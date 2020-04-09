Federal Support Ends For Coronavirus Testing Sites As Pandemic Peak Nears (npr.org) 190
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Some local officials are disappointed the federal government will end funding for coronavirus testing sites this Friday. In a few places those sites will close as a result. This as criticism continues that not enough testing is available. In the Philadelphia suburbs, Montgomery County has a drive-through site that has tested 250 people a day since March 21. "It has been a very successful site. We are hoping by the time it closes Friday afternoon that we will have tested a little over 5,000 individuals," says Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, who chairs the commission in the county of more than 825,000 people. Arkoosh says the site, located on a local college campus, will shut down Friday. Similar announcements have been made in Colorado Springs, Colo., and nearby Philadelphia.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells NPR, "Many of the Community-Based Testing Sites (CBTS) are not closing, but rather transitioning to state-managed sites on or about April 10." The agency and a spokesperson for FEMA say the CBTS program originally included 41 sites. It was intended as a stop-gap to bring testing to critical locations, especially for health care facility workers and first responders. "The transition will ensure each state has the flexibility and autonomy to manage and operate testing sites within the needs of their specific community and to prioritize resources where they are needed the most," the HHS spokesperson said.
You do realise we're talking about a highly contagious disease that doesn't give a shit about boundaries, don't you?
We have very few leaders, mostly idealogues. Pragmatists are having a hard time getting elected, regardless of what party they affiliate with.
We do not need leaders so much as we need managers. Either way, the alleged administration is bereft of both. The alleged president is a failed business...well, something....driving his Mom and Pop operations into the ground 6 times. Then his dyspeptic gut tells him to put his clueless son-in-law in charge of the corona virus response. The man has no qualifications for anything which makes him a natural for this alleged administration.
The federal government does not manage crises at a local level. They can provide funding and some basic support, but it's up to the states to manage their own affairs. This is how the US is set up and always has been.
The federal government does not manage crises at a local level. They can provide funding and some basic support, but it's up to the states to manage their own affairs. This is how the US is set up and always has been.
And a meaingful assay of viral infection is somehow immune to your interpretation that a common defense and currency is not applicable in this context?
Hell, man. The federal department of education, spawned from a cabinet level by Carter and driven like a tank by Bush the Younger, achieved what, exactly, when shuttering schools for not reaching goals indexed by yearly report to allocate funds, in effect subsidize, Charter schools?
When it suits lobbyists, there is no neat and historical lin
And a meaingful assay of viral infection is somehow immune to your interpretation that a common defense and currency is not applicable in this context?
So whom would the federal government mobilize to perform the assay? Aside from the VA hospital system, the federal government does not employ doctors at any significant capacity. There are armed forces medical units, but those are already fully deployed.
As others in this thread have pointed out, the direct funding was as stop gap until the regular streams of funding were set up through state agencies. The issue isn't with funding, it's with the state agencies reallocating these monies to other priorities.
Then what the fuck is the purpose of FEMA?
To help states with disaster relief. They aren't in *charge* of disaster relief.
My daughter is a Dr in NYC.She states that the support from both Fed and state is worthless. This crisis has had no leadership.
Typical big city thinking, waiting on the government to fix things.
I remember listening to a podcast a long time ago where someone observed the different ways the public responded to a hurricane. The people in rural communities immediately started to clear downed trees that were blocking traffic on their own. Those in the city just drove around them and complained to the city council. The rural communities immediately organized groups to repair neighbors' roofs to keep out the weather. The city dwellers sat on their front step to wait for some city official to come along.
This is a big problem and the federal and state governments have a lot of things to deal with right now. They might not get to you for a while. Until then you need to do what you can on your own. The government isn't always going to provide leadership, which means you might have to step up and lead.
I'll put this another way. Do you have a fire extinguisher in your home? If you don't then you should. Even though the city will operate a fire fighting service this doesn't relieve you of the obligation of being a "zeroth responder". This means if there is a fire then you need to fight that fire and call the first responders. If the police, fire, and ambulance services are the first responders then you are the "zeroth responder". The first person obligated to respond to an emergency is not someone in a government issued uniform. That person is going to be the victim or a bystander.
