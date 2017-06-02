Anti-Aging Start-Up Is Charging Thousands of Dollars for Teen Blood (vanityfair.com) 44
An anonymous reader writes: A startup called Ambrosia is charging about $8,000 a pop for blood transfusions from people under 25, Jesse Karmazin said at Code Conference. Ambrosia, which buys its blood from blood banks, now has about 100 paying customers. Some are Silicon Valley technologists, like Thiel, though Karmazin stressed that tech types aren't Ambrosia's only clients, and that anyone over 35 is eligible for its transfusions. Karmazin was inspired to found Ambrosia after seeing studies researchers had done involving sewing mice together with their veins conjoined. Some aspects of aging, one 2013 study found, could be reversed when older mice get blood from younger ones, but other researchers haven't been able to replicate these results, and the benefits of parabiosis in humans remains unclear. "I think the animal and retrospective data is compelling, and I want this treatment to be available to people," Karmazin told the MIT Technology Review.
What's That Sound? (Score:2)
It's Bram Stoker spining is his grave.
Quick, hook up a generator to him! Free energy!
sewing mice together with their veins conjoined (Score:1)
I hope they rot in hell.
No Blood For You! (Score:1)
You plebs better hope your not in an accident and need a blood transfusion cause the rich will be cutting into the already short supply!
Are they going to start bathing in milk again too?
The notion that... (Score:3)
... Peter Thiel would be a real-life vampire would actually explain a lot.
... Peter Thiel would be a real-life vampire would actually explain a lot.
Peter Thiel has funded research into using blood for anti-aging. There is no evidence that he has had any transfusions himself. TFA's claim that he has is just made up BS.
Bogus Health Claims (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Bogus Health Claims (Score:5, Informative)
Why isn't the FDA shutting this down.
Because thanks to Orin Hatch (R-Utah) the burden of proof is on the FDA. Meaning, THEY will have to do the studies and THEY have to prove that the claims are bogus. Now, with this administration that considers all government regulation to be BAD and its knack for cutting budgets willy-nilly, do you honestly think the FDA will tackle this?
And the claims are so outrageous, the cost is $8,000 - well,, I see the only people doing this are very wealthy who can throw away $8,000 and not miss it and very gullible people.
On another note, when you start seeing outrageous things like this that cost a lot of money, I'm inclined to think we are at a peak of an economic cycle. Maybe even a bubble (I wouldn't go that far myself).
A fool and his money
Why do we care if the fda intervenes or not? The data is out there, the clientel wealthy enough to be well informed. Do we really need a nanny on everything?
It's not just not going to help you stay young, but likely to do you harm. Giving blood is not without risk in both the short and long term, the latter only only really becoming appreciated relatively recently. While some junior doctors on surgical wards might give it out willy-nilly if left unchecked a more sensible doctor gives blood products when there is no alternative and a real and immediate risk from not doing so.
There's an app for that... (Score:3)
Drinking blood is the next big thing to keep old people young.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/06/10/julia-caples-drinking-blood_n_3416983.html [huffingtonpost.com]
Good idea. (Score:4, Interesting)
Note that donated Blood has an expiration date. Living cells die. Red blood cells last for 42 days, platelets last only for 7 days.
That means in order to have enough blood for medical emergencies, we need t constantly have EXTRA blood available that will be wasted. Which means that every day we throw out a ton of 'expired' blood.
This new business can help manage this problem. Bigger market, means less gets wasted. Worst case scenario, we can say "sorry, you need to return that blood, that was a 12 car pile up on I95." Build it into their contracts.
I like your idea.
Can we apply it to welfare? I've always thought that people who don't pay taxes should be at the back of the line when their need comes.
Teen blood? (Score:2, Insightful)
More like 43 year old homeless drug addict blood. But how would you tell?
A little hepatitis never hurt anybody...
Scam (Score:2)
Either further tests by researchers will prove that the perceived effect was a mistake or due to something besides the blood itself, or they'll figure out what the mechanism is and they'll develop a means to synthesize whatever component of the blood causes it. Which means you'll be able to get the treatment without paying t
There is a definite, medical benefit for some of the elderly, at least if the hook up was 24/7. Whether a once a week (or even once a day) blood transfusion will be enough is another question entirely.
As you get older, your organs, such as your kidneys and liver start to fail. Those organs add and remove things from your blood.
That means an 80 year old probably has not enough of certain good things in their blood and too much of certain waste products.
If your blood is too acidic, it will leach your bones,
A year of dialysis treatments costs $72,000 according to Google. At three sessions per week setting up a similar treatment with the described transfusions would cost $1,248,000.
Of course being on dialysis really sucks, but i doubt that getting three transfusions a week would be much fun either.
Meh (Score:3)
Plus, as long as you match up the blood types and keep things clean, it doesn't hurt anyone. Unlike the stem cell superstition clinics currently targeting people with more money than ability to understand medical advice. [arstechnica.com]
Donor Intent (Score:3)
I wonder if the original donors know that their blood is being sold for this use? I know that if I donated my blood thinking it was going to save a life, and it was instead sold for profit, I'd be a little disturbed.
Re:Donor Intent (Score:4, Interesting)
If they did it here (Canada), I'd love it because the money would go back into Canadian Blood Services, and help fund blood drives, collection, and storage.
Hell, if they gave a percentage back to young donors to encourage regular donation, and another percentage to artificial blood research, that'd be awesome too.
Lining a for-profit blood business owner's pockets though? Not so nice.
Perfect for Mr Burns (Score:3)
"All I needed was the blood of a young boy" - https://youtu.be/VRNwqVU70Q8 [youtu.be]
He's stayed alive this long, he must be onto something
And in other news... (Score:3)
Foolish Risk (Score:5, Interesting)
If you ever need an organ transplant, all those transfusions will lower your ability to find a good match. When my wife was on the list for a kidney transplant, she needed transfusions due to anemia, and MAN did they hold back as much as possible so as not to screw her out of a new kidney.
Potential Donor Lists (Score:2)
First they will prey on young students just trying to get through college but then come to a conclusion that it would be cheaper just to pick on people who happen to be in a condition where they have no other opportunity. Sentences for crimes will be shortened if they are under 25 and donate a pint of blood.
Welfare parents are also trying to take advantage of this system by having more children. Blood children, they are mules for society. Sure a child shouldn't be able to donate until they are 16 with pa