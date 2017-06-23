Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop $120 'Bio-Frequency Healing' Sticker Packs Get Shot Down by NASA (fastcompany.com) 25
From a report: Goop had claimed the costly "Body Vibes" stickers were "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear" and because of that were able to "target imbalances" of the human body's energy frequencies when they get thrown out of whack, reports Gizmodo. The thing is, NASA confirmed to Gizmodo that they "do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits" of astronauts. Further reading: The unbearable wrongness of Gwyneth Paltrow - The Outline.
If you could sue on the basis of 'prove it!'.
Don't make it easy - if you fail to win the suit you'd have to cover reasonable legal costs or something - but when someone advertises a magic sticker that fixes your health problems, ANYONE ought to be able to sue the snake oil salesmen regardless of whether or not they have personally purchased the product.
I'm sure there are packs of hungry lawyers out there who would love to make a living reading ads searching for a payday, I say let's put them to good use.
1. Don't eat too much
2. Eat lots of different things
3. Eat mostly plants
4. Get enough exercise, ask your doctor how much
5. Go to your doctor regularly and do what he/she says
6. Unless your doctor says you need them, don't take vitamins, or supplements, or any pill or liquid that says "this product has not been evaluated by the FDA to treat any..."
There, that's all you need. Just saved you a bunch of money. You're welcome.
disproves the belief that being rich means you must be smart.
In fact, to all appearances the US has developed the kind of feckless hereditary aristocracy that P.G. Wodehouse used to satirize in his novels -- only American women are every bit the equal of men when it comes to inanity.
She doesn't have to be smart enough to earn the money. She has to be smart enough to marry it.
"Body Vibes" stickers were "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear" and because of that were able to "target imbalances" of the human body's energy frequencies when they get thrown out of whack
I feel dumber for having read that.
