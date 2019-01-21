Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Chinese Scientist Who Gene-Edited Babies Fired by University (reuters.com) 90

Posted by msmash
A Chinese scientist who created what he said were the world's first "gene-edited" babies evaded oversight and broke ethical boundaries in a quest for fame and fortune, state media said on Monday, as his former university said he had been fired. From a report: He Jiankui said in November that he used a gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to alter the embryonic genes of twin girls born that month, sparking an international outcry about the ethics and safety of such research. Hundreds of Chinese and international scientists condemned He and said any application of gene editing on human embryos for reproductive purposes was unethical. Chinese authorities also denounced He and issued a temporary halt to research activities involving the editing of human genes.

He had "deliberately evaded oversight" with the intent of creating a gene-edited baby "for the purpose of reproduction," according to the initial findings of an investigating team set up by the Health Commission of China in southern Guangdong province, Xinhua news agency reported. [...] The Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in the city of Shenzhen, said in a statement on its website that He had been fired.

  • Maybe he can get a job at Google or Facebook or whatever tech company that puts profits and fame above humanity.

    • That is assuming that he would be allowed to leave China.
      China has high-tech public shaming system. That uses facial recognition to let everyone around you know that you have somehow shamed China, thus you should be shunned. Businessmen have been put on this list for things like late payment of their bills.

      Being the high visibility of this guy got, he is up for a tough life now on. China may not give him a ticket out of the country, because they would just want to continue the shaming.

      I thought the Chinese government was going to execute his ass.

    • So it is more ethical to have in your hands the tools by which to save lives but sit on them because using them would make some bureaucrats and religious leaders are uncomfortable? I'm sorry, but I cannot subscribe to that philosophy.

    Don't get me wrong this is a line we couldn't ethically cross but since he already crossed it... we should see the results and gather the data. Slap an ankle bracelet on him and have the facility take over his expenses so the lights stay on but he doesn't profit or have someone else pick up his work.

    There are potentially some amazing advances that could come from this line of research.

    Also, do you honestly think the likes of Putin and other regimes don't have underground activities of this sort ongoing but

      Yep, there's nothing the U.S. Military might not have a secret program for. I hear they want to put a micro-chip in your brain so that you can be told which fast food joint to frequent. It could happen right? Hell, they can do anything, even create wormholes on demand...and black holes, think of the black hole programs they must have...or...or...Dark Energy, do you think Joe Biden is moving entirely on his own power at his age?

    He's group website had PDFs relating to the approval of his research. The wayback machine provides us with a handy view just before he announced his GM children and got silenced. Later that approval was retroactively withdrawn.

    https://web.archive.org/web/20181126212100/http://www.sustc-genome.org.cn/source/pdf/HarmoniCare-Ethics-English.pdf

    From what I can gather, this was a privately owned hospital providing "ethical approval" for government sponsored research. I find it hard to believe he was operating wit

  • For probably as long as humans have been able to communicate, they expressed the desire to take on the traits of others around them. Strength, speed, looks, intelligence... But the scientific systematic understanding of the menutica involved. Early attempts became frustrated when nothing worked and more and more radical means were tested infringing on the well being of innocents while bringing no actual change of benefit. Obviously eugenics works, poodles aren't found in the wild, but attempting to force

  • He was fired for being dumb enough to admit it / being caught.

