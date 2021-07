New Experimental Lockheed Supersonic Jet Starts Production

Lockheed Martin's X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology aircraft is officially in "the manufacturing phase ," bringing the company "one step closer to enabling supersonic travel for passengers around the world." The experimental jet was awarded a contract from NASA earlier this year as it is capable of flying at supersonic speeds without creating loud supersonic booms. Currently, commercial supersonic aircraft are banned from flying over land because of the noise and potential damage the booms may cause. WTOP reports: