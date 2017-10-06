The World's Oldest Scientific Satellite is Still in Orbit (bbc.com) 10
walterbyrd writes: Nearly 60 years ago, the US Navy launched Vanguard-1 as a response to the Soviet Sputnik. Six decades on, it's still circling our planet. Conceived by the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in 1955, Vanguard was to be America's first satellite programme. The Vanguard system consisted of a three-stage rocket designed to launch a civilian scientific spacecraft. The rocket, satellite and an ambitious network of tracking stations would form part of the US contribution to the 1957-58 International Geophysical Year. This global collaboration of scientific research involved 67 nations, including both sides of the Iron Curtain.
The most stupid title. (Score:3)
The title is either like saying:
"The world's oldest living person is alive"
or it's wrong, because Sputnik is older.
Or, to be pedantic, the moon is a satellite, and it's still in orbit.
Why not? They used the signal to measure atmospheric characteristics and the ionosphere. Sure it only went "beep-beep-beep", but it was the first time something went "beep-beep-beep" up there and at least some science was conducted.
Sputnik 1 was a scientific satellite (Score:2)
Sputnik 1 was a scientific satellite. It was spherical so that atmospheric drag could be measured simply, without worrying about the spacecraft orientation, and the beeps at two frequencies made it possible to estimate the density of the ionosphere underneath it.