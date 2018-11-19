Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


NASA Transportation Technology

New Experimental Lockheed Supersonic Jet Starts Production (wtop.com) 84

Posted by BeauHD from the currently-in-the-works dept.
Lockheed Martin's X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology aircraft is officially in "the manufacturing phase," bringing the company "one step closer to enabling supersonic travel for passengers around the world." The experimental jet was awarded a contract from NASA earlier this year as it is capable of flying at supersonic speeds without creating loud supersonic booms. Currently, commercial supersonic aircraft are banned from flying over land because of the noise and potential damage the booms may cause. WTOP reports: "The long, slender design of the aircraft is the key to achieving a low sonic boom," said Peter Iosifidis, Low Boom Flight Demonstrator program manager at Lockheed Martin. "As we enter into the manufacturing phase, the aircraft structure begins to take shape, bringing us one step closer to enabling supersonic travel for passengers around the world," he said.

Lockheed expects to conduct its first flight in 2021 and gather community response data on the acceptability of the "quiet sonic boom" the plane creates. NASA will use that information to establish an acceptable commercial supersonic noise standard to overturn current regulations banning supersonic travel over land. The X-59 will cruise at a speed of about 940 mph and an altitude of 55,000 feet. Lockheed says it will create a sound about as loud as a car door closing, instead of a deafening sonic boom.

  • "A low sonic boom" is still a noise event that may exceed urban noise limits, and should be restricted to airports that have runways that end at the sea in an industrial/commercial zone, not near residential population.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They don't boom during takeoff/landing, they boom during flight

      • Exactly my point.

        • I expect that they are a less polluting and more economical solution to supersonic flight. I am not assuming(make an ass out of you(me)), but the SST was very expensive for flights and maintenance.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          What? You talked about airport restrictions, except the noise is not anywhere near the airport it takes off or lands at. What zoned property is near the airport has nothing to do what area will be near where the sonic boom is made, as that will be considerable distance away.

          "Let's mandate noise absorption barriers around suburban driveways, because of the road noise of cars at highway speeds." "But cars don't drive highway speeds in drive ways." "Exactly my point"

          • Technically, I live next to a highway, SR-99. So do a lot of people.

            A plane taking off over the ocean from a runway creates noise over the ocean, not over populated land. This is why there were so many SST restrictions.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sonic booms don't happen anywhere near the runway, so why would that matter? You don't think they approach at supersonic speed, do you? This would be to enable cross-country flights at supersonic speeds. And if indeed the noise is like "a car door closing" then calling it a noise event is a bit exaggerated. Maybe somewhere over North Dakota it would add a tiny bit of noise, but not really more than the call of a horny elk would...

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by HornWumpus ( 783565 )

      So does my muscle car. Learn to like it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      That's silly. If you can build a supersonic plane that makes a "boom" that's no louder than a car door closing, why put restrictions on where it can fly? We don't put restrictions on where you can close your car door.

      • You've never heard me slam a car door.

        I have a neighbor who rides a noisy motorcycle that sets off all the car alarms on the block when he rides by.

        A plane that does the same thing is not something that should fly over cities.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

          Sure. But airplanes that make sonic booms that sound like the soothing whispers of a breeze blowing through soft moss should be encouraged.

          Pretty much as relevant as your neighbour's motorcycle.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mikael ( 484 )

          Round where I live, it's the learner drivers with their two stroke mopeds that make the noise. The larger more powerful ones are quiet.

          • Re: Still noisy (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            those expensive glorified vibrators called Harleys are quiet?

    • "A low sonic boom" is still a noise event that may exceed urban noise limits

      I'll buy that argument when urban areas start actively banning Harley Davidson motorcycles and other more mundane sources of unnecessary noise pollution.

      In any case if this aircraft [wikipedia.org] does what they hope then it will be FAR quieter than any noise restrictions in most communities at around 75dB perceived.

  • "Loud supersonic booms" (Score:3, Funny)

    by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Monday November 19, 2018 @07:27PM (#57671198) Homepage

    If the booms were supersonic, nobody would even complain.

    Alas, the booms are indeed sonic.

    I know you paid a quarter for that word, but my advice: Ask for change.

  • Long and slender (Score:5, Insightful)

    by glitch! ( 57276 ) on Monday November 19, 2018 @07:33PM (#57671220)

    "The long and slender design..."
    Probably means fewer passengers and a really crappy fuel economy per passenger compared with the wider and slower jets in service.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      That's exactly what I thought. There would have to be some tilt up nose to allow it to carry an economical number of passengers.

    • "The long and slender design..."
      Probably means fewer passengers and a really crappy fuel economy per passenger compared with the wider and slower jets in service.

      Yes. It probably won't have an economy class.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Probably means fewer passengers and a really crappy fuel economy per passenger compared with the wider and slower jets in service.

      Obviously, but first class/premium business is also vastly less efficient than cattle class. If it becomes a choice between 4 hours in a normal seat or 8 hours with extra comfort/space I'd go for the shorter one every time.

