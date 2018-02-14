The Next Falcon Heavy Will Carry the Most Powerful Atomic Clock Ever Launched (space.com) 73
schwit1 shares a report from Space.com: This isn't your average timekeeper. The so-called Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) is far smaller than Earth-bound atomic clocks, far more precise than the handful of other space-bound atomic clocks, and more resilient against the stresses of space travel than any clock ever made. According to a NASA statement, it's expected to lose no more than 2 nanoseconds (2 billionths of a second) over the course of a day. That comes to about 7 millionths of a second over the course of a decade. n an email to Live Science, Andrew Good, a Jet Propulsion Laboratory representative, said the first DSAC will hitch a ride on the second Falcon Heavy launch, scheduled for June.
Every deep-space mission that makes course corrections needs to send signals to ground stations on Earth. Those ground stations rely on atomic clocks to measure just how long those signals took to arrive, which allows them to locate the spacecrafts position down to the meter in the vast vacuum. They then send signals back, telling the craft where they are and where to go next. Thats a cumbersome process, and it means any given ground station can support only one spacecraft at a time. The goal of DSAC, according to a NASA fact sheet, is to allow spacecraft to make precise timing measurements onboard a spacecraft, without waiting for information from Earth. A DSAC-equipped spacecraft, according to NASAs statement, could calculate time without waiting for measurements from Earth -- allowing it to make course adjustments or perform precision science experiments without pausing to turn its antennas earthward and waiting for a reply.
...but what does "the most powerful" atomic clock do as opposed to just a "powerful" one?
"powerful" is not something I can immediately quantify when it comes to time keeping.
It's going to send out such a powerful 'dong' that the whole earth will resonate in unison.
Shirley if it has a powerful dong it should be used to time porn films?
Not just no, but...no. And stop calling me Shirley....
You need to think of power like a superhero's power. From the Oxford Dictionaries website the first definition of power is: The ability or capacity to do something or act in a particular way.
Obviously, an atomic clock's power is to measure time accurately using atomic behavior. So this is indeed the most powerful atomic clock launched.
It's going to shoot the most powerful "Arrow of Time" ever!
Nothing to forgive, the headline is just bad English, although technically allowable.
It's probably the most allowable bad English headline...is this what Trump would call "Fake English"?
I intend to help fund the centre for kids who can't read good and cannot do other stuff good too.
...but what does "the most powerful" atomic clock do as opposed to just a "powerful" one?
I goes faster, of course!
Duh.
Oh, I get it! Because it goes around the world, really fast.
But this is actually relevant (well, almost)!
I don't know the orbital speed of this clock, but if it goes as fast as ISS, it's about 8 km/s.
The time dilation relative to an earth observer will be approximately
t/t' = 1/sqrt(1-v^2/c^2) = 1/sqrt(1-(8/300000)^2) ~ 1.000000000355
That corresponds to 0.355 ns per second, so if the expected drift is ~2 ns/s, they are actually homing in to the relativistic limit for how much two observers can agree on in this setting. I.e. it would be kind of pointless to make it 10x more accurate.
Plus, this has to be understood as a random walk of time keeping. When a clock "looses" a second, it's not necessarily slower than some other reference. It may be faster.
Now, if relativity states time dilation slows clocks (from the point of view of Earth-based observers), this is something we can agree upon and take into account. This is not clock imprecision of random loss (or g
The battery will go flat faster.
It also has a calculator function. Neat!
"powerful" is not something I can immediately quantify when it comes to time keeping.
:-|
It has a Dr. Who inside.
Jodie Whittaker has complained that Apple's newest update slowed her down.
Other atomic clocks accuracy only goes up to 10. This one goes to 11. It's 1 accurater.
"Other atomic clocks accuracy..."
My Swatch clock goes up to 999.
More power, more better.
Most powerful... 13? (Score:5, Funny)
Nigel Tufnel: The numbers all go to thirteen. Look, right across the board, thirteen, thirteen, thirteen and...
Marty DiBergi: Oh, I see. And most clocks go up to twelve?
Nigel Tufnel: Exactly.
Marty DiBergi: Does that mean it's timelier? Is it any timelier?
Nigel Tufnel: Well, it's one timelier, isn't it? It's not twelve. You see, most blokes, you know, will be timing at twelve. You're on twelve here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on twelve on your craft. Where can you go from there? Where?
Marty DiBergi: I don't know.
Nigel Tufnel: Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the event horizon, you know what we do?
Marty DiBergi: Put it up to thirteen.
Nigel Tufnel: Thirteen. Exactly. One timelier.
Marty DiBergi: Why don't you just make twelve timelier and make twelve be the top number and make that a little timelier?
Nigel Tufnel: [pause] These go to thirteen.
Excellent... if only we could get the moderation to go to 6.
... Will Carry the Most Powerful Time Machine ... (Score:2)
There are many atomic clocks in space already. Just the satellite positioning systems alone adds up to more than 100 clocks.
I wonder how long before some CND halfwit... (Score:4, Funny)
... reads "atomic" and starts River Dance style knee jerking and protests against it. Until one of his compatriots who was assigned the working braincell for the day points out his mistake to him.
Powerful Clock! (Score:3)
Precisely!
Time is an illusion (Score:3)
...lunchtime doubly so.
Ford Prefect (or rather his creator, Douglas Adams) was not entirely flippant.
I'm sure much brighter people than I have addressed this but it would be nice to know what the time is measured against / where is the datum.
In 'normal life' any discrepancies caused by the relative motion of clock and observer can be ignored - they're too small an Newtonian mechanics is fine.
However even at low earth orbit conditions, GPS satellites and receivers need to make relatavistic adjustments.
When we're measuring to such (almost incredible) levels of detail and talking about movements in various gravity wells surely an agreed well defined datum is required otherwise how can any sensible measure be taken.
As has been said before, time is Her way of keeping everything from happening all at once.
This is well known and already compensated for in GPS (it must be, or GPS would not work).
On the subject of accuracy, about that 7 microseconds per decade -- does that assume that all errors accumulate in the same direction? Or might some oscillati
Uncertainty principle (Score:2)
Orbital failure
It was exact 00:00.999891 when I slammed into the target
The satellite doesn't need to know where it it, that's the reciever's job. You compare the time difference of arrival from 3 or more satellites, and the GPS receiver determines where it is from that. The ground control system keeps track of where the satellites are at for navigation purposes and to keep them in orbit, but the atomic clock for the GPS time signal doesn't keep track of where the satellite is at, specifically - it just broadcasts it out. Others do the "where am I" (or "you") calculations ex
So how powerful is it? (Score:2)
That'll be interesting (Score:2)
Soon you'll be able to course correct satellites right into the ground.
Did anyone else hear "F**Kin Heavy"? (Score:2)