Should the government provide a fire fighting service? Absolutely. I believe the government is obligated to do so. That doesn't mean you are relieved of any responsibility.
For someone that I assume is a licensed physician I'd think your daughter would be capable of providing some leadership. I'll assume the hospital, clinic, or wherever she works has some kind of chain of command. Even though the NYC city government might be leaderless there's still going to be community leadership, volunteer organizations, and so forth that should be able to give some leadership.
I'm hearing a lot of people giving Samaritan's Purse a hard time in NYC. To any detractors of this group I say fuck you. This is precisely the kind of response we should be seeing in cases like this. People are calling this shameful that a private group has to step in for the government failures. I'm thinking people forget what the government is. The government is people. People organized by the community to solve problems that cannot be solved by the individual. You don't need to wait for election day to organize some new kind of community support structure. This needs to be a continuous process. Some of that running in parallel, with the highly structured organization of a government along with the less formal non-government organizations.
Sometimes the government funded first response will be right there. Sometimes they will be delayed. There may be times where there is no government first response. In every case there needs to be someone to provide a "zeroth response". On Spaceship Earth everyone needs to be part of the crew, not just a passenger.
blindseer - well done sir.
I live at the edge of the suburbs. I can walk to the farm nearest to me in about 15 minutes. Our community frequently sees individuals taking leadership roles where none existed previously. You want a rec baseball league and a park to play in? Go to a township council meeting - get approval to build one and then round up people and money and get it done. Stuff like this happens all the time here.
The essence of leadership is, at it's core, personal responsibility.
The thing is leadership wouldn't be visible in NYC. Competent leaders supported early enough interventions not to have crises. Look to the Governors of Ohio, Washington or California.
Umm... a statement doesn't prove its inverse. Just because you learn from history doesn't mean you're not still doomed to repeat it.
The subversion of a public interest achieved by the model of a President leading by example died, again, when a 4th Estate would not, or could not, challenge Trump's report that his doctor had excused his need for a test on the basis of not showing symptoms.
A fog of cultural war sufficient to present proxy for substance when the Press clamored to know the results of a test once given. Governing through crisis, precept given documented expression after Alexander Haig'
National defense isn't a federal thing anymore? (Score:4, Interesting)
Is national defense not a federal thing anymore? Is it up to the states to, uhh, form a union by which to address concerns shared by every single state, such as, uhh, an invasion that's gonna kill at least as many Americans as the Vietnam War? And if we can form that union, can we fire the old one?
I knew national defense issues have often been very partisan, but... did they trade sides?
They changed their mind, 24 hours later.
https://www.npr.org/sections/c... [npr.org]
Mission Accomplished (Score:2)
Let's also hold a press conference on a carrier with a big "Mission Accomplished" sign. Good job everyone!
You would need to do it on a cruise ship, with the pool in the background.
What happened to the US? (Score:2)
Always running to the federal government for help? Most things are (supposed to be) the job of the States. Including this.
So, let me get this right, you would rather have 52 different states all doing their own thing, than a co ordinated national response and supplies being allocated on a needs basis. Sounds legit. One of the reason Australia is doing so well is we created a bi partisan national cabinet of state and federal leaders that are coordinating our efforts very well, and not publicly squabbling for political gain, as is so obvious in the US, where federal policy is based around Trumps fickle need for compliments, and
Besides, it's not like we aren't doing basically the same thing. State governors and the Federal response team are in constant contact, and on the whole the governors are satisfied with the situation.
Why is this shit so difficult to fund? Can somebody please add on an aircraft carrier to the testing site funding so we can get some money in there?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
You're exactly right. Now it's in the community most people infected will never get tested and never be added to the statistics. Flatten the curve, through less testing.
I suppose we can all be incredibly thankful the disinformation campaign is limited to such infantilized tactics, rather than a Machiavellian distraction like a needless foreign war.
