Gravitational Wave Detectors Upgraded To Hunt For 'Extreme Cosmic Events'

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) facilities, residing in Washington and Louisiana, will be upgraded via grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation, UK Research and Innovation and the Australian Research Council -- providing stronger, more frequent detections and decreasing noise. CNET reports: Over $34 million will be provided for the upgrade which makes LIGO sound like the latest iPhone. When it is complete, LIGO will go from its crusty old 2015 "Advanced LIGO" phase to the "Advanced LIGO Plus" phase. LIGO's twin facilities both contain two 4-kilometer long arms that use lasers to detect minute disturbances caused by extremely energetic cosmic events -- like black holes merging. The incredibly high-powered events are responsible for gravitational waves, rippling out through spacetime the same way water does when you drop a rock in a pond. By the time they reach Earth, the ripples are so small that only incredibly tiny disturbances in LIGO's lasers can detect them.

The proposed upgrades will greatly increase the number of events that LIGO will detect. With only 11 under its belt so far, [David Reitze, executive director of LIGO] even expects we might see "black hole mergers on a daily basis" and describes neutron star mergers becoming "much more frequent." All that extra power adds up, hopefully revealing some of the cosmos' deepest, darkest secrets. In September 2015, LIGO provided the first evidence for a black hole merger -- and in turn, the existence of gravitational waves -- just four days after a three-year long upgrade. Since then, LIGO has seen 10 black hole mergers and a single, huge collision between two incredibly dense stars, known as neutron stars.

  • guest list (Score:3, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Saturday February 16, 2019 @02:37AM (#58130298) Journal

    I am also interested in these "extreme cosmic events", but would like to know if there's going to be a cash bar and/or bottle service and any dress code. Last time I went to one of those things I got wasted on K and had the dry mouth and all they had was weird fruit juices and herbal teas.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sneftel ( 15416 )

      Man, you shouldn't miss it. Last one I was at, these two neutron stars got smashed and were totally going at it.

  • Information overload (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Arzaboa ( 2804779 ) on Saturday February 16, 2019 @02:49AM (#58130318)

    I find it fascinating that we can view objects exploding and combining billions of miles away because stuff on planet earth changes position.

    --
    Without music, life would be a mistake. - Friedrich Nietzsche

  • when the next comet splashes into earth, we'll probably notice without the help of a detector.

  • Upgraded? How? (Score:3)

    by HuskyDog ( 143220 ) on Saturday February 16, 2019 @05:14AM (#58130526) Homepage
    It is great that LIGO will be upgraded and able to detect more events, but that is all that the article says. Can anyone provide a link to a slightly more technical article which explains how it will be upgraded and why these upgrades will make it more sensitive?

  • Over $34 million will be provided for the upgrade which makes LIGO sound like the latest iPhone.

    I know Apple has been putting up their prices but if $34 million sounds like an iPhone upgrade then things have clearly got out of hand.

  • ... and daughter colliding at the local supermarket checkout.
    Their masses really qualifies this for being an "extreme cosmic event" :-)

