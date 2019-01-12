Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Math

Legendary Mathematician Sir Michael Atiyah Dies at Age 89 (bbc.com) 37

Posted by EditorDavid from the terminal-points dept.
"One of the world's foremost mathematicians, Prof Sir Michael Atiyah, has died at the age of 89," reports the BBC.

"He has been described to me by more than one professor of mathematics as the best mathematician in this country since Sir Isaac Newton," his brother tells the BBC. Slashdot reader OneHundredAndTen shared their report: Sir Michael was best known for his co-development of a branch of mathematics called topological K-theory and the Atiyah-Singer index theorem. His research also involved deep insights relating to mathematical concepts known as "vector bundles". His work in these areas has helped theoretical physicists to advance their understanding of quantum field theory and general relativity.
In September, Atiyah also claimed to have proved the 160-year-old Riemann hypothesis.

"If the hypothesis is proven to be correct," New Scientist reported, "mathematicians would be armed with a map to the location of all such prime numbers, a breakthrough with far-reaching repercussions in the field."

Legendary Mathematician Sir Michael Atiyah Dies at Age 89 More | Reply

Legendary Mathematician Sir Michael Atiyah Dies at Age 89

Comments Filter:

  • This definitely qualifies as “News for Nerds”. But has Jonathan Coulton written a song about him?

  • No proof of the Riemann Hypothesis (Score:3)

    by UnixUnix ( 1149659 ) on Saturday January 12, 2019 @06:39PM (#57951388) Homepage
    Indeed, Atiyah had no proof. I did not say so in public, for the same reason others didn't; he was after all one of last century's great mathematicians [c.f. Littlewood at Jourdain's death-bed, see his Miscellany]. In private, I was asked and pointed out what should have been obvious: his not-clearly-spelled-out argument would nevertheless have applied not just to the zeta function but to any other analytic function as well! It's a quick sanity check very familiar to anyone confronted with a supposed new argument/proof method, "if this were correct what else would it prove".

Slashdot Top Deals

A large number of installed systems work by fiat. That is, they work by being declared to work. -- Anatol Holt

Close