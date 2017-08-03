Monsanto Leaks Suggest It Tried To Kill Cancer Research On Roundup Weed Killer (rt.com) 24
Danny Hakim reports via The New York Times (Warning: article may be paywalled; alternate source): Documents released Tuesday in a lawsuit against Monsanto raised new questions about the company's efforts to influence the news media and scientific research and revealed internal debate over the safety of its highest-profile product, the weed killer Roundup. The active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is the most common weed killer in the world and is used by farmers on row crops and by home gardeners. While Roundup's relative safety has been upheld by most regulators, a case in federal court in San Francisco continues to raise questions about the company's practices and the product itself.
The documents underscore the lengths to which the agrochemical company goes to protect its image. Documents show that Henry I. Miller, an academic and a vocal proponent of genetically modified crops, asked Monsanto to draft an article for him that largely mirrored one that appeared under his name on Forbes's website in 2015. Mr. Miller could not be reached for comment. A similar issue appeared in academic research. An academic involved in writing research funded by Monsanto, John Acquavella, a former Monsanto employee, appeared to express discomfort with the process, writing in a 2015 email to a Monsanto executive, "I can't be part of deceptive authorship on a presentation or publication." He also said of the way the company was trying to present the authorship: "We call that ghost writing and it is unethical." Mr. Miller's 2015 article on Forbes's website was an attack on the findings of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization that had labeled glyphosate a probable carcinogen, a finding disputed by other regulatory bodies. In the email traffic, Monsanto asked Mr. Miller if he would be interested in writing an article on the topic, and he said, "I would be if I could start from a high-quality draft." The article appeared under Mr. Miller's name, and with the assertion that "opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own." The magazine did not mention any involvement by Monsanto in preparing the article.
The documents underscore the lengths to which the agrochemical company goes to protect its image. Documents show that Henry I. Miller, an academic and a vocal proponent of genetically modified crops, asked Monsanto to draft an article for him that largely mirrored one that appeared under his name on Forbes's website in 2015. Mr. Miller could not be reached for comment. A similar issue appeared in academic research. An academic involved in writing research funded by Monsanto, John Acquavella, a former Monsanto employee, appeared to express discomfort with the process, writing in a 2015 email to a Monsanto executive, "I can't be part of deceptive authorship on a presentation or publication." He also said of the way the company was trying to present the authorship: "We call that ghost writing and it is unethical." Mr. Miller's 2015 article on Forbes's website was an attack on the findings of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization that had labeled glyphosate a probable carcinogen, a finding disputed by other regulatory bodies. In the email traffic, Monsanto asked Mr. Miller if he would be interested in writing an article on the topic, and he said, "I would be if I could start from a high-quality draft." The article appeared under Mr. Miller's name, and with the assertion that "opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own." The magazine did not mention any involvement by Monsanto in preparing the article.
So What? (Score:2)
How is this news? It's called "capitalism".
Re: (Score:2)
When a discussion about genetically modified food comes up, I always say that the technology itself is great, but also, the management and some stock holders of Monsanto need to get a one way ticket to Siberia.
Re: (Score:3)
GMO is bad because of mono crop issues.
GMO is bad because resistance to herbicides induces over-use of them.
GMO is bad because GMO has been used to have plants make toxins. So GMO food can contain poison. And there are no regulations about this or any other use of GMO.
GMO is bad because it has been used to make kill-genes, even if only in the lab, and between that and mono-crop the results of a wide-sprea
Re: (Score:2)
GMO will have great benefits if done properly. No poison crops, no cross breeding in the wild with related organisms, no self destruct genes. Do it smart in controlled environments ie highly genetically modified algae or more specifically kelp et al and you can grow anything you want in a salt water tank, any protein, sugar, carbohydrate, salt, any flavour or texture, low allergen because the plant does not need to protect itself as much growing in a protected environment. Done in major production facilitie
Re: (Score:2)
Except nobody has ever died from glyphosate. The company tries to kill negative press about "glyphosate causing cancer" because it's bullshit that has been debunked again and again. IARC did claim it "could possibly" cause cancer, based on research which has since been debunked, which is why every other major regulatory agency have approved the fact that it doesn't cause cancer. Hell, it's even less toxic than most organic pesticides.
Those that cling to "glyphosate causes cancer" and "Monsatan is the devil"
Re: (Score:2)
You can't argue with 900 people who've been diagnosed with cancer. Really, you can't. Even though they're dead wrong, there's no arguing with them. It's too emotional and they're desperate for someone to blame. Comparing it to vaccinations and autism is pretty apt.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the Johnson & Johnson claims keep getting over-turned on appeal. There have been plenty of claims, but they don't end up paying them out because the science doesn't support talc causing ovarian cancer. But yes, another jury of members of the public has found in favour of a claimant. Doubtless, it'll again be overturned on appeal. There's lots to read about this, but it is odd that the only 'scientific' studies that find there is a statistically significant link between un-contaminated talc pow
Re: (Score:2)
Agent Orange isn't glyphosate. It doesn't contain any of the same active ingredients (besides water). Monsanto was one of several companies which manufactured the herbicide under contract to the US government. It was never safe for use on populations. Blaming Monsanto for Agent Orange is like blaming a firearms manufacturer for someone shooting up a gay nightclub.
Re: (Score:2)
Except nobody has ever died from glyphosate.
.
You make claims you cannot POSSIBLY prove, as though you alone are privy to the truth.
I had buddies who were doused with Agent Orange in Viet Nam, and every single one of them died of related cancers.
I'd like to see you disprove that. But even more I'd like to see YOU stricken with terminal cancer. I hope it comes for you soon.
That's nice.
Agent Orange didn't harm people because of the herbicides, which, as black3d has explained, have nothing to do with glyphosate. It was the TCDD dioxin, which was a contaminant resulting from the manufacturing process. The government was in fact warned about this, and they chose to spray it anyway.
a "high-quality draft" (Score:2)
uh, yeah. Sounds like he'd be interested getting a fat check for signing a prepared statement on the bottom line. That goes way beyond '"ghost writing" when you can't even be bothered to write up the biased opinion yourself.
It's good to see how some of them rebuffed the offer though. This looks like a good example of all the colors of the ethics rainbow.
Oh no! Curse your sudden but inevitable betrayal! (Score:1)
I'm holding all of you responsible for letting Monsanto get away with this for so long.
Other things that are probable carcinogens (Score:2)
Just for a bit of perspective:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Nitrates, which are found in pretty much any kind of meat or leafy vegetable
Nearly everything that comes out of the tailpipe of a car
An organic compound found in most essential oils and grapefruit juice
Rubber
The topical medicine used to kill lice
A compound formed when cooking any meat
An organic compound found in algae and kelp
A compound used to make synthetic glycerol used in medical applications
Ironically, some of the chemicals used to treat ce
Re: (Score:2)
Local man uses wikipedia in plea for perspective. Goes up in flames.
"Who cares about your so-called "study"? I HAVE WIKIPEDIA DAMMIT."
Re: (Score:2)
Not ironic at all. A lot of cancer treatments are about killing any fast growing cells, which is mostly going to be the cancer. They are powerful poisons designed to kill but work as a treatment because they don't kill you all at once. If there is enough of you left after all the cancer has been killed off you are cured.