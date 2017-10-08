Astronaut Scott Kelly Describes One Year In Space -- And Its After Effects (brisbanetimes.com.au) 41
53-year-old astronaut Scott Kelly shared a dramatic excerpt from his new book Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery in the Brisbane Times, describing his first 48 hours back on earth and what he'd learned on the mission: I push back from the table and struggle to stand up, feeling like a very old man getting out of a recliner... I make it to my bedroom without incident and close the door behind me. Every part of my body hurts. All my joints and all of my muscles are protesting the crushing pressure of gravity. I'm also nauseated, though I haven't thrown up... When I'm finally vertical, the pain in my legs is awful, and on top of that pain I feel a sensation that's even more alarming: it feels as though all the blood in my body is rushing to my legs, like the sensation of the blood rushing to your head when you do a handstand, but in reverse. I can feel the tissue in my legs swelling... Normally if I woke up feeling like this, I would go to the emergency room. But no one at the hospital will have seen symptoms of having been in space for a year...
Our space agencies won't be able to push out farther into space, to a destination like Mars, until we can learn more about how to strengthen the weakest links in the chain that make space flight possible: the human body and mind... [V]ery little is known about what occurs after month six. The symptoms may get precipitously worse in the ninth month, for instance, or they may level off. We don't know, and there is only one way to find out... On my previous flight to the space station, a mission of 159 days, I lost bone mass, my muscles atrophied, and my blood redistributed itself in my body, which strained and shrank the walls of my heart. More troubling, I experienced problems with my vision, as many other astronauts had. I had been exposed to more than 30 times the radiation of a person on Earth, equivalent to about 10 chest X-rays every day. This exposure would increase my risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of my life.
Kelly says the Space Station crew performed more than 400 experiments, though about 25% of his time went to tracking his own health. "If we could learn how to counteract the devastating impact of bone loss in microgravity, the solutions could well be applied to osteoporosis and other bone diseases. If we could learn how to keep our hearts healthy in space, that knowledge could be useful on Earth." Kelly says he felt better a few months after returning to earth, adding "It's gratifying to see how curious people are about my mission, how much children instinctively feel the excitement and wonder of space flight, and how many people think, as I do, that Mars is the next step... I know now that if we decide to do it, we can."
Perhaps paraplegics, I mean, how would a quadriplegic even operate the toilet? With their mouth?
Not the best idea. You need arms to get around in space.
People that are just missing legs might make sense.
Also this,
Stop sending senior citizens into space.
Wtf right?
I have so many problems with the astronauts premise I don't know where to begin.
Of the 15 people that have spent more than a year in space does not constitute a statistically significant sample size to determine whether or not space flight is feasible. If anything it's a sign that we need to send *more* people up to quicken the pace of discovery.
Staying in shape is a struggle even on Earth. There should be some effort expended in keeping fit above that what's already been done if no-gravity is an issue.
I wo
Spacers gotta be spacers. it's a religion. Don't try reasoning with him.
I would argue that he *should* go to the E.R., or see a doctor for the pain at least. There are doctors that have seen at least one of the 533 people that have been to space. I bet you NASA has the number to a few of those doctors too.
Good advice, I'm sure it never dawned on this NASA Astronaut that he should see a NASA physician after returning to earth, the first thing he did when he landed was probably to hop out of the Soyuz and catch an Uber home and go to bed like the slacker he is. Probably never even occurred to anyone at NASA to have him see a physician. Sounds like they should have just talked to you.
Probably sending a high-altitude balloon would have accomplished the same thing for 1,000x less spending...
And then just raise its orbit to get it out of the atmosphere and accelerate it to a stable orbital velocity and keep it in free-fall like the ISS (around 17,000mph) and you're there!
Though you'll need a bigger balloon to carry the hundreds (thousands?) of tons of rocket needed to get it into orbit.
I think you've just reinvented the Rockoon [wikipedia.org], which is still being pursued, but not, afaik, for large payloads like a space capsule that can support a human.
There's lots of things we can do that we aren't doing because of the cost. We could be building a vehicle right now that would send a man to Mars at the 2024 launch window. But we're talking about at least 10+ years after that for a good reason: nobody wants to spend the kind of money it would take to have the kind of program where you could commit to an actual date for a mission. But we are willing to spend enough to kick the can down the road roughly in the direction of Mars.
Same goes with engineering
Not hard to produce gravity. And you can still have a weightless bit in the middle for fun.
That said, astronauts are obsolete technology. Robots can do it cheaper and better.
This has been known forever, but is hideously expensive and complex as compared to a non-spinning solution.
Take two ISS modules, put them on a tether and spin, what could be cheaper? Nothing... until you have an operational snafu that destroys the whole thing.
Failure in space is not considered an option, anymore.
They've got Twitter up on the ISS.
It's purely an issue of cost. To produce rotational artificial gravity, you need a fairly large lever arm (otherwise the gravitational gradient is rather large, which means your head feels less gravity than your feet and... well, I'm not sure what the effects of that would be, but I can't imagine it would feel pleasant), which means you need a ship far large than you can launch into space in one go. You could build/assemble it in space, but that's difficult and expensive. Finally, you can't add something li
Re: (Score:2)
I just keep wonder why NASA has this fixation on trying to do space in weightlessness? Why not use centrifugal force to simulate gravity... Why not use plants and other natural processes for breathable air and self-sustenance?
I believe the answer lies in that it's scientists, and not engineers, setting the agendas. Scientists are trained to be scepticle. They ask what is and isn't. Engineers focus on solving problems. They ask how it can be done, not if. Scientists are seeking tests to publish article
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
A rare type of Dwarfism.
http://freefall.purrsia.com/ff... [purrsia.com]