I suppose we can all be incredibly thankful the disinformation campaign is limited to such infantilized tactics, rather than a Machiavellian distraction like a needless foreign war.
It's still early days yet - give it time. Especially if Trump continues to poll worse than Biden.
He also polled badly the last time.
Voting for Trump is like jacking off. Everyone's doing it, nobody admits it.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Um. No. A smart president would delegate to those that know how to manage a supply chain when under fire..
Trump may not be conventionally intelligent, and I agree that is a very serious problem, but I don't think that is the problem here. Trump has said that he takes no responsibility. He means it.
He takes no responsibility, and will take no responsibility. What does that mean though? It means minimizing, to what extent possible, decisions that if executed and if the result is not optimum will potentially cause him political trouble.
He has barely touched the defense procurement act, even when he has used it
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Trump may not be conventionally intelligent, and I agree that is a very serious problem, but I don't think that is the problem here. Trump has said that he takes no responsibility. He means it.
He takes no responsibility, and will take no responsibility. What does that mean though? It means minimizing, to what extent possible, decisions that if executed and if the result is not optimum will potentially cause him political trouble.
This should come as no surprise to any American who has worked in any corp.
It was repeatedly featured in Dilbert strips since before 2000. Managers run away from decisions. Trump has been behaving like any typical American CEO since forever, why is anyone surprised?
After going through the stages of:
Denying the problem
Downplaying the problem
Making empty promise about solving the problem
Throwing tantrum at subordinates over the problem
Now we have reached the Blamestorming stage -- blame everyone else about
It's not that the President is shunning responsibility, it's that you don't know who's responsible for what.
Re: Oh, that's nice (Score:2)
Infantile yes, but what does a president do, other than bitch? Somehow it works though.
Seems like this one in particular has zero power, zero control over any governmental organization.
He hires the wrong fools, then fires them. Which means he has zero judgement ability on anything. And why was he relying on the WHO for this coronavirus thing in the first place? His idiots had no clue what's happening in Wuhan? He can't choose competent fools?
What does a president do other than bitch? He listens to idiots, t
Re: Oh, that's nice (Score:5, Insightful)
The thing is, life cannot return to "normal-ish" without either A) extensive testing, or B) a vaccine. And the latter appears to be far from approval. So what's the plan, lock down the economy indefinitely? Or reopen it, let cases surge because you're not catching people and then end up back where you started?
Testing is vastly cheaper than the economic damage of closures. For crying out loud, test - it's the main weapon you have at your disposal in this fight...
The thing is, life cannot return to "normal-ish" without either A) extensive testing, or B) a vaccine. And the latter appears to be far from approval.
For (B), anyone thinks that enough Americans will go get vaccinated for Covid-19 (even if available) when they won't even get vaccinated for measles, which is much more contagious and deadly?
These [cdc.gov] sites [health.com] disagree:
"Death from measles was reported in approximately 0.2% of the cases in the United States from 1985 through 1992."
"Measles virus is rapidly inactivated by heat, sunlight, acidic pH, ether, and trypsin. It has a short survival time (less than 2 hours) in the air or on objects and surfaces."
"Measles
The thing is, life cannot return to "normal-ish" without either A) extensive testing, or B) a vaccine.
Not necessarily. We could end up with an antiviral medication that is highly effective (though IMO that's unlikely to happen before a vaccine, honestly), or the IL-6 antagonist studies could show that one or all of them are effective at stopping the progression of the lung damage that actually ends up being what kills people.
Hmm . . .
*looks at humanity*
I can get on board with that!
Go Republicans 2020! *waves tiny paper flag*
Re:Oh, that's nice (Score:4, Interesting)
More testing means more infections found and lower mortality rates.
Bad for the fear mongers.
Re: (Score:2)
Abbot Labs is turning out a million a week.
Even it you triple that, with 300 million Americans, that's 300 months. And most people would need to get tested multiple times.
It's not about money.
Re: (Score:2)
As far as I understand, there are fundamental limitations to the logistics of the current test as designed.
