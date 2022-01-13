Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Earth Science

The Hottest Eight Years On Record Were the Last Eight Years (theguardian.com) 93

Posted by BeauHD from the troubling-trends dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The last eight years have been the eight hottest years on record, NASA and the National Oceanic Administration (NOAA) confirmed today. 2021 ranks as the sixth hottest year on record, the agencies said, as global average temperatures trend upward. Rankings aside, there were plenty of red flags throughout 2021 to show us how remarkable the year was for temperature extremes. "The fact is that we've now kind of moved into a new regime ... this is likely the warmest decade in many, many hundreds, maybe 1000s of years," says Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies. "There's enough change that it's having impacts locally."

In North America, those local impacts included epically bad summer heat, even for typically cool regions. In late June and early July, the Pacific Northwestern US and Western Canada struggled with record-smashing temperatures that buckled roads and melted power cables. In the desert further south, California's Death Valley reached a blazing 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius) in July, potentially breaking the world record for the hottest temperature ever recorded on the planet -- for the second year in a row. Across the Atlantic, Europe experienced sweltering heat, too. A reading of 119.8 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius) in Sicily might have broken the European record for maximum temperature. (The World Meteorological Organization is still working to vet those records.) All told, July 2021 was the hottest month humans have ever recorded, according to NOAA.

Heat trapped in the world's oceans also reached record levels in 2021, according to research published this week. Ocean heatwaves are likely twice as common now as they were in the early 1980s, and they can be devastating for marine life and coastal communities. They kill coral, take a toll on fishing and crabbing industries, and can even make droughts worse onshore. Temperatures might have been even hotter in 2021, were it not for a La Nina event. La Nina is a recurring climate phenomenon defined by cooler-than-average waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific, which has predictable effects on weather patterns worldwide.

The Hottest Eight Years On Record Were the Last Eight Years More | Reply

The Hottest Eight Years On Record Were the Last Eight Years

Comments Filter:

  • Don't Worry! (Score:3)

    by asackett ( 161377 ) on Thursday January 13, 2022 @10:35PM (#62171717) Homepage

    This is going to be the best year of the rest of our lives!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dbialac ( 320955 )
      Few know this outside of the astronomy community, but the earth's climate is not stable. It goes through a 30,000 year cycle dictated by variations in where the earth's axis is pointed and other orbital variations. In fact, the last 10,000 years of relative stability are incredibly rare. That doesn't mean that we aren't contributing to changes within the climate, but it does mean that we shouldn't be expecting the perfect stability that most expect.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rhys ( 96510 )

        What a bunch of horseshit. The industrial era started what, 200 years ago. 300 max? That's less than one percent of a 30,000 year cycle. "Oh its just natural ~science~ variation." Great then explain why it correlates with atmospheric CO2 so well?

        • Because they feed a data set of Temperature vs CO2 into the model as a calibration point. Since when does correlation equal causation? Apparently only for climate science

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Klaxton ( 609696 )

            Nope, they don't do that. And the effects of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have been well understood for more than 100 years. It is even clearly visible by satellite. If you think there's some other reason for the rapid temperature increase you are welcome to show evidence.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Budenny ( 888916 )

              "the effects of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have been well understood for more than 100 years"

              Yes, the absorption spectrum of CO2 has been well understood for 100 years, its basic physics.

              What has not been understood and is still not known with certainty is the extent, if any, to which the forcing effect of increased CO2 is amplified by feedbacks.

              We know for sure that doubling CO2 ppm will have a forcing effect which, if everything else remains the same, will raise global temps by a bit over 1C.

              What

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Hylandr ( 813770 )

              "effects of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have been well understood for more than 100 years"

              Has it now?

              Can you cite the study? the steps and controls? Can you reproduce the original experiment? Can you link to it's existence or recent studies performed with modern equipment or is it all 'because someone told you so'?

