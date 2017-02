Life Expectancy Set To Hit 90 In South Korea, Study Predicts

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet , researchers have predicted that South Korea will likely become the first country where the average life expectancy will exceed 90 years . The researchers led by public-health researcher Majid Ezzati at Imperial College London used data from the World Health Organization and a suite of 21 statistical models they developed to figure out how life expectancy will change in 35 developed countries by 2030. Nature reports:As for the United States, the life expectancy is "predicted to be among the lowest of these countries by 2030; 80 for men (similar to the Czech Republic) and 83 for women (similar to Mexico)."