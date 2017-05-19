'Without Action on Antibiotics, Medicine Will Return To the Dark Ages' (theguardian.com) 27
Four years ago professor Sally Davies, England's chief medical officer, gave the world a sombre warning of the growing threat posed by bacteria evolving resistance to life-saving antibiotics. If this were left unaddressed, she argued, it would lead to the erosion of modern medicine as we know it. Doctors and scientists had long warned of the problem, but few outside medicine were taking real heed. Consumption of antibiotics rose 36% between 2000 and 2010, writes Ed Whiting, director of policy and chief of staff at Wellcome, a biomedical research charity based in London. He notes that much of the progress in the field is yet to be made: We urgently need new antibiotics. No new classes of antibiotics have been approved since the early 1980s. Between 1940 and 1962 about 20 classes were produced, but industry backing has decreased significantly since that golden age. The pipeline of new treatments is all but dry, the void fast exploited by resistant bacteria. A concerning number are now resistant to drugs reserved as the last line of defence, and the most vulnerable are in greatest danger -- the young, old and critically ill. Blood infections caused by drug-resistant microbes kill more than 200,000 newborn babies each year. The reason for the lack of interest from the pharmaceutical industry is simple: the economics don't add up. Developing new antibiotics is scientifically challenging, time-consuming and costly. The medicines we so badly need cannot be allowed to be sold in volume; they must be conserved for real need, with fair access guaranteed. This limits their retail value. Many early-stage projects will fail, making them a risky bet. Even those that are successful will take at least a decade to produce medicines that are safe for human use.
A lot of people these days seem okay with returning to the dark ages in terms of science and learning vs religion anyway. And they don't seem very sympathetic to sick people either. Maybe instead remind them that before antibiotics, soldiers died of infections nearly as often as they did of battle. Right wing
There's a point to be made here. The dark ages bit is hyperbole, the vast majority of what goes into you being healthy is prevention, sanitation, gloves, and not throwing your feces into the street.
Agreed! Having feces-free streets helps all of us, even those who don't need antibiotics. I think it's called turd-immunity.
Oh... you mean markets cannot solve every problem on the planet?
Maybe if we spent a bunch of government grant money on the problem we could make it better?
Naw... the market always works... right? It's not like penicillin was discovered at St Mary's Hospital using government money.
Wait.... It was.
True, medicine would only be returned to about its state in 1910, or perhaps 1900. Operations, even minor ones, would be a bad gamble with death...even when the best choice. Anesthetics would continue to be known and effective, but any incision could be fatal. Perhaps UV could substitute for some antibiotic uses, and strong poisons could be used to swab down surfaces, and disposable gloves and clothing could minimize risk. And... But we're already doing most of those things, and bacteria still get throu
OTOH, I'm not sure that new antibiotics are the solution. Managed bacterial ecology might be a better approach. This would include applying predatory bacterial strains selected for effectiveness against the infecting bacteria, and would also include disrupting bacterial culture communication networks. Etc. It might also include quite specific antibiotics that were effective against only one particular strain of bacteria...but those would be expensive to develop, you'd need a lot of them, and it would req
... you don't (solely) rely on commercial companies to do your medical research for you.
It's why you fund academia to do the research and why government agencies do have a place in medicine. That model fits this problem much better than simple commerce.
We still know about germ theory, so we would still be sterilizing scalpels and tongs with heat or alcohol or whatever. And we have xray machines and anesthesia and all that other good stuff, so it's still gonna be way better than medicine in the dark ages.
Making new stronger antibiotics is only a temporary solution, bacteria will probably develop resistance to that too.
What's probably gonna happen is that surgery will become risky and very expensive. Everything in the surgery room will need to be sterilized
lifespans would be reduced to the levels currently seen in sub-Saharan Africa.
Nah. What was the life expectancy in the USA in the 1920's? I'll bet it was well over 60. Life wasn't all that terrible back in the day when people were driving around in Ford Model T's.
This is what "Austerity" and rampant non-stop tax cuts gets you. This is something the government needs to step in and do. The days of one bright guy with a petri dish making a major breakthrough are gone. It takes hundreds of years for that guy to get lucky and strike gold. In the meantime we've got millions dying. Said it before, say it again: For anything more important than a twinkie you need an organized response, i.e. the government.
the fact remains that if and when the cloistered elite need access to lifesaving medicine en-masse, these drugs will be quickly made available. If the cure for Hepatitis C was any indication, you'll certainly gain access to these advanced new antibiotics as well...at $30,000 a bottle.