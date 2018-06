Is Pluto Actually a Mash-Up of a Billion Comets?

Scientists from the Southwest Research Institute suggest Pluto may be a comet , as opposed to a planet or dwarf planet. According to a study published in the journal Icarus , Pluto could be made up of billions of comets all mashed together. Smithsonian reports:The report goes on to mention a few caveats. "For one, researchers aren't sure that comet 67P has an average comet composition," reports Smithsonian. "For another, New Horizons only captured information about Pluto at a specific point in time, which means nitrogen rates could have changed over the last billions of years. [T]here's also still the possibility Pluto formed from cold ices with a chemical composition to that of the sun."