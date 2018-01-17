Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'No One Wants Your Used Clothes Anymore'

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: For decades, the donation bin has offered consumers in rich countries a guilt-free way to unload their old clothing. In a virtuous and profitable cycle, a global network of traders would collect these garments, grade them, and transport them around the world to be recycled, worn again, or turned into rags and stuffing. Now that cycle is breaking down. Fashion trends are accelerating, new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones, and poor countries are turning their backs on the secondhand trade. Without significant changes in the way that clothes are made and marketed, this could add up to an environmental disaster in the making. [...] The tide of secondhand clothes keeps growing even as the markets to reuse them are disappearing. From an environmental standpoint, that's a big problem. Already, the textile industry accounts for more greenhouse-gas emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined; as recycling markets break down, its contribution could soar. The good news is that nobody has a bigger incentive to address this problem than the industry itself.

  • Naked time! (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:17AM (#55946211)

    So you're saying we could cut out a major source of greenhouse-gas emissions by just going naked all the time?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      So you're saying we could cut out a major source of greenhouse-gas emissions by just going naked all the time?

      Our friends north of the 60th might have a problem with that...

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        Damn straight - we don't want to see your fat american asses naked!

    • Re:Naked time! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:58AM (#55946555)

      No, just stop buying new stuff. Stop throwing away your perfectly good clothing.
      Everybody has too much stuff. Don't buy more. Just stop.
      (I realize that on this site, many people here are not "fashion conscious" so this may not apply. However, in the real world lots of people just keep buying new stuff and throwing away perfectly good clothing.)

      • Women's clothing in particular seems to be ephemeral... for my wife, even 'high quality' brands seem to last less time than similar quality men's clothing. Even something like a pair of jeans: whereas the men's jeans are made with real denim, the women's are blended with a lot of other materials and wear out faster.

    • Between driverless cars delivering me pizza, and the internet, and meeting avatars, I really don't need to dress and leave the house.

  • Fear Polyester! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:18AM (#55946217)

    North Korea has made a credible threat to drop Disco on the USA.

  • Maybe Monsanto or somebody else can simply engineer a bacteria that eats old clothes . . . ?

    Now, it might be tricky deciding what exactly is old, but the results are guaranteed to be a hilariously hit at parties.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe Monsanto or somebody else can simply engineer a bacteria that eats old clothes . . . ?

      I believe moths already exist.

      • Moths work for natural fibres, but they're far less keen to eat synthetic ones (which is part of the attraction of synthetics). They also find don't often do much damage to tight weaves (apparently it's not actually the moths that eat the clothes. They lay eggs in them and the larvae eat them immediately after hatching). I have had a few cashmere jumpers eaten by moths after less than a year, but shirts in the same wardrobe have survived for 20 years (well, survived might be a strong claim given the stat

    • I don't thing the biodegradability of the clothing is the biggest issue, but the process of making new clothing from scratch is cheaper then recycling, however it is more of an environmental impact.

  • Fashion or need? (Score:3)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:20AM (#55946243)
    I can't believe there are not plenty of poor areas of the world that are more concerned with meeting human needs rather than catering to fashion taste.

    • Re:Fashion or need? (Score:4, Funny)

      by The-Ixian ( 168184 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:22AM (#55946265)

      Perhaps clothing from the US is simply too large to be useful as anything other than tents...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        ...clothing from the US is simply too large...

        Our president is 6'3" & 239 lbs. If he was 6'2.5" or 240 lbs, he'd cross the line into obesity. There's already an offer of $100k to DJT's favorite charity if he'll get on a real scale.

        • Except he is not 6'3". He admitted to being 6'2" 6 years ago when he was 65 years old [google.com]. If he grew an inch since then, he has a serious underlying health problem that all his doctors have missed. If we look a pictures of him standing next to Obama - who is an honest 6'1" - there is not a single picture where Trump appears to be in any way taller than Obama.

          This puts Trump squarely into the category of obesity. And it also means he has repeatedly and knowingly provided the nation with inaccurate infor

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gnick ( 1211984 )

            Except he is not 6'3".

            That's what I was trying to imply. When your numbers put you 1 lb or 0.2" away from obesity, they look fishy. Especially with him getting taller. I predict pretty confidently that he'll ignore the offer to donate to his favorite charity if we can verify his claim. I don't want to cause a panic, but I suspect that DJT lied to the American people.

