'No One Wants Your Used Clothes Anymore'

An anonymous reader shares a report: For decades, the donation bin has offered consumers in rich countries a guilt-free way to unload their old clothing. In a virtuous and profitable cycle, a global network of traders would collect these garments, grade them, and transport them around the world to be recycled, worn again, or turned into rags and stuffing. Now that cycle is breaking down. Fashion trends are accelerating, new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones, and poor countries are turning their backs on the secondhand trade. Without significant changes in the way that clothes are made and marketed, this could add up to an environmental disaster in the making. [...] The tide of secondhand clothes keeps growing even as the markets to reuse them are disappearing. From an environmental standpoint, that's a big problem. Already, the textile industry accounts for more greenhouse-gas emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined; as recycling markets break down, its contribution could soar. The good news is that nobody has a bigger incentive to address this problem than the industry itself.
So you're saying we could cut out a major source of greenhouse-gas emissions by just going naked all the time?
So you're saying we could cut out a major source of greenhouse-gas emissions by just going naked all the time?
Our friends north of the 60th might have a problem with that...
Re:Naked time! (Score:4, Insightful)
No, just stop buying new stuff. Stop throwing away your perfectly good clothing.
Everybody has too much stuff. Don't buy more. Just stop.
(I realize that on this site, many people here are not "fashion conscious" so this may not apply. However, in the real world lots of people just keep buying new stuff and throwing away perfectly good clothing.)
Driverless cars (Score:2)
Between driverless cars delivering me pizza, and the internet, and meeting avatars, I really don't need to dress and leave the house.
Fear Polyester! (Score:4, Funny)
North Korea has made a credible threat to drop Disco on the USA.
Biogenetic Engineering to the rescue! (Score:2)
Maybe Monsanto or somebody else can simply engineer a bacteria that eats old clothes . . . ?
Now, it might be tricky deciding what exactly is old, but the results are guaranteed to be a hilariously hit at parties.
Maybe Monsanto or somebody else can simply engineer a bacteria that eats old clothes . . . ?
I believe moths already exist.
I don't thing the biodegradability of the clothing is the biggest issue, but the process of making new clothing from scratch is cheaper then recycling, however it is more of an environmental impact.
Washing helps with that.
Re:Dumb fashion trends (Score:5, Insightful)
Hold on to your out of date clothing. They will be back in style in 10 years.
Or simply wear them. If your friends judge you buy your clothes, they're not your friends.
Friends have very little in the way of influence on your life. It's the strangers who judge you that are the problem.
Hold on to your out of date clothing. They will be back in style in 10 years. This is why I don't buy name brand clothing. It doesn't have any more quality and hearing people say "cool jacket" is only nice for so long.
Funny you say that. Back in the early 1970's, I was in Rome, and saw an older homeless gentleman in an old suit, probably 30 or 40 years old, because it had wide lapels
... just like what had recently come back in style!
I think I saw the youtube video of you fighting him for that jacket. Kudos for your win!
It's hard to tell, though; it appeared to be originally recorded in 8mm.
This sounds like an episode of Seinfeld.
Yes, please. Seems that the only thing you can buy is women's pants with a man's label.
Fashion or need? (Score:3)
Re:Fashion or need? (Score:4, Funny)
Perhaps clothing from the US is simply too large to be useful as anything other than tents...
Let's put it that way: You wouldn't believe the amount of BMWs and iPhones you will find in some of the poorer areas of my home town...
Had to end sometime. Even poor areas advance eventually.
It's more the removal than the value (Score:2)
We donate a lot of clothes and other items all year.
We have been deducting donations, but even with the deduction cap being much higher next year and likely not itemizing, it's not like we'd stop doing that. The stuff has to go out and it's way easier and better for all to throw boxes of random but still useful stuff at Goodwill rather than in the trash, what a waste...
Also we never deducted full value, I don't think you can do that. I forget what the guidelines were but I'd say it's more like 10% of what
Even people in Trump's *hole countries people have plenty of clothes. That's not the problem.
The problem is that we dump our trash on their market and destroy any local market for clothing. This prevents them from "lifting themselves up by their bootstraps" (or similar neoliberal articles of faith). Poor countries are finally saying stop sending us your trash. We need to develop our own economies.
I can't believe there are not plenty of poor areas of the world that are more concerned with meeting human needs rather than catering to fashion taste.
It's not about fashion, it's about the fact that no one wants your second hand $10 shirt when they can buy the same shirt new back home for $1. The affordability gap for cloths has plummeted both in the first world and the third world.
Poor people don't care about fashion over freezing to death.
New clothes are not as cheap as used as used often goes for free if you use that donation box.
The Salvation Army is going strong in my town and all across the state.
This article has some sort of bullshit agenda.
