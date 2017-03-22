'Extreme and Unusual' Climate Trends Continue After Record 2016 (bbc.com) 47
From a report on BBC: In the atmosphere, the seas and around the poles, climate change is reaching disturbing new levels across the Earth. That's according to a detailed global analysis from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). It says that 2016 was not only the warmest year on record, but it saw atmospheric CO2 rise to a new high, while Arctic sea ice recorded a new winter low. The "extreme and unusual" conditions have continued in 2017, it says. Reports earlier this year from major scientific bodies - including the UK's Met Office, Nasa and NOAA -- indicated that 2016 was the warmest year on record. The WMO's State of the Global Climate 2016 report builds on this research with information from 80 national weather services to provide a deeper and more complete picture of the year's climate data.
No complaints here (Score:2)
but what aboot Pingu ? does no-one care about Penguins??
I think they're more concerned with Pengwings.
yes pleasant local warming are all that matters.
All that matters is short term success. Fuck the future, fuck the brown people, fuck everything but the next six minutes.
We're dealing with a generation of navel-gazing halfwits whose entire life can be described in 140 characters. And of course, because any aspect of US monitoring of climate is going to be defunded, for the next five to ten years the virginal unwashed basement dwellers and all the angry Rust Belters can continue to pretend that a lack of solid action on CO2 emissions isn't going to cause a
You slew not just one straw man but a whole field of them. Bravo!
This thread started with a guy saying "Well its warm where I am so its all good" and this is the post you complain about?
So are mass extinctions.
warmer and cooler (Score:2)
True... Earth has been warmer and cooler before today....
But not at the same time.
This will be denied by all the idiots (Score:2)
When you visit 99 doctors who say you have cancer and one who says your lump is natural, and besides you just don't believe in medical science be cause religion/ideology/economics... whatever. That's pretty much the situation were in with climate science and climate change deniers. WAKE UP! Start treatment!
In this instance, it would be like the 99 doctors were also being promised that they could get rich on government grants if they diagnose that cancer is present.
Nobody is getting rich of government grants. Nobody. Maybe you should break out of your news bubble and stop listening to the people shoveling this crap at you.
Yes the world is getting warmer. That's pretty obvious, all you need is a thermometer. It's going to suck to be on the coast. We're looking at a significant rise in ocean levels somewhere around 20 inches most likely by 2100. It's not the end of the world but it'll suck for a lot of people. Best to start preparing for it now.
Deniers moved the goal posts.
- They agree that it's happening.
- They are denying it's caused by humans.
It's a step in the right direction. I consider this a "small win".
Junk Science (Score:3)
Until they can show peer reviewed research showing climate change, I'm not believing it.
It's a Chinese hoax.
Until they can show peer reviewed research showing climate change, I'm not believing it.
Well, good excuse from you. Most peer reviewed papers/researches are behind a pay wall. If you have academic access, then it is not difficult to find that there are many researches on the topic. Anyway your mind has already been set to not believe, so nothing will change your mind regardless. Why bother giving this kind of excuse?
Does it really matter whether you believe it or not? You don't have to believe the sun will come up tomorrow either, it does that without your belief. We're on a warming trend, carbon in the atmosphere is causing it and man puts a lot of that carbon there. The only problem I have with the climate change evangelists is their "the sky is falling" hysteria. Life happens and you deal with it. The oceans will rise and we have to prepare for that. It's better to start before it gets really bad because it's
NASA faked the moon landing, too!
Right?
The Donald says (Score:4, Funny)
If it's happening more often then it's not unusual any more, and it's not extreme either - it's just normal.
Get in your Hummers and drive, folks. It'll be awesome.
Why do we even need the NOAA? Slash their funding and put the money in the multinational corporations, and in the pockets of their CEOs who are the real wealth creators in this country. They'll make MAGA.
Wow. That's the solution. Let's just redefine "normal".
"Well sure, Bob, the black lesions all over your body would normally suggest you have some horrible disease, but seeing as this is the new normal, I don't think we need to worry about diagnosis and treatment. Have a great day, but make sure to pay my secretary on the way out... in cash."
Revised headline (Score:3)
"The data manipulation will continue until everyone agrees with our pre-ordained conclusion."
It means we're winning (Score:2)
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicen... [nsidc.org]
And I have a really good feeling that this will be the year that humanity finally gains the upper hand in our millennial struggle against the Arctic ice cap. Once the ice cap melts completely, even temporally, it will shift the equilibrium of seasonal oscillations. Every winter it will freeze a little less; every summer it will thaw a little sooner. Until our final victory is inevitable. Congratu
Re: (Score:1)
This was taking from a Futurama script, right?
Are Parker and Stone even contesting AGW anymore?