        • That will happen right after Pelosi takes the same mental exam Trump took, and Hillary takes the same physical (with the same doctor) Trump did. Oh, and results have to be made public just like his were.

          There are a lot of physically and mentally unfit members of the House and Senate who need to make their medical records public. Let's see all of those first.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gnick ( 1211984 )

            That will happen right after Pelosi takes the same mental exam...

            Pelosi is not the president. She also doesn't seem as divorced from facts as DJT. You might have an issue with her positions, but she doesn't have the habit of distributing misinformation at the rate DJT does. If DJT believes everything he says, a head check is entirely appropriate.

            ...Hillary takes the same physical (with the same doctor) Trump did. Oh, and results have to be made public just like his were.

            Fucking Hillary? You mean the private citizen that neither holds nor is running for any public office? What in the fuck does Hillary have to do with the presidency and why would ANYONE except her care if she's unhealthy? Her ph

    • Let's put it that way: You wouldn't believe the amount of BMWs and iPhones you will find in some of the poorer areas of my home town...

    • Had to end sometime. Even poor areas advance eventually.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      Even people in Trump's *hole countries people have plenty of clothes. That's not the problem.
      The problem is that we dump our trash on their market and destroy any local market for clothing. This prevents them from "lifting themselves up by their bootstraps" (or similar neoliberal articles of faith). Poor countries are finally saying stop sending us your trash. We need to develop our own economies.

    • The materials costs of new clothes is tiny. The costs are either labour or capital costs of machinery. In the very poor places that are the recipients of second-hand clothes in large quantities, the cost of labour is very, very low. Shipping them fabric costs less than shipping them second-hand clothes (because it can be transported more densely in rolls) and the cost of making the fabric into clothes at the end is negligible, as is the cost of mass producing fabric. When your entire supply chain for bo

    • I can't believe there are not plenty of poor areas of the world that are more concerned with meeting human needs rather than catering to fashion taste.

      It's not about fashion, it's about the fact that no one wants your second hand $10 shirt when they can buy the same shirt new back home for $1. The affordability gap for cloths has plummeted both in the first world and the third world.

  • Lies (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Poor people don't care about fashion over freezing to death.
    New clothes are not as cheap as used as used often goes for free if you use that donation box.
    The Salvation Army is going strong in my town and all across the state.

    This article has some sort of bullshit agenda.

    • Re:Lies (Score:5, Interesting)

      by postbigbang ( 761081 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:38AM (#55946401)

      The thrift stores are thriving, and so I wonder about the motivations of the poster-- propaganda? I think the used clothing stores are thriving and cutting into the margins of the highly over priced brand-merchandized disasters marketed in dying malls, and on-line.

      Goodwill, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Amvets, all of these organizations have pretty efficient operations for re-purposing or selling clothes, at least in the USA.

      Like you, I believe the BS agenda is behind the scenes here. Follow the money-- or efficiency of it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]

        Most of the donations don't go to the thrift store. They are dumped in landfills, "recycled", or shipped to poor countries.

        • Huffington Post isn't very useful as a citation.

          Direct (not anecdotal) experience says that at least in my region, less than 10% gets tossed. The rest are resold. Some garments and labels have a higher success rate of resale than others. But there is a food-chain/ecosystem for even those garments that don't make it to thrift store shelves/racks including outlets, raggers, and more.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Kopp ( 602770 )
      Across eastern europe, you still have a lot of those second hand shops, with clothe coming mostly from Germany and Nordic countries. And they are far from empty. Don't have numbers to tell you how much of it they sell, and some things are actually crappy / really worn out, but there is also a lot of hardly worn stuff that you can buy for 1% of the retail price....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      You should realize that most of the donations to Salvation Army, Goodwill, etc. don't end up in the local thrift store. Most of it is bundled and shipped to the third world where it's dumped on their doorstep, destroying local markets and filling their landfills.
      https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]

  • Baloney. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:26AM (#55946299)

    The amount of Thrift stores around me has drastically increased in the past decade. My wife lived in Rome for years, and there's daily street fairs where there's many many used clothes being traded.

    The article references used FIBERS, totally different from clothes. I see no evidence that thrift, or open air market prices are anywhere near the prices of new clothes. Used fibers turned into new clothes/goods are a different matter. I suspect the fibers will be used for something even cheaper. Insulation?

