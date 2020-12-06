Jeff Bezos Shares Blue Origin Engine Test Footage (reuters.com) 40
Friday on Instagram Jeff Bezos shared footage from NASA's test of Blue Origin's BE-7 engine, which he described approvingly as "a high-performance, additively manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf [pound-force] of thrust — deep throttling down to 2,000 lbf for a precise landing on the Moon."
The test brings the program's cumulative test time up to 1,245 seconds, reports Reuters: Blue Origin leads a "national team" as the prime contractor that it assembled in 2019 to help build its Blue Moon lander. That team includes Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper. Blue Origin has vied for lucrative government contracts in recent years and is competing with rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX and Dynetics, owned by Leidos Holdings Inc, to win a contract to build NASA's next human lunar landing system to ferry humans to the moon in the next decade.
In April, NASA awarded a lunar lander development contract to Blue Origin's team worth $579 million, as well as two other companies: SpaceX which received $135 million to help develop its Starship system and Leidos-owned Dynetics which won $253 million. NASA is poised to pick two of the three companies "in early March" 2021 to continue building their lander prototypes for crewed missions to the moon beginning in 2024, an agency spokeswoman has said.
The test brings the program's cumulative test time up to 1,245 seconds, reports Reuters: Blue Origin leads a "national team" as the prime contractor that it assembled in 2019 to help build its Blue Moon lander. That team includes Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper. Blue Origin has vied for lucrative government contracts in recent years and is competing with rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX and Dynetics, owned by Leidos Holdings Inc, to win a contract to build NASA's next human lunar landing system to ferry humans to the moon in the next decade.
In April, NASA awarded a lunar lander development contract to Blue Origin's team worth $579 million, as well as two other companies: SpaceX which received $135 million to help develop its Starship system and Leidos-owned Dynetics which won $253 million. NASA is poised to pick two of the three companies "in early March" 2021 to continue building their lander prototypes for crewed missions to the moon beginning in 2024, an agency spokeswoman has said.
Re: Just Walk Away (Score:1)
There is no such thing as "words that don't" exist.
The linguist rule is that it being used and understood is what defines its existence.
You know what was meant?
... (Yes, you did.) .. It's a word then.
Clearly it contains the implication that there is more than one socialism. Which is almost impossible to not be true.
I didn't read his wall of text by the way, nor do I have an opinion on it. Just killing your stupid meme of cluelessly declaring things as "not a word".
If yoi were correct, I could claim most o
Re: (Score:2)
> There is no such thing as "words that don't" exist.
Is that right [youtube.com]...?
Re: Just Walk Away (Score:2)
The only anti-war Presidents we have had in modern history are Trump and Carter.
Paramilitary police action against civilians has some qualities of a war. Calling in the national guard and having them refuse to show up is like a reality TV version of a war.
Blue Origin - DO SOMETHING! (Score:5, Insightful)
Blue Origin was founded before SpaceX and Bezos had far more money than Musk who was working on two startups (SpaceX and Tesla) yet Blue Origin has yet to achieve orbit.
SpaceX not only has achieved orbit but have made a reusable 1st stage and not one but THREE reusable capsules (2 different version of the Cargo Dragon and one of the Crew Dragon) , it has also used that reusable first stage to create the Falcon Heavy with 3 reusable first stages to boost even more cargo to orbit cheaper than anyone else. Now they are working on a fully reusable ship. I think Starship is likely to achieve orbit before the first orbital launch by Blue Origin.
So Blue Origin - DO SOMETHING! Get out of the sandbox and into space. Play with the big boys or stay home and shut up. If you can't do anything then if you Bezos really want to do something for space flight then give everything you have learned to the world to help other companies learn from your mistakes and whatever minor successes you might have. That would include full blueprints and specifications for anything that has been built or designed.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
EVEN HIS NEWSPAPER has gotten millions in government contracts
He didnt expect to have to produce a GOOD spacecraft in order to get any kudos... he thought he could just do what lockhead martin/etc do which is sit back and col
Re: Blue Origin - DO SOMETHING! (Score:2)
Your lack of explanation for why it "is a dumb idea" makes your statement a waste of bytes, as you clearly do not know, nor care that you do not know.
Re: (Score:3)
Um "getting to orbit" isn't a problem. You SpaceX fanboys need to realize that we have been "getting to orbit" for 60+ years. And reusable rockets is a dumb idea anyway which is why the idea was abandoned in the 1960s (yeah there were even self landing prototypes back then). All of the sudden people have become space accountants.
