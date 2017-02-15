Patent Office Rules CRISPR Patents, Potentially Worth Billions, Belong To Broad Institute (theverge.com) 18
According to a ruling by judges at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the disputed patents on the gene-editing tool CRISPR belong to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. "The ruling comes a little over two months after a high-profile court hearing, during which MIT and University of California, Berkeley heatedly argued about who should own CRISPR," The Verge reports. From their report: STAT News reported that the decision was one sentence long. The three judges decided that the Broad patents are different enough from the ones the University of California applied for that the Broad patents stand. The patent ruling suggests that the work done by Jennifer Doudna of the University of California and her colleagues on CRISPR wasn't so groundbreaking as to make any other advance obvious. But that legal opinion isn't how the science world views her work, STAT points out: "Doudna and her chief collaborator, Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the $3 million Breakthrough Prize in the life sciences in 2015, the $500,000 Gruber Genetics Prize in 2015, and the $450,000 Japan Prize in 2017," the outlet notes.
If not then the patents should be voided. Otherwise the patent system gets trolled into garbage disrepute.
In this case the product is the tool that is used to edit genes.
Yes.
In (overly broad) summary, Jennifer Doudna and collaborators showed that CRISPR could cut DNA at targeted sites. Zhang and collaborators used that targeting capability to edit DNA. Editing DNA is the product you asked about (in patent terminology, a method of doing something is patentable). That product use uses the cutting that Dudna demonstrated.
A quick (and still overly broad) analysis is that Dudna et al discovered the science, and Zhang et al reduced
When I say "product" I mean one for sale.
Oh good (Score:2)
So the deep pockets win again.
Also... WTF? We stand on the shoulders of giants every day while we share and consume information, yet only one entity gets to own the technique derived from all these other people's efforts. And it's no surprise to me that it is an entity which absolutely doesn't need it.
Seriously, screw these schools who make you pay them to own your ideas... what better business is there?
It's the same thing with college sports... billions of $$ and all straight into the war chests of these i
So the deep pockets win again.
Uh, the University of California system has a 28.5 billion dollar annual budget. I'd call their pockets pretty deep.
Two different things (Score:3)
These are two different things. The patent ruling was only about whether the work by Doudna, Charpentier et al. made the MIT/Harvard work "obvious". The Breakthrough and other prizes didn't care whether the MIT/Harvard work was obvious or not, it was an award for heir work being a breakthrough, whether it led to any applications or not.
"It all began in 2012, when UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna and others, including Charpentier, published a seminal Science paper on CRISPR. In this paper, Doudna showed that the gene-editing technology can be used to cut DNA in a test tube at targeted sites. Later, Doudna filed a patent application for CRISPR."
"Then in 2013, in another Science paper, MIT bioengineer Feng Zhang and his team reported developing a CRISPR system that edited genomes in eukaryotic ce
Explain something to me, even with first to invent and Zhang's patent being deemed a non obvious innovation. Doesn't the Berkeley patent then still stand on the more general use of CRISPR to edit DNA period? They were obviously the first to invent that, even though seemingly applying it to DNA from a specific cell is some incredible innovation. So wouldn't you need a patent license from both at this point to use CRISPR?
Is this something to do with getting more women into science?
Well, IMHO... (Score:1)
Both institutions may have received federal monies to support the research leading to CRISPR.
If they did, then the 'ownership' should be public - as in: they receive nothing more than intellectual kudos,
No Patents, no copyrights, no kickbacks.
Enough of the institutional power plays.
What about the scientists that did it? What do they get, besides a paycheck.....
Just so much is not right in this...