Given the circumstances, testing doesn't give us any actionable information, only tries to track what did happen. Our limited resources means that our only hope is to reserve that capacity for the sick and dead, meaning our numbers are going to be way off, but at least we have something to track.
From a diagnostic standpoint, it doesn't help. There is no particular treatment for COVID-19, and as such if
Whatever, the most probable reason is that the alleged administration doesn't know what it is doing and found a better way to reward Trump's buddies with the money.
MORTALITY RATE IS NOT THE PROBLEM!
I get so tired of stupid shitheads like you repeating that piece of propaganda, when the real problem is right there, out your window, objectively measurable, empirically proven: Covid-19 medium-to-severe cases require hospital infrastructure to treat, and the diseases is infectious enough that allowed to run free this demand will overstretch the available infrastructure.
Re:Oh, that's nice (Score:5, Informative)
As it stands now, they are classifying deaths as "from covid" even if there were extensive underlying problems that actually caused the death. If someone would dies of anything, but they test positive for covid, it's called a covid death.
And it wouldn't be wrong since Covid has the unpleasant side effect to facilitate other diseases that your body would otherwise easily deal with to become lethal. Ventilators often lead to complications that can well be deadly. So yes, some dies from a bacterial infection to the lung after complications from being on a ventilator, so Covid didn't kill him but without Covid, he wouldn't have been on that ventilator.
Re:Oh, that's nice (Score:5, Informative)
"Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said the federal government is continuing to count the suspected COVID-19 deaths, despite other nations doing the opposite.
“There are other countries that if you had a pre-existing condition, and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU [intensive care unit] and then have a heart or kidney problem,” she said during a Tuesday news briefing at the White House. “Some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Oh, that's nice (Score:2)
Boss Tweed from Gangs of New York:
The voters don't make the votes, the counters do. The counters do. Keep counting.
The government is just doing the opposite: can't have confirmed infections if they aren't testing.
Re: (Score:3)
There's a lot to be mad about, in this crisis included - but you're making a case to be mad that he cares about the numbers of people sick, or dead, and that makes him bad somehow ?
Believe it or not, testing fewer people doesn't mean fewer people will get the virus. Do you think it's the testing that's actually making people sick?
It's fine to get mad when a politician decides that high numbers for some metric will make him unpopular, and takes steps to prevent the metric from being measured properly as a result.
He cares about making the numbers look good, not about having solid numbers to base decisions on. That's the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, caring about the numbers of people, but not the actual people is bad.
Orange mad bad!
More testing means more cases of COVID-19 being found and that's bad for Trump's "numbers".
Those infected with TDS think that Trump runs the entire world - but that is clearly not the case.
What stops states from doing their own testing? Every single state that I've researched has their own department of health. Why can they simply continue testing with their own state resources?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is what Trump said on March 6:
When the Chinese Flu came for you, Biden was hidin', Pellosi was bellicose, and Trump in a hurry was acting like Bernie.
Hey, do you think you could spell Pelosi correctly in your (editable) sig?
Even counting that way, thus far in the US about 25k people have died as a result of the Chinese Corona virus, vs 80k people who died of the 2017-18 flu season.
Where did you get that 80k deaths number?
The CDC's estimate at Figure 2 is 61k, and that was a few-thousand higher than the next-highest year. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/... [cdc.gov]
Note that this is an estimate of "flu associated" deaths, and since flu deaths in adults are not nationally notifiable, this as close a comparison to Covid as you will get (i.e. it includes people who had other medical conditions.)
More important, when you call this "somewhere between a typical flu season and a bad flu season," you ar
Which has fuck-all to do with lockdown where I live.
I know you're a troll and whatnot, but has it seriously not occurred to you that perhaps the reason the ICU beds are not full is because the lockdown is having its desired effect?
Most of us are worried about the Corona virus, not any flu, even a Chinese one.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
It's Chinese lung-AIDS man. It's the Yellow Peril. It's the Kung Flu. But only one of those works in the rhyme.
