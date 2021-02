How a Tiny Bit of Lacquer Grounded New Falcon 9 Rockets For a Month

On October 2, SpaceX automatically aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket (with just two seconds left in the countdown) after two of its first-stage engines ignited early. Investigating the problem ended up delaying the October 31st launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station until November 14, reports Ars Technica, citing a teleconference with SpaceX's Hans Koenigsmann."Had the abort not triggered, it is likely that nothing bad would have occurred, but Koenigsmann said that under certain extreme scenarios, rattling from an early ignition may cause significant damage to the Merlin engines."