SpaceX To Refly a Dragon Cargo Spacecraft (arstechnica.com) 9
Thelasko writes: Tomorrow's scheduled resupply mission to the International Space Station will mark the second time its Dragon capsule has visited the station. Ars Technica reports: "This particular Dragon spacecraft was sent to the International Space Station in September 2014, and it delivered nearly 2.5 tons of cargo to the orbiting laboratory. The Dragon returned to Earth about a month later, splashing down into the ocean. It is not clear how much processing SpaceX has had to undertake to ready the spacecraft for its second flight to the station, nor has the company released a cost estimate. It also had to manufacture a new 'trunk,' the unpressurized rear section of the vehicle, and solar panels."
s/time its Dragon/time this particular Dragon/ (Score:4, Informative)
Dragon has flown to ISS on multiple occasions but this will be the first time that a Dragon capsule that has previously flown to ISS is being launched for a second visit.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious to see if they use the Super Draco thrusters to land the Dragon capsule on land or one of the barges. That is, if this particular capsule is even outfitted with the thrusters.
Pre-launch NASA briefing (Score:3)