Re:Lies (Score:5, Interesting)
The thrift stores are thriving, and so I wonder about the motivations of the poster-- propaganda? I think the used clothing stores are thriving and cutting into the margins of the highly over priced brand-merchandized disasters marketed in dying malls, and on-line.
Goodwill, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Amvets, all of these organizations have pretty efficient operations for re-purposing or selling clothes, at least in the USA.
Like you, I believe the BS agenda is behind the scenes here. Follow the money-- or efficiency of it.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]
Most of the donations don't go to the thrift store. They are dumped in landfills, "recycled", or shipped to poor countries.
Huffington Post isn't very useful as a citation.
Direct (not anecdotal) experience says that at least in my region, less than 10% gets tossed. The rest are resold. Some garments and labels have a higher success rate of resale than others. But there is a food-chain/ecosystem for even those garments that don't make it to thrift store shelves/racks including outlets, raggers, and more.
You should realize that most of the donations to Salvation Army, Goodwill, etc. don't end up in the local thrift store. Most of it is bundled and shipped to the third world where it's dumped on their doorstep, destroying local markets and filling their landfills.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]
Baloney. (Score:4, Interesting)
The amount of Thrift stores around me has drastically increased in the past decade. My wife lived in Rome for years, and there's daily street fairs where there's many many used clothes being traded.
The article references used FIBERS, totally different from clothes. I see no evidence that thrift, or open air market prices are anywhere near the prices of new clothes. Used fibers turned into new clothes/goods are a different matter. I suspect the fibers will be used for something even cheaper. Insulation?
Re:Baloney. (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, in Canada it's so cut-throat for used clothing that there's been incidences of "box poaching" by companies. In most cities there's a booming business in thrift stores, and before someone brings up the "but the Goodwill in Toronto..." the people who were running it literally ran it into the ground, took money, pilfered the poor, and the board paid themselves extravagant amounts of money while the workers worked either for minimum wage, or donated their time. Then tried to scrub all the financial information that they could to cover up the fact that they had pilfered money.
I suspect the fibers will be used for something even cheaper. Insulation?
Partially, it's mixed in with newspaper fiber already for blown insulation because some fire retardant chemicals stick to it easier. The fibers can also be added to a lot of the new laminate framing/beams to add extra strength or be reduced and used as a binder when the laminate is compressed. There's also the possibility that it could be rendered down and reprocessed into partial new-fill, or mixed in with fertilizer. Something that's common with cotton already.
In what reality? (Score:2)
new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones
Here in the U.S. "fashion retail" will sell a shirt for ~$50, while the very same shirt will show up a few months later at a thrift shop for ~$4. Some of the "upmarket" clothiers sell shirts (marginally nicer than the retail variety) for $100+ per shirt. At the local mall, I don't think you can even buy a T-shirt for less than $20 anymore. And they wonder why the place is so empty...
The GP's point is that the $50 shirt IS the same as the $10 shirt IS the same as the $4 shirt. There is not enough difference in quality to count for anything.
They are all made in the same factory in Bangladesh for 20 cents worth of materials and one cent worth of work. NONE of them are worth $50.
Shop at Old Navy, H&M, Uniqlo, etc. You can buy new stuff really cheap there.
Recycle the recyclers (Score:2)
So wouldn't making the recyclers more efficient reduce their costs as well? I suppose they're missing
Or would efficiency overcome the raw material source?
Recycling, anyone? (Score:2)
Isn't textile one of the most recyclable materials in existence?
Even if the old clothes need to be shredded into fibers and re-spun, the recycled material doesn't have to be suitable as dress whites, it can be tent canvas, insulation, upholstery stuffing, etc.
Isn't textile one of the most recyclable materials in existence?
Pure wool or cotton, sure. Pure polyester too.
Silk and linen, not so much, for different reasons.
And mixes, which are most clothes today, are often hard to recycle.
"And mixes, which are most clothes today, are often hard to recycle."
Leviticus tried to warn us.
Mod parent up!
So... (Score:2)
Fortunately (Score:5, Funny)
But... (Score:2)
"Snafu lets you wear a suit that is zoot!"
-Private Snafu "Gripes", in which the "Technical Fairy First Class" gives Private Snafu a promotion to Master Super Dooper Sargent in Charge of It All
Really? (Score:2)
There are also economists who are complaining that we are not recycling old clothes as much as we should.
Who is right?
Used clothes still useful for those in need (Score:5, Insightful)
I volunteer at a local food pantry that also makes donated clothes available to its clients. I generally only volunteer once a week, but I see a lot of people lining up to get clothing...whether it's for themselves or someone else.
Maybe other countries don't need/want our used clothing as much, but there's still a demand/need in the USA at least.
I always donate my old clothes to Goodwill. Whenever I'm there I see plenty of people buying what they have out. Not just clothes, but lots of old things. Between Goodwill and another thrift store I sometimes visit that accepts donations I always see tons of stuff being bought, in my area at least the demand sure looks like it is pretty high.
but there's still a demand/need in the USA at least.
