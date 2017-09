California Bans Drones From Delivering Marijuana

In what will surely be disappointing news for a host of start-ups promising to deliver marijuana by drone like MDelivers and Eaze , California's Bureau of Cannabis Control has recently unveiled new regulatory rules that will ban drones from delivering marijuana . "The Bureau is currently developing regulation surrounding weed use and sales under the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) after recreational marijuana was legalized in California," reports The Verge. From the report:Further reading: Ars Technica