    • Re:Baloney. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <mashiki@gmail . c om> on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @12:01PM (#55946581) Homepage

      Yeah, in Canada it's so cut-throat for used clothing that there's been incidences of "box poaching" by companies. In most cities there's a booming business in thrift stores, and before someone brings up the "but the Goodwill in Toronto..." the people who were running it literally ran it into the ground, took money, pilfered the poor, and the board paid themselves extravagant amounts of money while the workers worked either for minimum wage, or donated their time. Then tried to scrub all the financial information that they could to cover up the fact that they had pilfered money.

      I suspect the fibers will be used for something even cheaper. Insulation?

      Partially, it's mixed in with newspaper fiber already for blown insulation because some fire retardant chemicals stick to it easier. The fibers can also be added to a lot of the new laminate framing/beams to add extra strength or be reduced and used as a binder when the laminate is compressed. There's also the possibility that it could be rendered down and reprocessed into partial new-fill, or mixed in with fertilizer. Something that's common with cotton already.

  • new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones

    Here in the U.S. "fashion retail" will sell a shirt for ~$50, while the very same shirt will show up a few months later at a thrift shop for ~$4. Some of the "upmarket" clothiers sell shirts (marginally nicer than the retail variety) for $100+ per shirt. At the local mall, I don't think you can even buy a T-shirt for less than $20 anymore. And they wonder why the place is so empty...

    • If you haven't seen a new shirt for less than $10, you haven't looked very hard. It may be not be same $50 shirt you're talking about, but that isn't the point. The point is people with little money can now afford to buy new clothes for very little money, instead of having to take someone's used clothes because that's all they could afford.

      • The GP's point is that the $50 shirt IS the same as the $10 shirt IS the same as the $4 shirt. There is not enough difference in quality to count for anything.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      Shop at Old Navy, H&M, Uniqlo, etc. You can buy new stuff really cheap there.

  • Chinese manufacturing has become so efficient that a new polar fleece blanket costs a mere $2.50 retail -- compared to $2.00 for a recycled blanket.

    So wouldn't making the recyclers more efficient reduce their costs as well? I suppose they're missing

    cash-flush Chinese manufacturers.

    Or would efficiency overcome the raw material source?

  • Isn't textile one of the most recyclable materials in existence?

    Even if the old clothes need to be shredded into fibers and re-spun, the recycled material doesn't have to be suitable as dress whites, it can be tent canvas, insulation, upholstery stuffing, etc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Isn't textile one of the most recyclable materials in existence?

      Pure wool or cotton, sure. Pure polyester too.
      Silk and linen, not so much, for different reasons.
      And mixes, which are most clothes today, are often hard to recycle.

  • What am I supposed to do with all my old leisure suits? Some of those fabrics could survive a direct nuclear strike.

  • Why is this on Slashdot?

  • Fortunately (Score:5, Funny)

    by Rhacman ( 1528815 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:36AM (#55946399)
    I just wear my clothes until they break down naturally and are shed in the next molting cycle.
  • When I wear your granddad's clothes I look incredible. Now what do I do?

    • "Snafu lets you wear a suit that is zoot!"

      -Private Snafu "Gripes", in which the "Technical Fairy First Class" gives Private Snafu a promotion to Master Super Dooper Sargent in Charge of It All

  • There are also economists who are complaining that we are not recycling old clothes as much as we should.

    Who is right?

  • Used clothes still useful for those in need (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cmeans ( 81143 ) <cmeans AT intfar DOT com> on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @11:42AM (#55946443) Homepage Journal

    I volunteer at a local food pantry that also makes donated clothes available to its clients. I generally only volunteer once a week, but I see a lot of people lining up to get clothing...whether it's for themselves or someone else.

    Maybe other countries don't need/want our used clothing as much, but there's still a demand/need in the USA at least.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I always donate my old clothes to Goodwill. Whenever I'm there I see plenty of people buying what they have out. Not just clothes, but lots of old things. Between Goodwill and another thrift store I sometimes visit that accepts donations I always see tons of stuff being bought, in my area at least the demand sure looks like it is pretty high.

    • but there's still a demand/need in the USA at least.

      Define demand. If the demand isn't comparable to the new supply then it becomes a large waste issue regardless.

  • Fashion trends are accelerating, new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones, and poor countries are turning their backs on the secondhand trade.

    This is fantastic news. If a country is in a position to turn up their collective noses at perfectly serviceable used clothing because it's not new/trendy enough, I think we can take that as an official declaration that they're in fine shape to fend for themselves all the way around.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Wulf2k ( 4703573 )

      "If they're hungry, why aren't they eating all of these old clothes?"