Is this like the Spanish flu that started in Kansas?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Stop carrying China's water. China is asshoe! [youtu.be]
No arguing that China is asshoe (and no, I'm not clicking your link), still doesn't change America who seem to be trying to be a greater asshoe. Something about kettles calling out pots.
Re: (Score:2)
WTF is wrong with you in the head? You see some sort of moral equivalency between USA, and China, which has actual concentration camps, ongoing genocide, and regularly executes people for objecting to totalitarian rule?
And, what, you're living under a rock that you don't know the "China is asshoe" meme? OK, Boomer.
Give it time, that Covid season ain't over yet by a long shot. You're still on your way in, you haven't even reached peak death yet.
Re: (Score:2)
You'd rather have leaders that make key decisions based on the feelz, instead of the numbers?
I'd rather have leaders that do widespread testing, like South Korea has done, to get numbers that are as accurate as possible, and then make key decisions based on those accurate numbers, rather than leaders who manipulate the numbers to look as low as possible by not testing people, as China and the U.S. seem to be doing, and then make key decisions based on guesses and hearsay in the absence of numbers that actually mean anything.
<sarcasm>Well, golly gee, that takes care of everything!</sarcasm>
We should get Ehrlich Bachmann to sell it to Softbank.
We should get Ehrlich Bachmann to sell it to Softbank.
:D
That said, States are responsible for public health. They know best where resources are needed.
Re: (Score:2)
Just look at him go : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1hCLBTD5RM [youtube.com]
Things are going to be VERY interesting come Nov (assuming everything hasn't gone tits up prior to that)...
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody votes for him.
It's just, that, frankly, I think "good cop" is deliberately presenting us Biden as the "only" alternative, so "bad cop" can keep Trump.
Frankly, I think, at this point, if you don't vote third party, you are the problem, and an enemy of almost all US citizens.
From over here in Europe, the whole election spectacle in the US looks kinda funny anyway. It's like having the choice between a vase with a hole in the bottom that's blue and a vase with a hole in the bottom that's red, and you think you have a real choice.
What you really have is the choice which crook and his cronies gets to fleece you. That sure makes a lot of difference for the crook and that's why they make such a huge deal out of it and why they throw that amount of money at it, but why the heck do yo
If you can't tell the difference, you're a bigger moron even than you pretend to be.
Re: (Score:2)
When you're used to having a very diverse political field that literally ranges from communist to fascist, as we do have in a lot of countries in Europe, having two so similar parties as you have them in the US does indeed feel like you're having two identical parties. Hell, there are quite a few countries in Europe where two such parties would go into an election as an electoral coalition because their agendas overlap in so many areas.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If it is all three, even people who agree might downvote it.
[citation needed]
Seriously, where does that come from, and why do I have a hunch that it's a dark place that smells funny?
where
... a dark place that smells funny
Re: (Score:2)
Grandma?
Read the inscription on the Statue of Liberty. Trump is turning the U.S. into his demented view of humans.
Re: Never forget: the Federal Stockpile. (Score:2, Troll)
Yes, perfectly. Because saving US citizens is irrelevant. It's all about selfishness,
... obviously. ... Mine, mine, MINE!
Serioulsy, if anything is gonna be the downfall of the USA, it's the selfish anti-social egoism of its (dominant) people.
(Not to be confused wirh selfish people calling others selfish who don't want to serve them.)
How about being fucking *nice*? Would that be an idea? Hm?
Re: (Score:2)
Errrm.... where do you think the Fed. Gov. got the money for the stockpile? And what is the stockpile for if not the states?
*whoosh*
Sarcasm is not your forte.
Why, who did he nail to the cross?
EVERYONE.gif
And that by not taking actions. I mean, he knew before anybody else that this was going to be a pandemic. That this was going to be huge. Even the doctors asked him how he knew so much about it. That is what he told us.
So if he knew, why did he not take action? He could easily twitter about it. It is not as if he is stopped using twitter in any other shape or form. So by his own admission, he knew and did nothing. So he nailed people to the cross.
Or he lied and