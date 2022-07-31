Scientists Discover 200 Pits On the Moon That Are Always 63F/17C In the Shade. (livescience.com) 45
"Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon," reports Live Science, "as well as some 200 'Goldilocks' zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco."
Long-time Slashdot reader fahrbot-bot shared their report: The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays.
Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves. These partially-shaded pits and dark caves could be ideal for a lunar base, scientists say.
"Surviving the lunar night is incredibly difficult because it requires a lot of energy, but being in these pits and caves almost entirely removes that requirement," Tyler Horvath, a doctoral student in planetary science at the University of California, Los Angeles and lead author on the NASA-funded research published online July 8 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, told Live Science.
You mean it's friggin' cold [quoteinvestigator.com]?
You mean it's friggin' cold [quoteinvestigator.com]?
It's perfect for storing red wine.
Obviously they'd have to be wines that travel well...
17C is too chilly for me, can you find a 21C pit for me, please?
I've figured out it has to be 20.3 millimeters (.8 inch).
Shut up and build a lunar base already. And btw, I think I would prefer living on the Moon instead of Mars. Though Mars may be good for a visit. Less gravity on the moon, though with a slightly higher meteor risk?
The gravity being low is a problem for us beings who evolved to live in 1G. It's probably less of a problem on Mars.
Re:Lunar Gateway (Score:5, Informative)
Is it? The record for being in space continuously is 15 months. Others have spent close to a year in zero gravity and didn't have many issues.
Odd, when I google this I what I find coming to the top of the results are things like "zero gravity causes multiple health problems" and:
"Floating in space long-term can have some serious negative effects on the body. In a zero gravity environment, muscles shrink. This can lead to deteriorating joint function, and can also lead to pain felt throughout the body. Bones suffer as well, significantly decreasing in mass in proportion to the time spent in space. The body’s most important muscle, the heart, is not exempt from this shrinking effect."
Coverage of how returning long-term space travelers fare is common: that they are virtually invalids for weeks, that retraining the body to Earth gravity is a months long grueling rehabilitation regimen, that some deficits - like bone loss - may be permanent especially in older astronauts.
"Didn't have many issues" is doing a lot of work burying "many, many issues". Any medical condition that brought about the deficits we see would be considered a severe (though not life threatening) illness.
We don't know how much 1/6 gravity redresses these problems. Actual astronauts won't be able to assume, as you do, that they will probably be fine.
Put me on the list of people who'd go with no desire to return. Even if it shortened my life a bit.
Mind you, I'll prolly be dead of old age before there's a permanent base on Luna or Mars. But if I could go today, I would, in a heartbeat...
We don't know how much 1/6 gravity redresses these problems.
I gotta admit, this is something that annoys me.
When the ISS was first started, one of the modules was going to contain a set of centrifuges for experiments on different amounts of G forces [wikipedia.org]. You could stick mice in there and have them live for 6 months in 1/6G or 1/8G or 1G or 2G or whatever and see what issues they had. It never got off the ground. So all we can do is sit around and go, "Gosh, I don't know how we'll react in different G levels."
Which seems kind of important.
First, for travel. If we're
Low gravity isn't a big problem, we got much of that figured out with ISS. Like many things in government there's an acronym for the problems we face on survival outside of Earth's atmosphere, NASA called it RIDGE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/def... [nasa.gov]
These can be summarized with the acronym âoeRIDGE,â short for Space Radiation,
Isolation and Confinement, Distance from Earth, Gravity fields, and Hostile/Closed
Environments.
Gravity is a problem, that's why it is in the acronym. But on the moon there is at least some gravity so the problem becomes much smaller. With the higher gravity of Mars the problem gets lower. Radiation becomes a smaller issu
Low gravity isn't a big problem [...] Gravity is a problem, that's why it is in the acronym.
Okay
But on the moon there is at least some gravity so the problem becomes much smaller. With the higher gravity of Mars the problem gets lower.
That's what I said, yeah.
Of all the problems for human survival on the moon or Mars the problem of gravity is low to non-existent.
Complete bollocks.
I should have been more precise and called it a solved problem. Of all the problems of humans living outside of Earth's atmosphere the one problem we have solved with considerable data to show it is a solved problem is that of gravity. We have seen people live in micro-gravity conditions for months at a time and return to Earth with very little time needed to become re-acclimated.
