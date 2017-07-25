NASA Has a Way to Cut Your Flight Time in Half (bloomberg.com) 65
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg Businessweek article: For almost a half-century there's been a clear speed limit on most commercial air travel: 660 miles per hour, the rate at which a typical-size plane traveling at 30,000 feet breaks the sound barrier and creates a 30-mile-wide, continuous sonic boom. That may be changing. In August, NASA says, it will begin taking bids for construction of a demo model of a plane able to reduce the sonic boom to something like the hum you'd hear inside a Mercedes-Benz on the interstate. The agency's researchers say their design, a smaller-scale model of which was successfully tested in a wind tunnel at the end of June, should cut the six-hour flight time from New York to Los Angeles in half. NASA proposes spending $390 million over five years to build the demo plane and test it over populated areas. The first year of funding is included in President Trump's 2018 budget proposal. Over the next decade, growth in air transportation and distances flown "will drive the demand for broadly available faster air travel," says Peter Coen, project manager for NASA's commercial supersonic research team. "That's going to make it possible for companies to offer competitive products in the future." NASA plans to share the technology resulting from the tests with U.S. plane makers, meaning a head start for the likes of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Boeing, and startups such as Boom Technology and billionaire Robert Bass's Aerion. [...] NASA is targeting a sound level of 60 to 65 A-weighted decibels (dBa), Coen says. That's about as loud as that luxury car on the highway or the background conversation in a busy restaurant. Iosifidis says that Lockheed's research shows the design can maintain that sound level at commercial size and his team's planned demo will be 94 feet long, have room for one pilot, fly as high as 55,000 feet, and run on one of the twin General Electric engines that power Boeing Co.'s F/A-18 fighter jet.
No mention of ticket prices (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Or fuel requirements (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm also curious how much more fuel this uses than subsonic commercial airliners.
As a general rule of thumb, fuel consumption goes up as the square of the speed. Double the speed, and you quadruple the fuel consumption.
But there are a lot of other considerations. For instance, faster planes can fly higher, where air density is much lower, and jet engines can be designed to work better at high speeds and high altitudes, but with the tradeoff that they work worse during the low speed take-off and landing.
On the other side, big planes are much more efficient per passenger-mile than small planes. The Concorde had a narrow body, and just couldn't carry enough passengers to make it cost effective. But it is questionable if there is really a mass market for fast and expensive air travel. Would you pay an extra $2000 to shave 3 hours off a trans-Atlantic flight? I certainly would not. I'll just download an extra book to my Kindle.
Re: (Score:1)
Doubling speed = 4x fuel cost. My RT flights to India typically costs about $1500, and according to the fine summary BA shows me, that's about $600 for the flight itself, and $800+ in taxes and (government) fees.
So what part of that $600 is for fuel?
Your guess is as good as mine. I'll guess it's half, i.e. $300. Thus 4x or $1200 would be the fuel cost, same $300 for all the other costs, and the same $800 in taxes and fees.
Result: $2300 to fly at mach 1.7 (2x a typical 757/767/777/787/A380, which flies at ma
Re:No mention of ticket prices (Score:4, Informative)
Part of the reason it wasn't commercially viable was that it had limited route availablility -- it could not go supersonic over CONUS, so was limited to JFK-LHR and JFK-CDG. If the sonic boom is reduced to non-invasive levels, then suddenly more routes become feasible... LAX-, ORD-, SFO- etc...
Also, engine technology has improved quite a bit since the Concorde was designed.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Engine technology has improved for subsonic aircraft. You can't make a high-bypass geared turbofan go supersonic. It just isn't designed for that. It'll tear itself apart if it doesn't first choke on it's own shockwave. Modern engines are designed to cruise at 500 miles per hour while sipping as little fuel as mechanically possible.
The only commercially available engine we have right now for going supersonic is the JT8D design and it's derivatives
... and the core ideals of that design is pushing 50 years o
Re: (Score:2)
Engine and Aerodynamic improvements do not change the real limiting factor: cost.
The average consumer can look at it and figure out if the opportunity cost of the time saved is worth the increased ticket price. So far, the answer has been "no."
It's certainly possible for the increased fuel burn of supersonic flight to be offset by the shorter flight time; the XB-70 Valkyrie is a great example of that.
That said, the XB-70 was worth more than its weight in Gold, and was plagued with an extremely expensive ins
Re: (Score:1)
I think the point of this exercise is to create a mode of travel for people that the saying "time is money" applies to the most, but have the average Joe pay for the R&D through taxes. That's how seems on the surface anyway.
"Your taxes paying for something you will not be able to afford to use! Aren't you glad you gave us the purse strings? Thanks!"
Re: (Score:1)
The free market in action.
Privatize profits
Publicly fund losses
Re: (Score:2)
Because nothing the rich have ever make to the average Joe. Now, if you'll excuse me while I use my cell phone telephone to call my mom upstairs to get in her car to buy me a big screen plasma TV.
Airline Industry (Score:2)
The industry will probably find ways to chew up time savings with bullshit procedures and restrictions.
Re: (Score:2)
From the time to travel to the airport, have a cavity search, get your tits and ass measured, and clothes back on.. 2 hours. In fllight...3 hours. Arrival, bag handling, taxi, 1 hour.
So how does it work? (Score:2)
Did I miss a link or does TFA have absolutely no information on how they actually reduce the sonic boom signature?
