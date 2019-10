Legendary Mathematician Sir Michael Atiyah Dies at Age 89

"One of the world's foremost mathematicians, Prof Sir Michael Atiyah, has died at the age of 89," reports the BBC."He has been described to me by more than one professor of mathematics as the best mathematician in this country since Sir Isaac Newton," his brother tells the BBC. Slashdot reader OneHundredAndTen shared their report:In September, Atiyah also claimed to have proved the 160-year-old Riemann hypothesis "If the hypothesis is proven to be correct," New Scientist reported, "mathematicians would be armed with a map to the location of all such prime numbers , a breakthrough with far-reaching repercussions in the field."