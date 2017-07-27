E-Cigarettes Linked To Helping People Quit Smoking, Says Study (theverge.com) 15
According to a new study, electronic cigarettes help people trying to quit smoking. The Verge reports: For the study, published today in the journal BMJ, researchers analyzed survey data from over 160,000 people spanning almost 15 years. They found that smokers who used e-cigs tried to quit smoking more often and succeeded (for at least three months) more often than smokers who didn't use e-cigs. Overall, more people quit in the latest year that data was available -- the 2014 -- 15 year -- than in the 2010 -- 11 year. Today's study didn't address whether e-cigs are luring people who would otherwise be nonsmokers. But it did find that e-cigs do have a role in helping people quit. The researchers looked at several population surveys that cover the years 2001 to 2015. These surveys provided smoking-cessation rates, and the most recent survey, from 2014 to 2015, had information about e-cigarette usage. The results show that 65 percent of e-cigarette users had tried to quit smoking, versus 40 percent of people who smoked but didn't use e-cigs. About 8 percent of e-cig users succeeded in quitting for at least three months, compared to about 5 percent of non-users. Overall, the number of people who quit smoking increased by 1.1 percentage points in 2015 from 2011. This might not seem that impressive, but it still represents about 350,000 people.
Reduction? (Score:2)
Does the study address whether e-cigs help people seriously reduce, but not quit entirely, smoking normal cigarettes?
From a family member I can say that getting an e-cig reduced smoking from about a pack a day to two-three cigs a day; certainly an improvement though I have no idea where that would fall in this kind of either-or study. Probably on the "Didn't try quitting" or "Tried and failed" columns.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not in the context of the study. This one measured decline of smoking rates over the sample period(about 18 years), including using data from previous smoking survey's, it's society-wide acceptance and prevalence and attempt to quit before ecigs became a thing as well as the attempt to quit and successfully quitting after they became a thing. There are other studies listed in the annotations section that would cover what you're looking for though.
What bothers me, not linked to the study are the numb
Re: (Score:3)
There's a certain kind of mentality that drives some people to see vaping as just another form of smoking, which they also consider to be evil. It's why we see these attempts at laws, particularly under the "think of the children" banner.
That these people group vaping in with smoking shows that they really don't care about health. If these things help with smoking cessation, and they don't carry the passive smoking risks, then why are we being told to go stand with the smokers? I'm actually trying to avoid
Re: (Score:2)
There's a certain kind of mentality that drives some people to see vaping as just another form of smoking, which they also consider to be evil... Such things are driven by emotion and ideology rather than any serious concern for health.
Very much this. What you have to bear in mind is that for a lot of people, "it's bad for your health" was the rationalisation for smoking bans, but not the actual reason. For a lot of people (me included) cigarette smoke is unpleasant and annoying. But a complaint on that basis doesn't carry much weight politically, because it can always be answered with "well, go somewhere else where there isn't smoke, then". The smoker and the non-smoker are on an even footing if it's just a matter of annoyance, and compl
Really? (Score:2)
" succeeded (for at least three months)"
I succeeded to quit smoking for at least 3 months without any e-cigs and that for at least 8 times.
But seriously, quitting for 3 months only is a joke, you'll need to do it for at least 20 years to succeed sending thousands of heart surgeons and nurses to the unemployment office.
Re: (Score:2)
It's easy to quit, just have a heart attack. My dad had one 15 years ago at the age of 46 that scared him straight, he said he felt the reaper's scythe graze the top of his head. He hasn't touched any tobacco product since.
whole tobacco alkaloids (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
p-values (Score:2)