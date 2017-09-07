67% of Americans Use Social Media To Get Some of their News 14
Shan Wang, writing for Neiman Lab: Sixty-seven percent of Americans report getting some of their news via social media at some point, according to a Pew Research survey of just under 5,000 U.S. adults conducted last month and published Thursday. That overall percentage is only up slightly from 62 percent in 2016, in the run-up to the November election. But among specific demographics, using social media for news has increased: 74 percent of non-white U.S. adults now get news from social media, up from 64 percent of that group who got news that way in 2016. Fifty-five percent of Americans 50 and older say the have gotten news from social media, up from 45 percent (older people are also driving the increasing percentage of people who get news via mobile). Facebook is still the dominant social media source for news. But when Pew looked at the percentage of users on each social media platform who were using it for news, it was Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube that saw increases (remember that user bases are vastly different sizes, from YouTube to Facebook to Tumblr to Twitter):
Is /. social media? (Score:2)
Is
/. social media?
Re: (Score:1)
I would argue that it is. Many come for the comments and discussions.
/. helps facilitate those discussions by having articles to start the conversations as compared to following specific people or accounts to hear what they have to say.
Re: (Score:2)
Can people add their thoughts/opinions and additional facts to the press releases, marketing blurbs and occasional actual reader submission that make up the "stories" here?
>> Yes.
Then...yes, SlashDot is social media. [Close: Solved]
Re: (Score:2)
I would say yes also because the primary goal here is to read about the topic of the story rather than the story link itself.. there's pretty much no headline I see on Slashdot I've not already seen elsewhere.