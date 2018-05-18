Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


US Government Wants To Start Charging For Landsat, the Best Free Satellite Data On Earth (qz.com) 32

The U.S. government may begin charging users for access to five decades of satellite images of Earth. Quartz reports: Nature reports that the Department of Interior has asked an advisory board to consider the consequences of charging for the data generated by the Landsat program, which is the largest continuously collected set of Earth images taken in space and has been freely available to the public since 2008. Since 1972, Landsat has used eight different satellites to gather images of the Earth, with a ninth currently slated for a December 2020 launch. The data are widely used by government agencies, and since it became free, by an increasing number of academics, private companies and journalists. "As of March 31, 2018, more than 75 million Landsat scenes have been downloaded from the USGS-managed archive!" the agency noted on the 10th anniversary of the program.

Now, the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it. Advocates for open data say the public benefit produced through research and business activity far outweigh those costs. A 2013 survey cited by Nature found that the dataset generated $2 billion in economic activity, compared to an $80 million budget for the program.

  • Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs instead of public services.

    We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes.. If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.

    • > Now, the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it

      I'll bet it is running on some pay-through-the-nose hosting and they can't be bothered to even do a cost analysis of hosting it somewhere cheaper.

      • Trump admin probably wants to use this excuse to put it on a trump hosted server so he can steal that money too, kind of like his now 7 figure secret service golf cart rental fees and his 500 million chinese provided gift in order to promote ZTE.

        We're in the most corrupt time America has ever seen.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )
      Why is it America's job to do everything for the world? It's just expected everything will be free of charge. GPS, military protection, US Navy keeping the sea routes open for wealthy nations like Germany to make a mint on exports, American citizens dying from hyper expensive medical costs while the world benefits from cures we develop, the list goes on. It's bankrupting us to carry all these free riders along. It's literally killing our people. The world's voice has been loud and strong telling the America

    • What do we expecte when a businessman is elected as President?

  • Dodgy survey (Score:3)

    by volodymyrbiryuk ( 4780959 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @06:14AM (#56631716)
    But will they also return the tax money that was used to operate the satellites that took the pictures?

  • public domain (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    because this is work generated by the federal government. so it only takes ONE 'purchase' and then it's 'out there'... it will only encourage those that use the images to use advertisements or subscriptions to 'cover costs' (and then some) even more.. generating more money and more profits for them, not you. don't expect to make that 2 billion dollars, bub. it won't happen.

    • So what's your solution to solve the free rider problem? The test of the world isn't paying it's fair share and is laughing all the way to the bank. America is literally going bankrupt doing all this stupid shit for free. This simply cannot continue. The whole world considers us deplorable and it's time to back off. Let them share in the costs equally, it's the only solution that's fair for everyone.

  • Not Eight... (Score:4, Informative)

    by Dausha ( 546002 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @06:21AM (#56631738) Homepage

    There have only been seven Landsats. Landsats six died on the pad. Landsat 9 is being prepared for launch.

  • Logic dictates that as one of the last remaining successful government run space programs, it must now be castrated, cannibalized and killed so that we can feed off of its rotting flesh. If all that money can be siphoned off instead of re-invested, just imagine what can be accomplished. More parking lots! More malls! More stadiums!

    Politicians really are retarded.

  • Why not charge (Score:3)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @07:00AM (#56631872)

    for non-academic use?

    Companies that make money from this service should probably be paying something.

    And if enough people get peeved about having to pay, I'm sure some private companies would be happy to launch some private satellites.

  • C'mon people - it's hosting, bandwidth (Score:3)

    by dbrueck ( 1872018 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @07:28AM (#56631942)

    There are basically two costs: the cost to acquire the data and the cost to give the data to you and everyone else. Yes, tax dollars were used for the first one. That money is spent and gone, and the data has been acquired.

    But hosting the files, maintaining backups, and paying for the bandwidth to deliver the data is an ongoing cost and, as the TFA pointed out, one that grows as more people access the data. How do you deal with that cost? Solutions could include: destroying the data, using even more of your tax dollars, or having the people who cause that ongoing cost to pay for it.

    There's nothing nefarious about contemplating the latter option.

  • They're getting the value and can choose not to use the service. Better than making people pay without consent.