On a mission to Mars the astronauts would be expected to perform strength exercises so they aren't helpless for days or weeks o
Re: (Score:3)
Of all the problems for human survival on the moon or Mars the problem of gravity is low to non-existent. The time to and from the moon and Mars would be where an astronaut would have to contend with the issues of gravity, not just the lack of it to make it difficult to perform their daily routine but the sudden restoration of gravity once they leave the craft and land on a big rock like the moon, Mars, or Earth
And why did you think he mentioned gravity as a problem. It is a major problem if those humans ever want to return to Earth gravity. Unless you intend that all humans that go to the moon must stay there they rest of their lives, it is a problem. Stays as short as a year in ISS have shown a large number of effects [sciencefriday.com]
And if people DO plan to spend the rest of their lives on the moon or Mars, then you're almost certainly talking a permanent colony.
And a colony means children developing in low gravity. That promises to be a much larger problem than adults just surviving it.
But on the moon there is at least some gravity so the problem becomes much smaller.
We don't actually know that. This is a pure guess on your part. We do not know when a small gravity field is large enough to make the problem "much smaller" and it may well be that 1/6 G is not sufficient.
Throwing wishful thinking at a problem is no solution to it.
Agreed. We have some good reasons to believe that even lunar gravity should provide a substantial improvement in some aspects of microgravity health problems.
But there's still a lot of ground to cover between that and it being a "much smaller" problem overall.
There are some reasons to be hopeful, but until we have people living there for prolonged periods we won't really know how severe the impacts are.
From the fine article:
That same process happened billions of years ago when massive volcanic events on the moon created the famously dark lava fields on the lunar surface called "maria," which is Latin for seas.
That's what they call "maria"? Must be a regional thing, on Earth we call the wind "maria".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
That's what they call "maria"? Must be a regional thing, on Earth we call the wind "maria".
https://www.youtube.com/watch [youtube.com]?... [youtube.com]
Who knew a word could have different meanings [thefreedictionary.com]?
The word you were looking for in this case was homograph [thefreedictionary.com], because the stress is different between "Maria" the name and "maria" the plural of mare. Or homonym, if you insist on pronouncing them the same way.
Re: They call the wind Maria! (Score:4, Funny)
i thought the wind cries Mary
Missing the point entirely (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Missing the point entirely (Score:4, Informative)
I wonder if we will end up staying very long on the Moon anyway. It's not ideal as a base, not just because of the awkward day/night cycle but because the regolith wrecks everything. Due to not having an atmosphere or water, the regolith doesn't get eroded and retains its sharp edges. One of the major issues with extending the Apollo surface missions was that the equipment, the EVA suits, the rover, the drills, the cameras, it all got wrecked by the dust. The suits in particular were basically worn out by the time they lifted off.
Some stuff is easier to do in gravity, but the down-sides are considerable.
If the location maintains a steady 63F, then doesn't thermal engineering basically amount to regulating your IR emissions into space? And a mylar "tarp" over your base would do that beautifully for anything on the surface.
What tricky thermal engineering challenges do you see with underground construction? Subsurface temperature probes have shown that temperatures become roughly constant only 1m below the surface. And I've seen estimates that those temperatures should be as high as 23C (73F) at the equato
Who cares what the average temperature is? San Francisco probably has the same average temperature as New York. The issue is not the average, but the standard deviation.
Who cares what the average temperature is?
Nobody, when the temperature is constant. It's the same thing.
But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C)
It's so always 17C they said it twice. (yes it's like that in the article too)
That's the constant temperature in those places. Comparing to the average of San Francisco is just for people who don't understand C or F... whoever they might be ?
The Moon has basically no atmosphere, this temperature they are talking about - what is it? The temperature of the Moon's soil?
Yes.
Not much of a consolation if any.
Huh? It's the temperature you'd be at if you build a little pressurized habitat-dome there.
It wouldn't take much to warm it up, either.
"Surviving the lunar night is incredibly difficult because it requires a lot of energy, but being in these pits and caves almost entirely removes that requirement," Tyler Horvath, a doctoral student in planetary science
This claim is not in the paper and is offered without any support, but is suspicious as the only way heat can be lost is a vacuum is radiation, multi-layer radiation shields are a well known technology, and actual lunar modules will continually generate heat from their internal processes (like lighting and human metabolism). Looking at an actual study of temperature regulation on a lunar base [tmpmozilla...0004815pdf] indicates that "surviving the lunar night" is not incredibly difficult at all that does not require a lot of energy
Re: What is at 17C? (Score:3)
I expect a land rush!
is a harsh mistress.
No water ice in those caves. Somebody will have to make a decision about which problem is worse.
There is no atmospheric temperature in space as atmospheric temp. is a property of convection which does not exist in a vacuum.
They must be talking about surface heating in the moon's soil and rocks and YMMV when building a base there