If getting into orbit is "not a problem" why hasn't Blue Origin done so?
Reusable rockets lower costs. Which is why SpaceX is trying to make the fully reusable Starship work. Which is why SpaceX is the "one to beat" in the rocket industry. Which is why other rocket companies and countries with national space industries are playing catch up by trying to make Falcon 9 like reusable rockets.
SpaceX doesn't have fanboys because they are SpaceX they have them because of what they have done. If another company
Re: (Score:2)
You idiot, just because a technology couldn't be made to be viable 50 years ago doesn't mean it can't work today. That's like saying transatlantic air travel is impossible because the Wright Flyer only managed to fly 120 feet back in 1903.
Re: (Score:3)
Blue Origin comes across more like Oldspace than Newspace. Their coat of arm literally is turtles [geekwire.com].
Advancement is about iteration. The faster you iterate, the faster you advance. Blue Origin iterates at a snail's pace.
Re: Blue Origin - DO SOMETHING! (Score:2)
Nonsense, you don't get anywhere by iterating before you've got results. Advancements come from solving your problems quicker. And that is based on smart, creative people in a healthy, open-minded environment.
And now you know why Bezos's slaves don't get anywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Slow (or "incremental" depending on how you look at it) progress isn't necessarily an issue, in certain fields/situations it can lead to effective advancement. The problem I see is that Blue Origins advancement isn't keeping pace with the industry leaders and they still haven't gone to orbit. They made sense decades ago when there was much less innovation/competition in the space industry. But by the time Blue Origin is launching their partly reusable rockets (which the Falcon 9 has being doing for years
Re:Blue Origin - DO SOMETHING! (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Musk could have easily failed
And he almost did (well, failed as in run out of money).
Also, Blue Origin is in the race to develop a moon lander, in this case they don't have to achieve (Earth) orbit. Their current stuff is promising for the task at hand, landing on the moon and taking off again.
Promising... (Score:1)
Blue Origin is in the race to develop a moon lander, in this case they don't have to achieve (Earth) orbit. Their current stuff is promising for the task at hand, landing on the moon and taking off again.
Prediction: SpaceX will be landing, and taking off again from Mars before Blue Origin lands and takes off from the moon.
Re: (Score:3)
Blue Origin is in the race to develop a moon lander, in this case they don't have to achieve (Earth) orbit. Their current stuff is promising for the task at hand, landing on the moon and taking off again.
Prediction: SpaceX will be landing, and taking off again from Mars before Blue Origin lands and takes off from the moon.
What Blue Origin is aiming for isn't just to land and take off, but to land, refuel from fuel manufactured on-site, and take off. Their choice of fuel (liquid hydrogen) has made their job a lot harder, and therefore development a lot slower, but could ultimately make it possible not just get to the moon, but easier to establish a permanent presence there.
I wouldn't count Blue Origin out just yet. I also wouldn't bet a large sum on their success. It really could go either way. I do hope they succeed, thoug
Re: (Score:1)
What Blue Origin is aiming for isn't just to land and take off, but to land, refuel from fuel manufactured on-site, and take off.
So is SpaceX [space.com]
But on Mars.
I wouldn't count Blue Origin out just yet.
Well, to be honest, I've not even counted them in yet...
I just don't see any realistic signs of progress that would get them anywhere near anything useful for a long, long time, while at the same time SpaceX is making huge progress. I mean, at some point it just makes no sense to keep funding Blue Origin when you c
Re: (Score:2)
What Blue Origin is aiming for isn't just to land and take off, but to land, refuel from fuel manufactured on-site, and take off.
So is SpaceX [space.com]
But on Mars.
Eventually, yes, but SpaceX hasn't even begun developing an engine capable of running on any fuel they could synthesize on Mars.
Re: (Score:1)
Eventually, yes, but SpaceX hasn't even begun developing an engine capable of running on any fuel they could synthesize on Mars.
The Raptor runs on methane and LOX. The methane can be made from water (available on Mars) and CO2 which comprises most of the atmosphere of Mars. Being able to refuel on Mars is WHY the Raptor runs on methane and LOX. It powers Starship and the SN8 Starship has 3 mounted and tested to power it for the 12.5km test hop. I'd call that developed rather than not begun development. Sure they plan improvements but it is operational and has been used to make small hops on Starhopper and SN5 and SN6.
