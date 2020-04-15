Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Medicine Science

Coronavirus Tests Science's Need for Speed Limits (nytimes.com) 80

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Preprint servers and peer-reviewed journals are seeing surging audiences, with many new readers not well versed in the limitations of the latest research findings. From a report: Early on Feb. 1, John Inglis picked up his phone and checked Twitter, as he does most mornings. He was shocked at what fresh hell awaited. Since 2013, Dr. Inglis, executive director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press in New York, has been helping manage a website called bioRxiv, pronounced "bio archive." The site's goal: improve communication between scientists by allowing them to share promising findings months before their research has gone through protracted peer review and official publication. But the mess he was seeing on Twitter suggested a downside of the service provided by the site, known as a preprint server, during the emerging coronavirus pandemic. The social media platform was awash with conspiracy theories positing that the new coronavirus had been engineered by the Chinese government for population control. And the theorists' latest evidence was a freshly submitted paper on bioRxiv from a team of Indian researchers that suggested an "uncanny similarity" between proteins in H.I.V. and the new virus.

Traditionally, the Indian researchers would have submitted a paper to a peer-reviewed journal, and their manuscript would be scrutinized by other scientists. But that process takes months, if not more than a year. BioRxiv, medRxiv -- another site co-founded by Dr. Inglis -- and other preprint servers function as temporary homes that freely disseminate new findings. For scientists on the front lines of the coronavirus response, early glimpses at others' research helps with study of the virus. But there is a growing audience for these papers that are not yet fully baked, and those readers may not understand the studies' limitations. Views and downloads on medRxiv, for instance, have increased more than 100-fold since December, Dr. Inglis says. People with little scientific training, or none at all, are desperate for new knowledge to better inform their day-to-day decisions. The news media wants to keep readers and viewers updated with the latest developments. And agents of disinformation seek to fuel conspiratorial narratives.

Coronavirus Tests Science's Need for Speed Limits More | Reply

Coronavirus Tests Science's Need for Speed Limits

Comments Filter:

  • the only speed limit in science is c

  • I can't peer review 55!

  • Journals do not make it better either. (Score:3)

    by BAReFO0t ( 6240524 ) on Wednesday April 15, 2020 @07:40PM (#59952466)

    They are staffed by people with personal triggers, natural biases and resulting "agendas" just as well.
    As are peer reviewers.
    It is a nice delusion though. It gives life a calming order.

    But in the end, you will still only have "anecdotal evidence" of that study and its peer-reviews, and only YOU will have to be the final judge. Like the final watchmen watcher.

    And therein lies the core problem, that David Dunning noted: If you are very stupid, how can you possibly tell if you are stupid or smart? If you lack competence in something, you also lack competence in determining if you lack competence.
    If you are not competent in the field of the study, and in the scientific method, and in the philosophical basis behind it, you will not be competent to be that judge!
    And as far as I can tell, there is really no way out of this. (I could say I am smarter because I am more successful in my predictions, but that is based on me being able to tell that I succeeded, bringing me back to square one.)

    So you cannot know if you can actually judge a paper, or even judge if it was peer-reviewed well.
    All you have, is the experience of you succeeding in getting closer to your goals because your predictions were successful. You cannot tell however, if you are actually an epic failure at it, who is merely deluding himself.
    There are people who argue that it does not matter. If you think you lived a great life, it was great. If you think the journal is reputable, the study is good.
    But then, why not just attach yourself to a "happy wish machine" that gives you a perfect illusion?

    What I'm saying is, ... This is all useless low-brow bickering that can only emerge in gross ignorance of the higher fallacies that I mentioned above, which make this whole discussion moot.
    Like fighting about which is the best oil lamp for your horse carriage while sitting in a car with quantum dot LED headlights, to give an analogy that is mirrored in two aspects.

    TL;DR: People will hold their views regardless of open pre-publishing, journals and peer-reviews. And from this direction, there is nothing you can ever do about it. They will look only for what they need to be true right now. Like you may have done with my comment at this very moment. :)

    • The only way to judge a paper is to judge for yourself. The HIV paper is interesting but low quality. Something being interesting doesn't mean it's true. The problem I have with the HIV paper is it doesn't explain itself properly. Even the write up here doesn't. The paper is looking at genetic inserts not just proteins. The basic problem with the paper is that it uses a format that's not explained to the outside observer. For example, what base is it? Is it representative of raw DNA or of its product? Is it
  • There's nothing wrong with being pragmatic during times of crisis. That doesn't mean you need to abandon principles we've already been through the pain of learning why they became principles. I see this in the modern day left with race, gender, etc; all too quick to abandon principle (people should be judged on their character, not skin color) the moment it doesn't serve their purpose. Anyone advocating for such a thing almost surely has a nefarious agenda.

  • Peer review doesn't ensure better science. It enshrines politics in science.

    Competition for academic positions is intensely political. A single tenured professor can mentor many dozens of PhD candidates during their career. About half are looking for careers in academics. Those going the academic route will usually have the goal to secure a tenured position. A single-digit percentage of those earning PhDs will achieve such positions. Everyone attempting to gain acceptance must be in the good graces of

    • http://www.its.caltech.edu/~dg... [caltech.edu]
      "Peer review is usually quite a good way to identify valid science. Of course, a referee will occasionally fail to appreciate a truly visionary or revolutionary idea, but by and large, peer review works pretty well so long as scientific validity is the only issue at stake. However, it is not at all suited to arbitrate an intense competition for research funds or for editorial space in prestigious journals. There are many reasons for this, not the least being the fact that th

    • I don't trust PhD students as far as I can throw them. I talk to some at work. They're not only the most dogmatic people I have encountered but also the most boneheaded and idiotic.

      I raised the possibility of a lab breach with them. I said the lab was collecting sick animals it's possible for something to happen there. A counter argument for that is that the body of research shows it comes from animals not a lab.

      When I talk to a normal person about the topic it's like there are two brains in the room.

      • Nobody's perfect. PhDs often get a kick out of knowing stuff. Not knowing is uncomfortable for them.

        Of course, if you're trying to convince them 5G is responsible, they should slap you down like the gullible paranoiac you are.

        • I don't think someone who can't handle not knowing something is going to struggle where being at the forefront requires a great skill in handling the unknown. There's sometimes a selection effect where people are selected for knowing a lot but they might only be good for retaining a lot of easily obtainable information or specialised in an area.

          A very good example of that is that they keep referencing "experts" and authorities because they "know a lot". None of that is very relevant. Some mysteries to ev
  • So the problem wasn't really that a scientific press was creating a forum for scientists and doctors to share research. The problem was that ignorant conspiracy theorists found a shred of fact and conflated it into a theory that is just a continuation of "the government created HIV in a lab" theory. Not really much they can do about this and I'm not certain that peer review would do anything to stop this. Coronavirus SARS-coV-2 may very well share proteins or other commonalities with HIV, perhaps they origi
  • The article this points to is BS. All it really does is link to the times coronavirus news feed and blames Putin. It's a joke.

    What the times wants is for all papers to first go through them before being approved for publication.

    Just like what China is doing.

  • "Information wants to be free"...of responsibility.

  • You take what you want to be true, then you hunt for anything that supports your pet hypothesis. If you find something that sounds like authority (preferably someone who can tack "Doctor" to his name, even if the diploma is from a diploma mill housed in a trailer), attach it and claim it gives your bullshit validity. Such peer review boards are a godsend for those bullshit peddlers because "it's scientific!".

Slashdot Top Deals

Fundamentally, there may be no basis for anything.

Close