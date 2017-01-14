Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Superbug' Resistant To 26 Antibiotics Kills A Patient In Nevada (upi.com) 17

Posted by EditorDavid from the immortal-infections dept.
An anonymous reader quotes UPI: A Nevada woman in her 70s who'd recently returned from India died in September from a "superbug" infection that resisted all antibiotics, according to a report released Friday... The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "basically reported that there was nothing in our medicine cabinet to treat this lady," report co-author Dr. Randall Todd told the Reno Gazette-Journal. He's director of epidemiology and public health preparedness for the Washoe County Health District, in Reno... CDC testing subsequently revealed the germ was New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase -- a highly resistant form of CRE typically found outside the United States.

  • ...have been warning us for decades and nobody cared to listen.

    Enjoy your new wave of death, humanity.

  • oops (Score:3)

    by Stormbringer ( 3643 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @05:20PM (#53668931)

    > a highly resistant form of CRE typically found outside the United States

    You mean, WAS typically found outside the USA. How many people did she pass this on to before she took to her bed?

  • Time to start remembering how infection was controlled in the 30s and 40s before antibiotics came along. People from that generation were really keen on (a) quarantining, (b) keeping hospitals spotless and (c) cleaning even the smallest wound with iodine in alcohol. I still recall the stinging pain.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      There's a lot to that. Many infections acquired in hospitals are traceable to unwashed hands, unsanitized surfaces and (of all things), doctors' ties dragging over everything.

      Lose the ties, break out the bleach and Lysol, and consider cold plasma hand cleaning stations.