              It's not understood, it's widely accepted dogma. Scioence is about skeptisism and verification through experiement. Lets see the science you say you understand.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Klaxton ( 609696 )

                Yes I can cite the study, and anyone could have looked this up so why didn't you? Here's a paper that describes the original work of Arrhenius and proposes an enhancement.

                https://www.scirp.org/pdf/NS_2... [scirp.org]
                "In 1896, Svante Arrhenius proposed a model predicting that increased concentration of
                carbon dioxide and water vapour in the atmosphere would result in a warming of the planet"

                Directly measurable by satellite;
                https://www.sciencenews.org/ar... [sciencenews.org]

                "Spectrometers showed that more of the infrared radiation emitted

        • He is wrong and stupid anyway.
          It is 4 or even 6 cycles that overlap.
          And the one he claims to be 30,000 years long is in fact 25k years: https://climate.nasa.gov/news/... [nasa.gov]
          The other cycles are explained here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          And have obvioulsy nothing to do with man made CO2.

          In fact, the last 10,000 years of relative stability are incredibly rare.
          Complete nonsense. You can basically randomly pick a 10,000 period from whenever: and it is super stable inside of that period. Unstable was the end

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by thomn8r ( 635504 )
          (something something) liberal plot

      • Few know this outside of the astronomy community, but the earth's climate is not stable. It goes through a 30,000 year cycle dictated by variations in where the earth's axis is pointed and other orbital variations.

        Well, cyclic variations can be stable. They are two different things. A repeatable cycle is still stable.

        Second, not sure where you get the 30,000 year period. You may be thinking of the 26,000 year period of the precession of the equinoxes, but the main orbital driver of climate is the Milankovitch variations, which trigger the advance and retreat of the glaciers. In the current epoch these run more like 100,000 years.

        In fact, the last 10,000 years of relative stability are incredibly rare.

        No, not that rare. There are many periods much longer than this of relatively unchanging

  • The planet will do just fine (Score:4, Funny)

    by raind ( 174356 ) on Thursday January 13, 2022 @11:03PM (#62171767) Journal
    without us. Probably better actually.

    • I do no care about a planet or what happens after I die, and I do not care about the human species either. I care about my own quality of life and it's clear to me that summers are becoming far too hot.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        I do no care about a planet or what happens after I die, and I do not care about the human species either. I care about my own quality of life and it's clear to me that summers are becoming far too hot.

        Well, when even sociopaths think things are going to hell....

        • Well, when even sociopaths think things are going to hell....

          #MAGA

          Ironically they generally don't believe in AGW

        • Humans fundamentally do not care about other humans, nor about other intelligent life. History as much as how the current developed world treats the current developing world has shown this.

          You cannot tell me that a species with a perpetual history of slavery and class differences cares so much for members of it's own. He who is on top cares not for those below him, and the revolutionaries that sought to change this have always only fought for themselves, and most became the new suppressor when they took pow

          • Sociopaths fundamentally do not care about other humans, nor about other intelligent life. And will use anything they can think of to justify their sociopathy as "normal".

            FTFY.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        I see you have no kids, and no concern for others' kids.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lsllll ( 830002 )
        Your own quality of life is very controllable, the least appealing option being that you commit suicide and thus don't have to worry about quality of life any longer. But before you do that, consider moving to a cooler climate, because you have no control over the summers becoming far too hot in your region.

        • It's obviously more complex than simply the heat. A change of climate changes the entire earth's cosystem and as a human being I am evolved to live in a certain one, and the global technology and conomy is reliant on the current state.

          Moving to a colder place will not change the ice caps' melting, oceanic currents being affected which will impact fishing, sudden winds and deforrestation in places upon which the global market depends.

          As such, I think it imperative, purely out of selfish rationalism, that glo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      "I don't want to live on this planet anymore." --Professor from Futurama.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      The planet will do just fine without us. Probably better actually.

      This is why it is annoying when anyone frames the fight against climate change as "saving the planet". The planet will be just fine no matter what we do to it. We have had extinction events which have killed 90%+ of the planet's species before and the planet (and life itself) went right on going.

      We are saving the planet for modern human civilization, not saving the planet.

      • We have had extinction events which have killed 90%+ of the planet's species before and the planet (and life itself) went right on going.
        There are a few things to consider:
        a) an extinction event like a meteor hitting
        b) an extinction event more or less deliberately done by mankind
        c) and extinction event, that is knowing to go to happen: but you refuse to prevent it

        Should I go on?

