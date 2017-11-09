NASA: We're Not Building Flying Taxi Software For Uber (theregister.co.uk) 9
News outlets reported on Wednesday that Uber had signed a contract with NASA to develop software for the ride-hailing company's autonomous "flying taxis." A day later, the space agency has clarified its involvement in the project and the specifics of the contract. From the report: Uber's chief product officer Jeff Holden spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon yesterday where he was promoting the fledgling autonomous taxi project, revealed last year, Uber Elevate. And of course he never claimed that NASA was working on software for his firm, merely explaining that it had inked an agreement to work with the public body on the latter's air traffic control project. Uber told us that while NASA was not "committing funding or anything like that", it said "having their decades of aeronautic experience actively collaborating with our engineers is a huge help for tackling the aviation traffic management hurdles." A NASA spokesperson, meanwhile, told us Uber had indeed signed what it described as a "generic Space Act Agreement" for participation in the programme back in January, joining a "multitude" of others. The project and its members are "researching prototype technologies for a UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system that could develop airspace integration requirements for enabling safe, efficient low-altitude operations," according to NASA's website. So no new news on the software front.
Flying taxis won't be landing in your driveway. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Weight, not mass.
And "its", not "it's".
Re: (Score:3)
This pales in comparison to the other less tractable ones, like maintainance, fail-safety, traffic control, range etc.
With a car you can set off without a reserved parking space at your destination, in the reasonab
Re: Wrong again what a surprise (Score:2)
they are no nothing
So they're something.
Hey Taxi! (Score:2)
Up please! [lemon64.com]