News for nerds, right? Where is the nerd part?!
Re: (Score:2)
Sonic boom was never a problem. Fuel cost was. (Score:4, Interesting)
But.. the fuel cost is really high and when the oil price shot through the roof, there is no way commercial super sonic transport could become a success. Supersonic transports are coming back, this time as small 20 seater or smaller targeting the super rich. There was an Airbus concept a couple of years ago. Now an American trial balloon.
Sonic boom was definitely the problem (Score:3)
The sonic boom is not really an issue. The actual sonic boom from Concorde at cruise altitude...posed no real risk.
No, the sonic boom really was a serious issue and was the reason why Concorde was limited to flying to the eastern seaboard of the US. It was not that it was dangerous but more the noise which you can hear in in this video [youtube.com] around the 1 minute mark from a plane claimed to be at 50-60,000 feet. It is certainly not negligible and you would not want to be hearing that multiple times a day if you were living under a flight path.
The take-off noise is also not negligible. As a grad student, I remember waiting
I'd rather have... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd rather have a cheaper flight.
Or a more comfortable flight.
Or a more private flight (fewer passengers sat on top of me).
A quicker flight is very low on my list of priorities. Flights are already pretty fast.
Re: (Score:2)
The vast majority of flights are 2 or 3 hours tops. Sure, for the longer flights it would be great- for most flights, the time spent "in-air between cities" is negligible compared to time going through security, boarding, waiting for takeoff, having plane de-iced, waiting to land, waiting to unboard.
So yes, I'm sure it will be great if you have a 13 hour flight. For your average 2 to 3 hour flight though it's not going to save you a large % of your time spent flying.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Faster flights would be nice, and it would make some longer trips better. But on relatively short trips the layovers and TSA garbage is what eats up most of the time. There is a 700 mile trip I make a couple times a year. Flying is still an hour or two faster most of the time and I can spend most of the time reading. Driving however is cheaper and minimally slower, I don't have to rent a car when I get there, and I can let the wife pack for the apocalypse.
Re:I'd rather have... (Score:5, Insightful)
I am not sure about me. Cut my flight time in two, and now a 2nd class seat seems easier to tolerate.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather have a cheaper flight.
Ah yes, the source of most traveler's frustrations with Airlines... You want to check a bag? $$ You want to sit in a more comfortable seat? $$ You want food during the flight? $$$ A carryon? $$
All this because folks want to fly CHEAP over comfort or customer service...
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather have a cheaper flight. Or a more comfortable flight. Or a more private flight (fewer passengers sat on top of me).
A quicker flight is very low on my list of priorities. Flights are already pretty fast.
Says the guy who has never flown outside the continental United States. Cheaper, I get. But faster would be really nice. And for the record in the previous decade I once flew on what was the longest regularly scheduled non-stop passenger flight in the world, Singapore Airlines Newark to Singapore flight. Last time I checked, no current regularly scheduled non-stop passenger flight is longer than that was. Sadly, Singapore Airlines decided to convert it to all business class and really misread the dema
Re: (Score:2)
Says the guy who has never flown outside the continental United States.
Quite wrong. I'm not even American. I'm currently in the US, but I'm not American.
Re: (Score:2)
You've obviously not got family in Australia.
Quicker = more comfortable (Score:2)
Big gubment (Score:1)
How many flights overhead within a 30 mile radius? (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure I don't want busy restaurant background level noise going on continuously. That would suck. I don't even want quiet restaurant background noise going on continuously.
And I'm an American, but isn't it really time we started using metric for all things tech? Thirty miles is about 50km. It's just not that hard.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure I don't want busy restaurant background level noise going on continuously.
I prefer to think of it as a constant thunderstorm, since that's probably closer to what it'd be like - a series of double-booms at various intensities (depending on the distance of the aircraft).
And I'm an American, but isn't it really time we started using metric for all things tech? Thirty miles is about 50km. It's just not that hard.
Tell that to a non American who never learned dimensional analysis more complicated than moving a decimal point. The fact is that some non-SI units are still commonplace globally; the calorie being the big one that comes to mind.
I agree it's antiquated and quaint to continue to use imperial units, but having to do
Re: (Score:2)
Continuously? Unless you're traveling at the same speed across the ground in the same direction, it won't be continuously. It's a wave - it moves past you.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no such thing as 12am or 12pm. ante meridiem or post meridiem – before the meridiem, i.e. noon, or after it. 12 o'clock is either 12 noon, or 12 midnight. I put idjits that write 12am right up there with the ones that can't figure out your, you're, there, their, and they're.
having grown up in a country that's been metric for over 200 years.
So France.
FFS, Move Bits Not Atoms (Score:4, Insightful)
Air travel is noise polluting, air polluting and fossil fuel driven. Half the time, with network improvements, we can make do with teleconferences. In fact, working in Brussels in the 1980s, we already used teleconference to save trips to the computer centre in Luxembourg.
I'm not saying that we stop air travel, I enjoy my holiday too, but we really need to minimise and substitute. I take the the high speed train (TGV) from Paris to Marseilles now, it's 4 hours, probably less than the flight once I've dealt with two internal airports. So, whilst this is interesting research, it should a be white elephant in a greener, quieter, less polluted world.
Don't forget kiddos (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Industry expansion? (Score:1)