So how man
Re: (Score:1)
What Blue Origin is aiming for isn't just to land and take off, but to land, refuel from fuel manufactured on-site, and take off.
The Blue Moon craft is a lunar lander and lunar orbit return vehicle that is only partially reusable. It also is developed by an Alliance of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Draper and of course Blue Origin. So at most they play a small part in the proposed Artemis project and there is a fully reusable alternative planned in addition to the Lunar Starship plan which would take way more to the surface and back (with refueling).
So how many Blue Moon cargo landers will have to go down to build a fuel gener
Re: (Score:1)
Came here to see the SpaceX fanboys pitch whiny fits... Wasn't disappointed.
Not fully additively manufactured (Score:2)
I highly doubt they didn't do heat treating afer "printing", to give it all the material properties it needs. And a sand blasting or pressing in a mold to give it the surface properties.
;)
The only thing done additively, will be the machining equivalent. Probably not even faster.
But hey, you gotta tell the Bezos something when invited to planet Bezos, so you don't end up in their mines on planet Amazon.
;)
So tired (Score:2)
Re: So tired (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Musk is the one with the vision that directs the company and he is the promoter of it and the founder. He is the one who bet his fortune on making Tesla and SpaceX work. Do the actual workers deserve credit? Absolutely. But without Musk they wouldn't be there.
Bezos gets far less credit from me because A/ no orbital success yet but he made such big promises that after 2 decades haven't gotten a craft to space let alone a person and B/ unlike Musk he didn't bet his fortune. He is still the richest man in
Re: (Score:2)
Short answer, yes (Score:1)
So you actually believe without musk/bezos space exploration would have stopped
Space Exploration would still be ongoing, but ADVANCEMENT in getting to space would have halted, yes.
Do you think without SpaceX Blue Origin would be any better off today? Or NASA?
The fact is that with SpaceX we have made real advancement in how often.and how cheaply we can get to space, which has massive side benefits for NASA.
all those workers would be flippin burgers. Got it.
Those workers might not have been flipping burgers
Re: (Score:2)
Who else? When? (Score:1)
I worship no gods, but I do recognize reality. Try it sometime.
I happen to believe there would have been others,
Really? How exactly would there have been others? What possible reason would there be? Much less ones with any success. Especially with Blue Origin existing, who would be sane enough to compete against the guy who ran Amazon?
Your problem is you have zero ability to comprehend difficulty of effort.
Re: (Score:1)
So you actually believe without musk/bezos space exploration would have stopped and all those workers would be flippin burgers. Got it.
Not what I said. They would still be engineers. Might still be in the aerospace industry, but without someone like Musk driving the industry forward we would still have the SLS being worked on as the "best available". Guess what? The SLS might not fly till 2022 and its capsule has an error that could take a YEAR to fix by tearing the capsule apart and replacing the defective component. With SpaceX they just pull out another capsule and prep it, especially since the SLS will launch AT BEST next November
Blue Origin is already done (Score:5, Interesting)
Blue Origin is quickly becoming another useless government contractor, bloated and unable to provide any decent capability for a reasonable price. Sure SpaceX and other companies can have their issues and even fail from time to time, but they don't spend nearly two decades and billions of dollars without having a single orbital flight under their hats. BOs partnership with a bunch of defense contractors reeks of desperation, it sounds like they're trying to lobby their way to relevance rather than innovate. Dynetics is probably the safe choice for a moon lander short term, SpaceX might have a chance if they can get Starship up and running and basically shame NASA/US Gov into reason.
Re: (Score:1)
unable to provide any decent capability for a reasonable price.
Blue Origin provides NO orbital ability at ANY price.
You can use others like SpaceX, ArianeSpace, Rocket Labs, ULA, the Russians or the Chinese but not Blue Origin. I WANT them to compete. I want them to succeed. So far they disappoint and boast. Another one I'm disappointed in is Virgin. They bought the Spaceship One tech and so far they are just HOW MANY years behind on delivering people their suborbital hops? By the time they get it going (if ever) the people who bought those early reservations
Powered by wimmins ? (Score:1)
As Blue Origin appears to place such importance on the gender of future space explorers, I hope we fem1naz1s can be assured that this engine is designed, built and fueled solely by vagina-possessing animals ?
Vorsprung durch pussies !
Just wait until next year (Score:2)
"Now you won't have to worry if it gets wet."
Taxes (Score:1)