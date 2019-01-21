Chinese Scientist Who Gene-Edited Babies Fired by University (reuters.com) 90
A Chinese scientist who created what he said were the world's first "gene-edited" babies evaded oversight and broke ethical boundaries in a quest for fame and fortune, state media said on Monday, as his former university said he had been fired. From a report: He Jiankui said in November that he used a gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to alter the embryonic genes of twin girls born that month, sparking an international outcry about the ethics and safety of such research. Hundreds of Chinese and international scientists condemned He and said any application of gene editing on human embryos for reproductive purposes was unethical. Chinese authorities also denounced He and issued a temporary halt to research activities involving the editing of human genes.
He had "deliberately evaded oversight" with the intent of creating a gene-edited baby "for the purpose of reproduction," according to the initial findings of an investigating team set up by the Health Commission of China in southern Guangdong province, Xinhua news agency reported. [...] The Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in the city of Shenzhen, said in a statement on its website that He had been fired.
Unethical? I'm not so sure. What if gene editing is the only way we come up with to defeat some of the worst diseases in humanity? Cancer, ALS, Diabetes, heart disease. Was he wreckless? Sure. But is there a balance to be struck between the snails pace of government approved medical research Ana what he did? I think so.
How many lives would have been saved if we had less stringent rules in place for drug research? I read that the US caused tens of thousands of deaths because it hadn't approved beta-blockers
When I think of unethical behavior and gene editing, I think of things like:
- Modifying genes so that certain aesthetic characters are artificially promoted (e.g. blue eyes, blonde hair)
- Certain skin tones (is that even possible? I dunno)
Things I would NOT consider unethical: - Eliminating diseases (sickle cell, popensity for cancers etc.)
Is that a bad thing? I'm a person of color and I'm not so sure it's a bad thing (tm).
There is no doubt that his actions were not only sanctioned, but explicitly supported...until all the blow back from the world's scientific and ethics communities.
All this is just Xi Jinping cleaning up something that turned out to be an embarrassment instead of the triumph he was expecting.
People seem to forget or ignore the fact that China is an Authoritarian Dictatorship.
Dictatorships ape capitalist freedom by giving people who make it look good on the world stage upgraded living conditions for their families. This applies to science and athletics.
This guy was geeked until the blowback that embarrassed the same system that minutes before was to reward him.
There is no doubt that his actions were not only sanctioned, but explicitly supported...
Of course there are doubts.
I'm an example of doubt. Why would anyone (explicitly) support this?
People seem to forget or ignore the fact that China is an Authoritarian Dictatorship.
If it was supported it would have been in a big project, and he would not been fired now but promoted.
In 500 years everyone will have 37.5 penii and vajayjays, all aligned for one 4 hour ejaculation.
Every prediction in that is probably an underestimate.
Modifying genes so that certain aesthetic characters are artificially promoted (e.g. blue eyes, blonde hair)
Eliminating diseases (sickle cell, popensity for cancers etc.)
Actually... BOTH of those things are in the same camp; I mean you could say "not having ideal beauty" is a disease that most of the population suffers, who gets to say sickle cell, etc, are the only special impediments that gene editing an be used to help with?
You intend to alter genetic material for one reason or another
- Modifying genes so that certain aesthetic characters are artificially promoted (e.g. blue eyes, blonde hair)
... :P
The problem is that not everybody finds the same things aesthetic. My GF always wants to colour her hair blond. And wants me to encourage her to do it. I told her: one month in a year is ok
Seems the concept that I fell for a black haired woman and that I like to stay her black is a bit to complicated for her
Re: Good (Score:5, Insightful)
There is one reason for the FDA having slow approval, thalidomide.
That is a terrible reason. I'm not saying you are wrong, just commenting on that as justification for keeping potentially life-saving drugs off the market. There can be a cost to safety where the cost outweighs the benefit.
And the one thing thalidomide proved was pushing it into pregnant women should be done with more care.
When the down side is death of middle-aged people from cancer and heart disease, the precautionary principle is trivially more murderous than World War II.
But deaths in front of the camera weigh more than millions of early deaths but-for inventions that were slowed down by regulation.
The math is brutal.
Government approvals have little to do with it. The science isn't there yet. Every scientist I know thought that what he did was wildly inappropriate. He is a bad scientist.
Since when is science not achieved though the scientific method? Pose a question. Make a hypothesis. Conduct an experiment to test your hypothesis. Analyze your results. Conclude.
What he did is unethical because "the science isn't there yet"? The science will never be there unless we learn through the scientific method.
Gene editing itself isn't unethical. However unapproved and non-monitored experiments on humans is. Lets say I have a hypothesis that whisky can cure cancer, so I just go start injecting people with whisky and track them over a few decades and see if they get cancer, that would be unethical. However I use this hypothesis, go threw proper channels, start my studies on extracted cancer cells, understand what is happening, then with animals, then if that seems to be working correctly with approvals, peer rev
I understand the ethical concerns, but to say "because it doesn't follow the scientific method" is horse shit. You'll have to try again. For all those who tried something that didn't work, no one told them "what you are trying is unethical".
