Moon Express Raises $20 Million In Series B-1, Fully Funds Trip To The Moon

The company competing in the Google Lunar X-Prize Moon Express , has raised $20 million in funding and announced that they have now fully financed their mission to the moon . The company made history last year as it became the first private company to receive permission to travel to the moon. Moon Express plans to launch their MX-1E spacecraft to the moon at the end of 2017 with the goal of winning the $20 million grand prize in the X-Prize competition. TechCrunch reports: