US Government Wants To Start Charging For Landsat, the Best Free Satellite Data On Earth (qz.com) 32
The U.S. government may begin charging users for access to five decades of satellite images of Earth. Quartz reports: Nature reports that the Department of Interior has asked an advisory board to consider the consequences of charging for the data generated by the Landsat program, which is the largest continuously collected set of Earth images taken in space and has been freely available to the public since 2008. Since 1972, Landsat has used eight different satellites to gather images of the Earth, with a ninth currently slated for a December 2020 launch. The data are widely used by government agencies, and since it became free, by an increasing number of academics, private companies and journalists. "As of March 31, 2018, more than 75 million Landsat scenes have been downloaded from the USGS-managed archive!" the agency noted on the 10th anniversary of the program.
Now, the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it. Advocates for open data say the public benefit produced through research and business activity far outweigh those costs. A 2013 survey cited by Nature found that the dataset generated $2 billion in economic activity, compared to an $80 million budget for the program.
Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:2, Interesting)
Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs instead of public services.
We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes.. If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
The American people already pay for this from our taxes. I can see charging outside entities for it, but not a single American should have to pay a second time to access the data they paid to have created.
Then you can go make a copy from the public viewing system in Washington DC. It's in the basement, in the bottom drawer of a locked filing cabinet, inside a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "beware of the leopard".
GPS
Device manufacturers pay royalties when they sell a device that supports GPS. There might be an exception for cell phones that only use GPS for 911 calls - but GPS is not free.
military protection
The US protects US interests and nothing else. Just look at all the ethnic cleansing that has occurred in Africa - it did not involve US interests so they never got involved.
US Navy keeping the sea routes open
Once again, this is for the benefit of America. I should note that this is also why the super-rich should pay more taxes. They benefit the most from taxp
You're paying more for healthcare because you let the marked dictate spending. Read this article; https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/14/upshot/medical-mystery-health-spending-1980.html
The life expectancy in the US is below other countries as well due to this.
> Now, the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it
I'll bet it is running on some pay-through-the-nose hosting and they can't be bothered to even do a cost analysis of hosting it somewhere cheaper.
Trump admin probably wants to use this excuse to put it on a trump hosted server so he can steal that money too, kind of like his now 7 figure secret service golf cart rental fees and his 500 million chinese provided gift in order to promote ZTE.
We're in the most corrupt time America has ever seen.
What do we expecte when a businessman is elected as President?
Dodgy survey (Score:3)
public domain (Score:1)
because this is work generated by the federal government. so it only takes ONE 'purchase' and then it's 'out there'... it will only encourage those that use the images to use advertisements or subscriptions to 'cover costs' (and then some) even more.. generating more money and more profits for them, not you. don't expect to make that 2 billion dollars, bub. it won't happen.
Not Eight... (Score:4, Informative)
There have only been seven Landsats. Landsats six died on the pad. Landsat 9 is being prepared for launch.
Stupid is as stupid does (Score:1)
Logic dictates that as one of the last remaining successful government run space programs, it must now be castrated, cannibalized and killed so that we can feed off of its rotting flesh. If all that money can be siphoned off instead of re-invested, just imagine what can be accomplished. More parking lots! More malls! More stadiums!
Politicians really are retarded.
It's not free though, the American people already pay for it with taxes.
What they're after is a second check so they can steal the tax money, just like they try with every "welfare reform", "social security reform" and "medicare reform"
When someone starts trying to shift costs of tax funded items, you should be deeply suspicious of the person trying to do so. It's never worked for the better of the users or the people funding it.
The only put the ads in for non-American users!
:P
Why not charge (Score:3)
for non-academic use?
Companies that make money from this service should probably be paying something.
And if enough people get peeved about having to pay, I'm sure some private companies would be happy to launch some private satellites.
C'mon people - it's hosting, bandwidth (Score:3)
There are basically two costs: the cost to acquire the data and the cost to give the data to you and everyone else. Yes, tax dollars were used for the first one. That money is spent and gone, and the data has been acquired.
But hosting the files, maintaining backups, and paying for the bandwidth to deliver the data is an ongoing cost and, as the TFA pointed out, one that grows as more people access the data. How do you deal with that cost? Solutions could include: destroying the data, using even more of your tax dollars, or having the people who cause that ongoing cost to pay for it.
There's nothing nefarious about contemplating the latter option.
Make them pay (Score:2)