This guy tried some experiment to test a hypothesis. So long as he conducted his experiments following the scientific method (something even non-scientists are taught in the 6th grade), then you can't chastise him on "scientific" grounds.
Furthermore, if he didn't get con
However unapproved and non-monitored experiments on humans is.
Ok... so who is the representative of "god" that gets to decide Yes/No whether an idea can be tested on humans, and where the heck is the proof that they've been appointed as the person that gets to decide its morally OK to inject someone with stuff that humans have never been injected with before?
Because the fact is, there's always gotta be a first time for any successful treatment.
Unethical? I'm not so sure. What if gene editing is the only way we come up with to defeat some of the worst diseases in humanity? Cancer, ALS, Diabetes, heart disease.
Yes, and China is generally more aware of the long-term need for edgy tech like this than the US and especially Europe. But intentionally faking approvals to rush changes into the human germline is the kind of ethics breach that if anything goes wrong can easily backfire against the technology as a whole. Furthermore, Jiankui's edit was not knocking out one disease-causing point mutation, the obvious first goal of a germline edit. Instead he blocked a major gene that normally powers parts of the human immun
IIRC, the ethical issue here relates to informed consent and "is ready for human trials," not because it's gene editing per se.
Reckless = unethical (Score:2)
Unethical? I'm not so sure......Was he wreckless? Sure.
I am: being reckless with human lives is unethical.
I'm all for safety for drugs reaching the public, but surely we can quicken the pace in the research field far before it becomes publically available?
I'm not sure the victims of thalidomide would agree with you on that one.
That is assuming that he would be allowed to leave China.
China has high-tech public shaming system. That uses facial recognition to let everyone around you know that you have somehow shamed China, thus you should be shunned. Businessmen have been put on this list for things like late payment of their bills.
Being the high visibility of this guy got, he is up for a tough life now on. China may not give him a ticket out of the country, because they would just want to continue the shaming.
I thought the Chinese government was going to execute his ass.
The Western media should also tell you Iraq has WMDs.... oh, they did so already.
Re:ppftt (Score:4, Funny)
Forget super babies, can they make catgirls yet?
Forget super babies, can they make catgirls yet?
That's the Japanese, not the Chinese. Or at least not so much...
Or hired by the Indian government to make a superior clone of Ricardo Montalban or Benedict Cumberbatch.
Why? (Score:2)
Don't get me wrong this is a line we couldn't ethically cross but since he already crossed it... we should see the results and gather the data. Slap an ankle bracelet on him and have the facility take over his expenses so the lights stay on but he doesn't profit or have someone else pick up his work.
There are potentially some amazing advances that could come from this line of research.
Also, do you honestly think the likes of Putin and other regimes don't have underground activities of this sort ongoing but
"I don't think so. This is no different than genetically engineering crops. Eliminating disease, making people smarter, taller, or whatever is perfectly fine. And I think gene editing is the only way the human race can advance beyond our ape heritage."
We don't understand what we are doing well enough. One day we might crack the code well enough to reliably do those things but we are nowhere near that. At present what we are doing is more like gathering up a bunch of pottery and smashing it up and making mos
Re: (Score:3)
Ugh, it would be really nice if slashdot had an edit function.
"I don't think so. This is no different than genetically engineering crops. Eliminating disease, making people smarter, taller, or whatever is perfectly fine. And I think gene editing is the only way the human race can advance beyond our ape heritage."
We don't understand what we are doing well enough. One day we might crack the code well enough to reliably do those things but we are nowhere near that. At present what we are doing is more like gat
Yep, there's nothing the U.S. Military might not have a secret program for. I hear they want to put a micro-chip in your brain so that you can be told which fast food joint to frequent. It could happen right? Hell, they can do anything, even create wormholes on demand...and black holes, think of the black hole programs they must have...or...or...Dark Energy, do you think Joe Biden is moving entirely on his own power at his age?
In evaluation-driven U.S. culture (Score:2)
A student doesn't need to shimmy up to the window to turn in a late assignment because the instructor will accept a late assignment, on any excuse offered or for no excuse at all?
He had "deliberately evaded oversight"... (Score:2)
He has a really confusing first name for english readers.
If it helps, it's pronounced differently from the pronoun "he".
It doesn't help at all since both are written as "He", dumbass.
He's group website had PDFs relating to the approval of his research. The wayback machine provides us with a handy view just before he announced his GM children and got silenced. Later that approval was retroactively withdrawn.
https://web.archive.org/web/20181126212100/http://www.sustc-genome.org.cn/source/pdf/HarmoniCare-Ethics-English.pdf
From what I can gather, this was a privately owned hospital providing "ethical approval" for government sponsored research. I find it hard to believe he was operating wit
Poisoning the well (Score:2)
This guy was not fired for gene editing babies (Score:2)
He was fired for being dumb enough to admit it / being caught.