  • Habitable (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fermion ( 181285 ) on Thursday January 13, 2022 @11:33PM (#62171815) Homepage Journal
    Where I live has only been popular for the past 70 years, with air conditioning and cheap power. It was possible to build houses , with windows and trees, to make it tolerable in the summer, but I think now it is too hot, days between 80-105. Parts of the US is dealing with this now, light rail that has to be halted in high heat. People already spending all their money on rent, with no money for air conditioning. In other parts of the world it is worse. Where there is no infrastructure, where everything is open. In one place I stay it was a reliable 50-80 degrees. Now there are 100 degree days, with hot nights too. It has a lot of arable land, but not a lot of water. This is the kind of disaster we are looking at. People who have a productive life, being forced to the city, or just destitution.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

      Where I live has only been popular for the past 70 years, with air conditioning and cheap power. It was possible to build houses , with windows and trees, to make it tolerable in the summer, but I think now it is too hot, days between 80-105. Parts of the US is dealing with this now, light rail that has to be halted in high heat.

      In Houston, they're building houses with windows that don't open because you have to air condition 11 months of the year anyway. And they're building those new houses out of the fl

      • In Houston, they're building houses with windows that don't open because you have to air condition 11 months of the year anyway. And they're building those new houses out of the flimsiest of materials because nobody expects to be able to live there in 15 years.

        I hate to break it to you, but houses in California are built just as shit most of the time, except maybe with more metal tie plates for seismic tolerance. Almost all houses are now made out of shitty little 2x4s (not real ones, but the fake ones we have now) covered in OSB and tyvek on the outside and chinese sheet rock on the inside.

        • I hate to break it to you, but houses in California are built just as shit most of the time

          The difference is that the climate in California is so good you could live in a tent. In Houston, you would cook to death in a tent.

          • The difference is that the climate in California is so good you could live in a tent. In Houston, you would cook to death in a tent.

            I tried out Texas and decided it wasn't for me due to weather. Most Texans seem to think that California is some kind of hellhole, and I want to encourage them to believe that...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jbengt ( 874751 )

        In Houston, they're building houses with windows that don't open because you have to air condition 11 months of the year anyway.

        I know Houston isn't big on building codes and zoning, but I'm pretty sure residences have to have ventilation, and usually the cheapest ventilation is operable windows. OK, here [houstonper...center.org], they go by the 2012 International Residential Code. Too lazy to look it up, but I'm pretty sure that will require ventilation for houses.

      • ??? I haven't seen any new builds without opening windows. Builder grade houses have always been shit, everywhere - with the shittiest materials they can get away with.
        Heat: Houston weather is hugely affected by the location of the Jet Stream (esp in winter)/Pacific ocean currents. Winters can be extremely mild like this year (70s and 80s) or below freezing if the Jet Stream dips. Summers can be tropical rainforest like with 2pm daily thunderstorms 6 days a week (like Orlando) or be hotter with less freque

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      High temperatures can be mitigated with good house design, such as choosing roofing that reflects heat and making the building airtight with fairly small windows. You can put a reflective film on the windows too, I did that a few years ago and it works well.

      The problem is you end up with a house that has potentially poor air quality due to lack of circulation, and you can't really go outside much.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        The problem is you end up with a house that has potentially poor air quality due to lack of circulation, and you can't really go outside much.

        I live in a minimum-energy house (not experimental, a regular one) and the way they get around that is forced ventilation with heat-exchange in the air path. That works pretty well. The only downside I have found is that you need to use about 2x the humidifier capacity as air comes in at the outside humidity and that can be very low in winter.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fermion ( 181285 )
        Building codes now mandate proper air circulation. 40 years ago, when sealed building became a thing, very unhealthy air was a real problem as building material out gassed. Almost everything uses some toxic adhesives or paint or the like, and it takes time for those toxins to evaporate to low levels. Sometimes years. They are not typically dangerous unless allowed to build up

        The issue is will the owner have the money to maintain or operate the ventilation. If I am feeling poor, I can always open doors and

      • High temperatures can be mitigated with good house design, such as choosing roofing that reflects heat and making the building airtight with fairly small windows. You can put a reflective film on the windows too, I did that a few years ago and it works well.

        Designs to keep the sun off the walls is also important.

      • Which is why code is starting to mandate heat recovery ventilators [popularmechanics.com].

