Businesses NASA

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop $120 'Bio-Frequency Healing' Sticker Packs Get Shot Down by NASA

Posted by msmash from the how-to-scam-101 dept.
From a report: Goop had claimed the costly "Body Vibes" stickers were "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear" and because of that were able to "target imbalances" of the human body's energy frequencies when they get thrown out of whack, reports Gizmodo. The thing is, NASA confirmed to Gizmodo that they "do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits" of astronauts. Further reading: The unbearable wrongness of Gwyneth Paltrow - The Outline.

  • If you could sue on the basis of 'prove it!'.

    Don't make it easy - if you fail to win the suit you'd have to cover reasonable legal costs or something - but when someone advertises a magic sticker that fixes your health problems, ANYONE ought to be able to sue the snake oil salesmen regardless of whether or not they have personally purchased the product.

    I'm sure there are packs of hungry lawyers out there who would love to make a living reading ads searching for a payday, I say let's put them to good use.

    • I agree, however it would demolish all three branches of our government at all levels for a while if we opened it up to that too. If we didn't subject the government to it as well, what would be the point? We'd be able to knock down some insignificant celebrities... that's about it...

  • Health Advice (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, 2017 @02:14PM (#54676977)

    1. Don't eat too much
    2. Eat lots of different things
    3. Eat mostly plants
    4. Get enough exercise, ask your doctor how much
    5. Go to your doctor regularly and do what he/she says
    6. Unless your doctor says you need them, don't take vitamins, or supplements, or any pill or liquid that says "this product has not been evaluated by the FDA to treat any..."

    There, that's all you need. Just saved you a bunch of money. You're welcome.

  • I know; you'll miss me.

  • disproves the belief that being rich means you must be smart.

    In fact, to all appearances the US has developed the kind of feckless hereditary aristocracy that P.G. Wodehouse used to satirize in his novels -- only American women are every bit the equal of men when it comes to inanity.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      She doesn't have to be smart enough to earn the money. She has to be smart enough to marry it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
      The worst is that I don't think your point is correct. I think there's probably an awful lot of people for whom the $120 is extremely expensive, but they take it anyway because they think it's worth it in the long run. Maybe they even use that in place of proper medication/medical care. All of these people are praying upon the poorly educated (which is generally the poor, but also definitely include some rich people).
    • Being smart, dumb, rich, or poor has fuck all to do with this type of delusional nonsense.

      Example one [theguardian.com]
      Example two [dailygrail.com]
  • From the summary:

    "Body Vibes" stickers were "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear" and because of that were able to "target imbalances" of the human body's energy frequencies when they get thrown out of whack

    I feel dumber for having read that.

  • Philip DeFranco had a video about that and Casey Neistat's latest video being a Samsung ad in disguise yesterday. Good episode.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bhro-CO1QA4 [youtube.com]

  • Cool... (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @02:25PM (#54677059)
    As an actual scientist sometimes I wish I was shameless enough to get into this sort of business. You apparently don't have to even make it sound plausible! I suppose I do have coworkers that sell essential oils on the side, which is more or less the same thing. Maybe I'll sell essential oil distillation kits out of 'toxin free' glass...
  • Sounds more like Kook to me.
  • On behalf of Slashdot, I'd like to implore the editors to tell us who these people are.

    I could see someone who played a part in LOTR trying to work that into an entire career, but is there any other reason that "Gwyneth Paltrow" matters to nerds?