      • Cute, but you're missing my point. We're talking about people who are supposedly turning down old clothes because they're not fashionable enough. If that's really true, they're operating on a much higher Maslowian tier than people genuinely threatened with starvation.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Wulf2k ( 4703573 )

          But is it really because they're not fashionable enough, or is that just the spin put on it?

          Maybe it's just not cost-effective to ship our used clothes over there.

          Maybe they've finally got some manufacturing of their own going on.

          Maybe our crappy secondhand clothes are manufactured so poorly that they disintegrate too quickly if exposed to the elements.

          Maybe they started getting "YOLO" shirts and decided they'd rather just go naked.

  • Donated clothes destroyed the domestic textiles industry in some countries and made people dependent on a constant supply of clothes from the West which were actually made in Southeast Asia

  • When I read the original article, I get the idea that a lot of it is based on this one disaster relief blanket maker's tale of woe, discovering that they were booted out as the preferred provider of their recycled blankets made from worn out clothing material. I can't help but wonder if there's more to their story than what they reveal here, since they stated the Chinese product being purchased instead is still 50 cents per blanket more expensive than what they were selling. Don't these things generally get

  • Because Everytime at the local thrift stores was too ratty to wear. Part of that is cloths are made more cheaply now (thanks fast fashion) and part of that is the thrift stores eBay all the really nice stuff. I suspect if your poor that's got to suck. When I was a broke ass college kid I could get something ok for a job interview for $20 bucks. Nowadays that stuff is on eBay for $100 or more...
  • The used clothing market used to be different. A collector in the United States would first sort by quality. Clean, no stains, no rips clothing would be separated for shipment to markets, almost always international. There was no market otherwise. Rejected clothes would go to US rag manufacturers. But before shipment of the good items, they would be sorted a second time by designer label, because shops in foreign countries, such as Senegal, specialized by designer. And the markets were not only poor count

  • Well, since the textile industry is a huge greenhouse-gas emitter already, and since they're just going to raise those emissions to meet the apparent increase in demand for new textiles, it seems they should just get taxed, right? I mean, slapping on a new textile tax will help decrease demand by denizens of the developing world by raising prices for new textiles out of their reach, thereby increasing demand for second-hand textiles again. Tax revenues could also be used to develop cleaner energy sources an

  • How does this not surprise me
  • I do. I want your old clothes. If they're in my size and not stained or worn-out. My wardrobe is mostly clothes that people got rid of that I think are cool. Why should I look like a clone with the latest fashions? Clones are boring.
  • In the book Brave New World the hypnotically-implanted mottos included "ending is better than mending" and "the more stitches, the less riches."

  • The tide of secondhand clothes keeps growing even as the markets to reuse them are disappearing. From an environmental standpoint, that's a big problem.

    Most of the clothes I buy are 100% cotton. Can't you just shred cotton, wool, linen, silk, rayon, etc. clothes and scatter the bits into the wind? They're natural fibers. That's what would've happened to the material anyway if they hadn't been turned into a textile. These things have been growing and dying for millions of years, and we're not buried up t

  • The good news is that nobody has a bigger incentive to address this problem than the industry itself.

    So what is this big incentive for the industry? They do not care that second hand are thrown away instead of used again. They even would welcome it. "Pleasy buy my stuff and throw it away without wearing it." "Please use it as a fule source." All things they would be totally ok with, as long as you give them monies.

  • You could also wear them longer. It astounds me that people throw out perfectly good stuff. But I don't mind since I pick it up. I buy used cloths. A lot of people I know buy used cloths. The cost is about $1 typically, that's for a jacket, a shirt, pants, shoes, etc. Many people shop at thrift stores. These cloths are perfectly good. The new market isn't going to drop that low so there is going to be a market. So someone does want your used cloths. BTW, I'm in a third world country: Vermont (USA). :)

  • Could've fooled me. Street near me has about six charity shops. People drop in clothes all the time, they sell them, and the money goes to various causes. So uh, this article is bollocks.

  • He makes some great points: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • The problem is that cheap new clothes are generally really poor quality. I have bought used clothes that were high-quality and last much longer than new ones would, for about the same price. The problem is there's a lot of garbage clothing to sift through to find the good stuff, but I enjoy that sort of treasure hunt.

    Of course, the fashion industry doesn't want people to keep clothes for a long time. I'd say that's the real culprit.

  • Like washing down tide pods with an old pair of undies