Define demand. If the demand isn't comparable to the new supply then it becomes a large waste issue regardless.
Developing countries, meet first-world problems (Score:2)
Fashion trends are accelerating, new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones, and poor countries are turning their backs on the secondhand trade.
This is fantastic news. If a country is in a position to turn up their collective noses at perfectly serviceable used clothing because it's not new/trendy enough, I think we can take that as an official declaration that they're in fine shape to fend for themselves all the way around.
"If they're hungry, why aren't they eating all of these old clothes?"
Cute, but you're missing my point. We're talking about people who are supposedly turning down old clothes because they're not fashionable enough. If that's really true, they're operating on a much higher Maslowian tier than people genuinely threatened with starvation.
But is it really because they're not fashionable enough, or is that just the spin put on it?
Maybe it's just not cost-effective to ship our used clothes over there.
Maybe they've finally got some manufacturing of their own going on.
Maybe our crappy secondhand clothes are manufactured so poorly that they disintegrate too quickly if exposed to the elements.
Maybe they started getting "YOLO" shirts and decided they'd rather just go naked.
Maybe it's Maybelline.
Not exactly guilt free (Score:2)
Sounds like alarmist news reporting to me .... (Score:2)
When I read the original article, I get the idea that a lot of it is based on this one disaster relief blanket maker's tale of woe, discovering that they were booted out as the preferred provider of their recycled blankets made from worn out clothing material. I can't help but wonder if there's more to their story than what they reveal here, since they stated the Chinese product being purchased instead is still 50 cents per blanket more expensive than what they were selling. Don't these things generally get
I stopped shopping for used (Score:2)
Culture of Used Clothing (Score:1)
Textile Tax (Score:2)
Well, since the textile industry is a huge greenhouse-gas emitter already, and since they're just going to raise those emissions to meet the apparent increase in demand for new textiles, it seems they should just get taxed, right? I mean, slapping on a new textile tax will help decrease demand by denizens of the developing world by raising prices for new textiles out of their reach, thereby increasing demand for second-hand textiles again. Tax revenues could also be used to develop cleaner energy sources an
Yes, please. (Score:1)
Welcome to the Brave New World (Score:2)
Recycling? (Score:2)
Most of the clothes I buy are 100% cotton. Can't you just shred cotton, wool, linen, silk, rayon, etc. clothes and scatter the bits into the wind? They're natural fibers. That's what would've happened to the material anyway if they hadn't been turned into a textile. These things have been growing and dying for millions of years, and we're not buried up t
What is the incentive? (Score:2)
So what is this big incentive for the industry? They do not care that second hand are thrown away instead of used again. They even would welcome it. "Pleasy buy my stuff and throw it away without wearing it." "Please use it as a fule source." All things they would be totally ok with, as long as you give them monies.
I'm a Market (Score:2)
You could also wear them longer. It astounds me that people throw out perfectly good stuff. But I don't mind since I pick it up. I buy used cloths. A lot of people I know buy used cloths. The cost is about $1 typically, that's for a jacket, a shirt, pants, shoes, etc. Many people shop at thrift stores. These cloths are perfectly good. The new market isn't going to drop that low so there is going to be a market. So someone does want your used cloths. BTW, I'm in a third world country: Vermont (USA).
:)
"No-one wants your used clothes anymore" (Score:2)
Macklemore is our only hope! (Score:2)
He makes some great points: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Quality (Score:2)
The problem is that cheap new clothes are generally really poor quality. I have bought used clothes that were high-quality and last much longer than new ones would, for about the same price. The problem is there's a lot of garbage clothing to sift through to find the good stuff, but I enjoy that sort of treasure hunt.
Of course, the fashion industry doesn't want people to keep clothes for a long time. I'd say that's the real culprit.
Find a new use for those clothes (Score:1)
Like washing down tide pods with an old pair of undies
What does global warming have to do with anything?
Where do all those non-sequitors come from suddenly?
/. used to be a place where you'd get mostly on-topic discussions, interrupted only by the goatse-guy, the one with the app apps and the moo-cow. Hell, even APK is most of the time on topic.
But for some freakish reason in the past year or two we had an influx of people who keep droning on with their bullshit agenda. Whatever it may be this time. For fuck's sake, get back to Reddit and Twitter.
What does global warming have to do with anything?
It's affecting the natural fiber crops, like cotton. If I didn't wear them until they were holey, the third world would be happy to have my castoffs because they are overwhelmingly made of natural fibers. I'm happy wearing secondhand clothing, but that's difficult for me because I'm two meters tall and there's not that much of it available to me compared to what's out there for others. Still, almost everything I own is made out of cotton, rayon, linen, or silk. I have a few poly blend overgarments, but I pr