      • It'll probably be economy service at business/first price levels, if it's anything like the Concorde. Decent leg room, very narrow if comfortable seats. And I doubt they'll have room for the full first class food & beverage treatment.

    • That doesn't impact the 777 relative to the A380.

  • This looks like a modern version of the OLD X planes. In other words, it is to be used for proving concepts. I still think they are out to correct the complaints about the old SST(Cost per flirght, noise)

    • I still think they are out to correct the complaints about the old SST(Cost per flirght, noise)

      If that existing shape is the only way to achieve [sub-optimal] quiet supersonic flight, they'll have to scale it up to rather large airframes or this'll remain a boutique tech for a small handful of impatient ultra-rich.

      As an aside, seems to me 'quiet overland nach1+' is all well and good unless it means utterly-unviable designs capacity/economy-wise...

  • Metric (Score:1)

    by CamD ( 964822 )

    That's 1513 km/h (or 420 m/s) and 16.8 km.

    According to NASA's mach speed calculator [nasa.gov], that's Mach 1.42.

  • High emissions (Score:2, Insightful)

    by DavenH ( 1065780 )

    With nothing less than civilization at stake, it's a wonder that these projects are being embraced by the organizations that understand implications of climate change.

    The Concorde burnt 2 tonnes of fuel just taxiing the runways. 16L/100km per passenger in the air, or half the efficiency of the average car. I'm sure there will be relative improvements. But supersonic jets are a luxury few of us can afford monetarily, and none of us can afford in terms of emissions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      few of us can afford monetarily,

      I can.

      and none of us can afford in terms of emissions.

      I've saved up a few carbon credits.

    • Re:High emissions (Score:5, Informative)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 ) on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @03:46AM (#57672720) Journal

      The Concorde burnt 2 tonnes of fuel just taxiing the runways.

      That's not really an indictment of the Concorde's overall efficiency though. It was always a huge fuel hog (by design) on the runway, much more so than in the air. It was always designed as an efficient aircraft.

      16L/100km per passenger in the air, or half the efficiency of the average car. I'm sure there will be relative improvements. But supersonic jets are a luxury

      The concorde was designed successfully as a high efficiecy aircraft. What everyone forgets is that it was on the drawing board at the same time as the boeing 747.

      At that time the path to high efficiency wasn't clear. There are two ways of upping the efficiency of the engines, higher pressure ratios and higher bypass. The concorde went the former route and has a pressure ratio still unmatched by any other commercial jet engines, but it had to fly at Mach 2.2 at high altitude to do that.

      The 747 went for high bypass engines with rather worse efficiency in the core but much greater overall efficiency. Not needing to fly high and fast, they had much more flexibility on the airframe and could put a lot more people on, getting further gains.

      Turns out the 747 strategy was the clear winner, but that was not obvious before.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by necro81 ( 917438 )

        At that time the path to high efficiency wasn't clear. There are two ways of upping the efficiency of the engines, higher pressure ratios and higher bypass

        Correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure that "bypass" is a concept that doesn't really apply to a jet engine that has to operate supersonically. And, as time has gone on subsonic, high-bypass ratio engines have seen drastically more efficiency improvements than supersonic jet engines.

  • Just have a look how well supersonic flights sold when Concorde was still active...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Pretty well, actually. They didn't have any trouble filling up flights.

    • Just have a look how well supersonic flights sold when Concorde was still active...

      Really well, even with the high ticket price. The bigger problem for the Concorde was that it couldn't service transpacific as it didn't have the required range, and it couldn't serve transcontinental USA due to not being allowed to fly over land. These new planes aim to solve both those problems.

      The last problem is a high ticket price. On select routes there's no shortage of people willing to pay extra. A Concorde flight cost more than a first class of another flight and yet offered no more luxuries than a

  • In principle (Score:4, Informative)

    by jd ( 1658 ) <imipak@@@yahoo...com> on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @02:18AM (#57672556) Homepage Journal

    A waverider should generate little sonic boom because of where the shockwave is placed. We also know how to build them and they should be capable of passenger loads comparable to - or better than - the high-end Airbusses.

    I assume they're not the design used because they're a bugger to make stable and NASA had some accidents, but that would seem a better way to go.

  • Hey y'all. Check out the photos of the thing. It looks awesome, and has the realistic capacity of a private jet, and a small one at that! This plane may allow civilians to travel at 60% the speed of Concorde, but it will not be commercial at its current size. It will be a private jet. For reference, Concorde had room for 120 passengers and a flight crew of 6 or 7, including the navigator!
  • I work in product development. To me, production implies sellable units. Lockheed is manufacturing a prototype. Big difference. Call it manufacturing, developing, fabricating, but don't call it production. This thing may never see true production.

  • Will this be the same "... gather community response data ..." that they didn't offer pilots for the F-35 piece of shit that ran over schedule and over budget?

    Does Lockheed Martin have fucking pictures of prominent politicians with goddam donkeys?

FORTRAN is not a flower but a weed -- it is hardy, occasionally blooms, and grows in every computer. -- A.J. Perlis

