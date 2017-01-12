CVS Announces Super Cheap Generic Alternative To EpiPen (arstechnica.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Pharmaceutical giant CVS announced Thursday that it has partnered with Impax Laboratories to sell a generic epinephrine auto-injector for $109.99 for a two-pack -- a dramatic cut from Mylan's Epipen two-pack prices, which list for more than $600 as a brand name and $300 as a generic. The lower-cost auto-injector, a generic form of Adrenaclick, is available starting today nationwide in the company's more than 9,600 pharmacies. Its price resembles that of EpiPen's before Mylan bought the rights to the life-saving devices back in 2007 and raised the price repeatedly, sparking outcry. Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy, said the company felt compelled to respond to the urgent need for a more affordable alternative. "Over the past year, nearly 150,000 people signed on to a petition asking for a lower-cost epinephrine auto-injector option and millions more were active in social media searching for a solution," she said in a statement. The price of $109.99 for the alternative applies to those with and without insurance, CVS noted. And Impax is also offering a coupon to reduce the cost to just $9.99 for qualifying patients. Also in the press statement, Dr. Todd Listwa of Novant Health, a network of healthcare providers, noted the importance of access to epinephrine auto-injectors, which swiftly reverse rapid-onset, deadly allergic reactions in some. "For these patients, having access to emergency epinephrine is a necessity. Making an affordable epinephrine auto-injector device accessible to patients will ensure patients have the medicine they need, when they need it."
you mean capitalism works?
That whole supply/demand thing isn't a myth?
Unpossible.
You don't know what a free market is, do you?
You see, a "free market" is actually free, not controlled by government-run bureaucracies that make it very difficult for medical device manufacturers to produce something that ISN'T covered by patents any more.
You know, like epinephrine injectors.
A free market doesn't have patents
I completely understand the struggles people who are impacted by a disease and there's a cure out of there, but just costs so much.
At the same time, for all it's flaws in the patent system, in the grand scheme of things... the patent lasts like 5 or 10 or 20 years (I don't know). My point is it's not that long.
Let's remember that the drug wasn't there before. That's the price the society pays for a dynamic drug market.
You invent something; it's prohibitively expensive for a bit, then the price drops.
The issue there is that capitalism wasn't in play.
Due to the barrier to entry posed by drug regulation it cost too much for competitors to enter the same market, and would have remained that way if those assholes had not gone full retard.
Iff the practical economic ability to compete exists, safety regulations are enforced, collusion is prevented, consumers are educated well about their purchase decisions, etc.-- then capitalism works pretty darn great.
Good for CVS
I hope Mylan learns their lesson that gouging has consequences sometimes. Can you see ANYONE buying the Mylan epipen now even if they lower the price back to what it was?
Can you see ANYONE buying the Mylan epipen now even if they lower the price back to what it was?
They're out there; some woman interviewed on NBC Nightly News this evening said she won't trust anything other than the original EpiPen.
What lesson is that?
Former CVS pharmacist here
I'm now clinical cardiac pharmacist, but I still follow the industry news.
This is a generic for the Adrenaclick, not the Epi-pen. It's the same drug but it not AB rated. It's easily fixable by a call from the filling pharmacist to the prescriber of they write for Epi-pen. We do it all the time.
I'm the parent of a kid whose doctor has said we should have a pair of Epipens around and had the joy of paying quite a few for them out of pocket for a few year.
I was slightly annoyed when I learned of the Adrenaclick as no one had mentioned it previously at the doctors office, though a quick call to them got the Rx changed to the Adrenaclick which is an order of magnitude cheaper than the Epipen... and a generic version is also welcome news.
Good first step...
This is a good first step to reducing excessive prices on lifesaving / life-sustaining drugs. The next is to tackle the monopolies that exist for insulin, particularly the long-acting variety. There is only one "legal" manufacturer of Lantus in the US. A single vial costs on the open market is around $135.
Ready...
Here are 3 quick demonstrations. They're literally all as easy as the next: unsheath the autoinjector, remove safety caps, depress the needle into the thigh for ~5-10 seconds, then call 911.
https://youtu.be/GOp1Rb5m04o?t... [youtu.be]
Capitalism works, SLOWLY
This is strong evidence that capitalism does work, eventually.
The problem is it takes a lot of time, particularly when government regulations slow things down - especially when those regulations are important safety precautions that should not be removed.