    • In many "other parts of the world", people simply deal with the heat. No air con needed.
      In various other parts, it is actually not as hot as the latitude implies to laymen.
      Then again people have ways to stay cool, where westerners frown upon. E.g. in Asia you sit on the ground. Not on a chair. Because: the ground is cold.
      In what is now Iran, they used to have Qanats. Underground water delivery systems. Most towns, and especially houses of the rich had not only a water access down to the Qanat, but obviously

  • Well, the engineer says... (Score:3)

    by BobC ( 101861 ) on Thursday January 13, 2022 @11:56PM (#62171853)

    ...it could be that we've gotten better at measuring "hot"!

  • in our street, I saw 2 trees fighting over a dog.

  • While not trying to belittle global warming, are we going to get an endless stream of these articles?

    Ocean is the warmest we've ever measured. Hottest year in New Zealand. Series of 8 hottest years!

    Reminds me of last year. Also, next year's articles: Ocean is the warmest we've ever measured. Hottest year in Russia. Series of 9 hottest years.

    I get it, the Earth is getting warmer, but that means we should get ready to get these records every year... and perhaps talk about whether the warming is slowing d

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      While not trying to belittle global warming, are we going to get an endless stream of these articles?

      Obviously. Until civilization collapses, then /. will go offline and this will stop. What do you expect?

  • Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters [amazon.com], by Steven Koonin. Do yourself a favor and read this book, especially if you are concerned about the deleterious effects of a changing climate.

    • Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters [amazon.com], by Steven Koonin. Do yourself a favor and read this book, especially if you are concerned about the deleterious effects of a changing climate.

      Why would you do yourself a favour? Koonin has a couple of credentials, but not anything closely related to climate science. He has previously published proper scientific texts in his specialty, but this one comes from a mass market publisher with no scientific quality control. And he is a fellow of the AEI, a cesspool of organises liars, especially about climate change. The book has been ripped apart by qualified reviewers (e.g. https://www.scientificamerican... [scientificamerican.com], https://yaleclimateconnections... [yaleclimat...ctions.org]).

      • The beauty of the logic is this:

        The book was ripped apart by people with climate research credentials because they have a vested interest in climate change being real. All you have to do is repeat this simple phrase whenever you see anyone saying that climate change is fake or overblown and someone tries to reply with a source debunking that assertion.

        Or reduced to its essentials: Experts in a field can't be trusted because they are experts in that field.

  • Then we'd better get hot (Score:4, Informative)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Friday January 14, 2022 @07:44AM (#62172099) Journal

    Then we'd better get hot (badum ching) and go full nuclear. Oh, and figure out technological solutions like carbon sequestration.

    We pretend to care about this, but we won't do what it takes to address it.

    • Because nuclear power stations are magic & can solve all our climate problems? Don't you think something the size of a planet is a little more complex than that? Sure, there may be some cases where building nuclear power stations could be an appropriate longer-term contributor to a solution. However, we're currently in a race to get CO2 & methane emissions down as much as possible. There are faster solutions & that's what most govts around the world appear to be going with. You're right about th

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Budenny ( 888916 )

        "There are faster solutions & that's what most govts around the world appear to be going with"

        No. Most governments, and particularly the highest and fastest growing emitters, are just growing their economies as fast as possible and are increasing emissions to match as a consequence.

        The lesson of COP26 was that no-one outside some circles of the US and UK and maybe Germany is buying it. They are not going to reduce, not even make any efforts to reduce, their emissions.

        Policy has to be based on the plai

    • We pretend to care about this, but we won't do what it takes to address it.

      And what do we need to do to address it? As you contemplate this question more deeply consider the timescale involved by which we need to reduce our carbon emissions, and consider every nuclear project started this side of the millennium and how long they took to finish. Trick question, none have finished. Even the ones which were "easy" regulatory wise as simple expansion of an existing nuclear plant have been ongoing for nearly 20 years with their dates perpetually kicked down the road.

      You can put 100% of

      • Stop fantasising and start becoming part of the solution.

        ok, what is your solution if you don't like nuclear? It's not going to be solar and wind.

  • Soylent Green, a 1973 movie based on a book, in which the movie takes place in Year 2022(!) ...correctly predicted hotter climate and food scarcity.

    The movie has the famous quote "Soylent Green is People!", but it's not quite Today (yet?), so maybe it is accurate to say:

    "Soylent Green will be People!"

    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0... [imdb.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

fortune: No such file or directory

Close