Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
The Almighty Buck Science Technology

$950 Million Large Hadron Collider Upgrade 'Could Upend Particle Physics' (theguardian.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: A massive project to supercharge the world's largest particle collider launched on Friday in the hope that the beefed-up machine will reveal fresh insights into the nature of the universe. The approximately $950 million Swiss franc mission will see heavy equipment, new buildings, access shafts and service tunnels installed, constructed and excavated at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern, the particle physics laboratory on the edge of Geneva.

The upgrade will make the collider far more sensitive to subtle quirks in the laws of physics, and physicists hope these anomalies will pry open the door to entirely new theories of the universe. If the upgrade goes to plan, the proton beams in the souped-up accelerator, known as the high-luminosity LHC, or HL-LHC, will be so intense that the number of collisions in the machine will be five to 10 times greater than today. The upgrade is expected to take eight years. While new magnets and beam instruments will be installed when the LHC is switched off for two years in 2019, most of the required equipment will be fitted in a longer shutdown from 2024 to 2026, when the revamped machine will switch back on again.

$950 Million Large Hadron Collider Upgrade 'Could Upend Particle Physics' More | Reply

$950 Million Large Hadron Collider Upgrade 'Could Upend Particle Physics'

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"America is a stronger nation for the ACLU's uncompromising effort." -- President John F. Kennedy

Close