SpaceX Will Launch Secretive X-37B Spaceplane's Next Mission (latimes.com) 15
schwit1 quotes a report from Los Angeles Times: SpaceX will launch the Air Force's X-37B experimental spaceplane later this year, in the military's latest vote of confidence in the Elon Musk-led space company. This will be the first time SpaceX has launched the uncrewed robotic vehicle. United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., has launched the spaceplane's previous four missions atop one of its Atlas V rockets. The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, which is responsible for the X-37B's experimental operations, said it was "very excited" for the fifth flight, which will test how special electronics and heat pipes will fare during a long-duration space mission. The Air Force has two of the spaceplanes, which look like miniature versions of the space shuttle and are known officially as X-37B Orbital Test Vehicles. The first X-37B was launched in 2010.
So what exactly does it do then?
"Vote of confidence" (Score:2, Flamebait)
More like "vote of cutting corners". Aka "you're cheaper, I'm insured, fire it up for all I care".
Surely the USAF self insures?
Indeed. And I'm sure they have quite a bit of money wrapped up in the X-37B.
Whats experimental and secretive about it? (Score:3)
The USA managed to build and launch an airliner sized crewed reusable spaceplane called the shuttle in the 1970s. I'd love to know whats so cutting edge about the X35 that they're trying to keep this midget version of the shuttle secret. Warp engines? Dilithium crystals? Or just too embarresed to show that space technology has barely advanced in 40 years?
Fucking with satellites of other nations?
The USA managed to build and launch an airliner sized crewed reusable spaceplane called the shuttle in the 1970s.
At huge expense and suspect reliability. The shuttle never lived up to the expectations for the project. It was too expensive and complex. The shuttle wasn't in principle a bad idea but the final design was something we did because we could, not because it was the best approach. We probably should have done something more along the lines of the Apollo Applications Program [wikipedia.org] had we known what we know now.
I'd love to know whats so cutting edge about the X35 that they're trying to keep this midget version of the shuttle secret.
Probably little or nothing to do with the external parts of the craft. Could be weapons, surveillance
A male Falcon rocket is technically known as a "tercel".
Good launch to watch (Score:2)
When they launched the spy satellite, it was the best launch coverage (streamed on youtube) to date, in my opinion. Rockets go up all the time, it is rockets coming back down which is unusual and special. Because of the payload, the coverage of that mission didn't look at stage II at all, so we got better coverage of the booster (stage I) return, including continuous launch-to-landing ground telescope images of the booster, plus continuous video from the booster. I have high hopes that this launch will be s