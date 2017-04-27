US Space Firms Tell Washington: China Will Take Over the Moon if You're Not Careful (yahoo.com) 33
The US space industry is prodding the US government into refreshing its outdated laws on commercial activity beyond earth: scare it with talk of Chinese galactic domination. A report adds: At a Senate hearing on the space industry this week, companies that build rockets and space habitats and manufacture electronic goods in space spoke about a standard laundry list of complaints, from regulatory burdens to fears of subsidized competitors. But their message was wrapped in patriotic concerns about China's growing capacity for space action. These companies are eager for the US government to allow and invest in commercial activities in orbit and around the moon. Many think the laws governing action in space, and particularly the UN Space Treaty, need refreshing for an age when private companies are close to matching the space capacity of sovereign nations. The last major change was a law on asteroid mining passed in 2015.
There's one way (Score:2)
There's one way to get Trumps attention.
Put it in terms of China.
Trump, if we don't fund science, China will be #1 in RD
Trump, if we don't fund NASA, China will own the Moon!
This would make a great SNL skit, a matador waves a Chinese flag in front of Trump who instantly spouts horns, a tail and hooves on is feet and charges the flag. Olé, Olé, Olé..... (or whatever the equivalent of 'Olé' is in Chinese)
China should be careful (Score:2)
Nice reference!
There's a common cryptozoology theory that "the grays" are actually a very advanced form of human life who've come from the future to observe their humble beginnings.
So you have to ask yourself, do they look more European or Asian in appearance? If the answer is the latter, then perhaps there's no doubt about which ethnicity will colonize space!
Heck, it worked the first time (Score:3)
When it was the Russians. Worth a try.
Space is Adam Smith's Commons (Score:1)
It is there to be used to the benefit of all, no one can "own" it.
You do realize that Smith's point was that commons were a bad thing, because they would inevitably be overused and destroyed. Hence the phrase, "tragedy of the commons".
And actually, it wasn't Smith, it was William Forster Lloyd.
Only if they are allowed to be used for self-interested aims.
Bush warned us... (Score:2)
Undeserving. (Score:1)
Considering that the US legislature has done everything they can to impede progress in space exploration, I don't think they deserve any say about the future of space exploration. China isn't great but at least they are investing in science instead of sticking their heads in the sand and saying global warming is a hoax.
These things happen when (Score:2)
you allow avarice and greed dictate national policy.
Abolish NASA, and deregulate aerospace. (Score:2)
Seriously guys, this isn't hard to understand.
-jcr
The Germans already have (Score:3)
Edgars Industries (Score:2)
will never allow the Chinese to take over the Moon.
Jingo it up, bitches. (Score:2)
I don't care what motivation we have, if it takes sparking our president's over-prickly ego, or threatening ever-insecure America generally with the idea that someone else will get there first.
I truly don't care the excuse: just fucking go back to space already.