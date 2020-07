Scientists Create 'Xenobots' -- Virtual Creatures Brought to Life

"If the last few decades of progress in artificial intelligence and in molecular biology hooked up, their love child — a class of life unlike anything that has ever lived — might resemble the dark specks doing lazy laps around a petri dish in a laboratory at Tufts University."The New York Times reports on a mind-boggling living machine that's programmable -- and biodegradable.An algorithm running for about 24 hours iterated through possible body shapes, after which the the two researchers tried "to sculpt cellular figurines that resembled those designs." They're now considering how the process might be automated with 3-D cell printers, and the Times ponders other future possibilities the researchers have hinted at for their Xenobots. ("Sweep up ocean microplastics into a larger, collectible ball? Deliver drugs to a specific tumor? Scrape plaque from the walls of our arteries?")Sharing the Times' story on Twitter, Vint Cerf summed it up with just three words> "This is weird."