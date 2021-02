The United Arab Emirates Successfully Launch a Spacecraft to Mars

The United Arab Emirates has successfully launched a spacecraft towards an orbit around Mars, reports the New York Times . Built by a space physics lab at the University of Colorado, the Hope Mars probe was tested in Dubai, before being shipped to Japan's Tanegashima Island, where it was launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The launch is being streamed on the web and on YouTube "You'll be hearing a lot about Mars this summer," the Times adds. "Three missions are launching toward the red planet, taking advantage of the way Earth and its neighbor get closer every 26 months or so, allowing a relatively short trip between the two worlds."If the other three spacecraft all launch successfully, they should arrive at Mars early next year.