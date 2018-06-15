$950 Million Large Hadron Collider Upgrade 'Could Upend Particle Physics' (theguardian.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: A massive project to supercharge the world's largest particle collider launched on Friday in the hope that the beefed-up machine will reveal fresh insights into the nature of the universe. The approximately $950 million Swiss franc mission will see heavy equipment, new buildings, access shafts and service tunnels installed, constructed and excavated at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern, the particle physics laboratory on the edge of Geneva.
The upgrade will make the collider far more sensitive to subtle quirks in the laws of physics, and physicists hope these anomalies will pry open the door to entirely new theories of the universe. If the upgrade goes to plan, the proton beams in the souped-up accelerator, known as the high-luminosity LHC, or HL-LHC, will be so intense that the number of collisions in the machine will be five to 10 times greater than today. The upgrade is expected to take eight years. While new magnets and beam instruments will be installed when the LHC is switched off for two years in 2019, most of the required equipment will be fitted in a longer shutdown from 2024 to 2026, when the revamped machine will switch back on again.
Let's make that "CERN," not "Cern."
Whoever wrote the TFS had zero chance of understanding the point or import of the upgrade. Such a hyperbolic jumble of nonsense. If you want real information, go to the people who actually do this for living [lbl.gov].
This really hurts ... (Score:2)
... because it should have been Texas [texasmonthly.com].
They would have detected the Higgs boson first, and would have attracted the best scientific minds on the planet.
The infrastructure and support system including housing, lodging, eateries, fuel
The list is enormous and the impact great.
Actually Democrats controlled the House, the Senate, and the presidency at the time it was cancelled. They had total control. The effort to shut it down was led by Democrat Jim Slattery of Kansas.
you can thank the Democrats for that
Try this one [lbl.gov].
The harder you smack things together, the more and smaller the pieces will be that fly off.