Risky Hack Could Double Access To Ventilators As Coronavirus Peaks 70

Posted by BeauHD from the drastic-times-call-for-drastic-measures dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: An emergency medicine physician says she and a colleague invented a way to connect four patients to a single ventilator, a hack that could significantly increase the capacity of overburdened hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors Greg Neyman and Charelene Irvin Babcock published a pilot study of the technique in Academic Emergency Medicine in 2006. Babock is now an emergency medicine physician at a hospital in Detroit, Michigan and posted a YouTube video on March 14 describing the technique.

The technique is remarkably simple. "Four sets of standard ventilator tubing were connected to a single ventilator via two flow splitters," the study said. "Each flow splitter was constructed of three Briggs T-Tubes which included connection adapters with the valves removed." In Babock's video, she said the adapters were 22mm in size. Basically, any kind of T-shaped tube can be adapted to extend the ventilator to more than one patient. Babock's video has gone viral, and she told Motherboard in a phone interview that she put together the four way adapter set in her YouTube video in 15 minutes using supplies her hospital already had. In an interview with Motherboard, Babcock said that actually using it on coronavirus patients is a tough call, but a potentially life-saving one in a last-resort situation. "It's only been done in test lungs," she said over the phone. "But it's probably better than nothing in dire circumstances. We don't know how bad it's gonna get. [Italy] is so overwhelmed with people that will die without ventilators and they don't have enough ventilators. Sometimes trying something almost MacGyverish is better than doing nothing."

  • Cross contamination? (Score:3)

    by surfcow ( 169572 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @09:17PM (#59855014) Homepage

    "You will be sharing this ventilator with Mr. Goatlung. You'll be getting to know each other well."

    • Re:Cross contamination? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Seigen1 ( 6457632 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @09:19PM (#59855022)

      "You will be sharing this ventilator with Mr. Goatlung. You'll be getting to know each other well."

      Generally as long as you maintain positive pressure, that shouldn't be an issue. Do these maintain pressure all the time so air can't go back? Even so, there are one way valves and such, that while not perfect, may help. I can't see you sharing with a non positive patient, just for cautions sake, but then we have plenty of those..

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Just use facemask connected to compressed air cylinders, with an electronically controlled valve. A large cylinder will last quite a while. Turn on the valve, fill those lungs and turn off the valve and let the lungs empty and you can mass fill the compressed air tanks. You need to use the right kind of electronically controlled valve to let the air out at the right flow and feet up and head down to drain the lungs as much as possible.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Yes, that is how the water network works too, and the reason why it's rare for one person's lack of hygiene to affect their neighbours via the water supply.

    • all four patients will already be extremely contaminated by the time this is done. It's the last chance effort, the alternative will be certain death.

    • "You will be sharing this ventilator with Mr. Goatlung. You'll be getting to know each other well."

      And unfortunately, even if this is utterly unlikely, lawsuits protecting the rights of the patients this technique valiantly attempted to salvage from near certain demise will diminish the likelihood it is available to those of us who need it most.

    • I expect that's the least of the challenges with this one weird trick (TM). It's not as if each patient is built identically, having identical requirements. [youtube.com] This is an act of desperation.

      • Re:Cross contamination? (Score:4, Informative)

        by EvilSS ( 557649 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @10:41PM (#59855258)
        This has been looked at in the past. This article has a good rundown, and studies from the around 2005-2009 in the reference section on how a single ventilator might be able to be configured for multiple patients to increase capacity in an emergency. As it states, it's not ideal but neither is having 1/4 of the ventilators you need when people are dying.

        https://emcrit.org/pulmcrit/sp... [emcrit.org]

      • I expect that's the least of the challenges with this one weird trick (TM). It's not as if each patient is built identically, having identical requirements. [youtube.com] This is an act of desperation.

        Yes, it is a desperate action, but if it means a couple less folks die per ventilator, then why not?

        By all means, keep folks alive if you can. In this case, a bit of plumbing is all that you need to assist 3 people where you have equipment for one then I'd say use it. I'm sure the three folks who now have a better chance would approve.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by klui ( 457783 )

      What's to keep them from having 1-way valves installed after the T-junctions? Do they make any that block sub-micron particles?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      This is not supposed to be your first choice of treatment.

  • Physician discovers this one weird trick (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @09:30PM (#59855060)

    Ventilator makers hate her because of this simple trick!

  • You'd be pushing the things past spec. A lot of times things are built just barely at spec to cut corners. I know we have the impression that it's different with medical equipment, but can that be said across hundreds of thousands of devices? Sure would be nice if that's the case though.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Re "but can that be said across hundreds of thousands of devices?"..
      Depend on the risk of getting contaminated, the advanced computer parts expecting to detect changes from 1 person while in use... and alarm to such changes... on one person.

    • I was thinking along the same lines when I read this. However, I don't believe that medical grade devices are built so cheaply. I would think they would be designed and built with plenty of margin for failures. Still, you are now doubling the load on a single ventilator and, at the same time, doubling the harm done when it fails. It's a desperate measure, but I suppose it is better than not having the option.

      I can imagine the liability lawsuit though when 4 people die instead of 2 and the doctor/hospital is

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by tresho ( 1000127 )
        "I can imagine the liability lawsuit though when 4 people die instead of 2 and the doctor/hospital is blamed for overloading their equipment...." If things get that bad the doctors will have died from COVID19 &/or overwork and the hospital will have already gone out of business. I hate to think what rioters would do to the judges & courthouses beforehand.

  • Filter part of a mask (Score:3)

    by myid ( 3783581 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @10:51PM (#59855282)

    I have a question about masks. Does anyone know what materials can be used, for the filter part of a mask? Can any cloth be used, if it has a tight weave - for example, cut-up curtains or cloth towels? What about several layers of paper napkins, or several layers of paper towels?

    An advantage of cloth is that it can be washed in hot water prior to use, in order to sanitize it.

    An advantage of paper is that it's relatively cheap and plentiful, so it can be used and then discarded.

    I'm wondering if doctors and nurses could remove the used filter part a mask, and replace it with a fresh, new filter that's made of common cloth or paper.

    • You can use any material you want and it will still be much more useful for protecting others from you than for protecting you from others, because the virus can survive on almost every potential material.

      Our health care professionals should all have forced air hoods with UV sterilization, but as societies we've all chosen to optimize for other things besides public health, some more than others.

      • but as societies we've all chosen to optimize for other things besides public health, some more than others.

        This is rampant in our society. Hence giant high school football stadiums instead of science labs. Make America Great Again my ass.

        • Since most of these "giant high school football stadiums" where built prior to MAGA, maybe MAGA would be more science labs...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by myid ( 3783581 )

        ... much more useful for protecting others from you than for protecting you from others, because the virus can survive on almost every potential material.

        Why the difference in protecting others from me, vs. protecting me from others?

        • It helps stop you from spraying, but if it traps droplets they will just be right on your face.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dtmos ( 447842 ) *

          Why the difference in protecting others from me, vs. protecting me from others?,

          tl;dr: Because it won't protect you like you think it will.

          Because (for the general population):
          The virus enters most people via the surface->finger->face route. If you're not sick (yet) and wear a mask, you are not breaking this route. If the mask is actually in a virus aerosol environment, you're also keeping a virus-laden surface (the outside of the mask) right on your face, all the time, where an unconscious finger touch can transfer the virus from the mask to, e.g., your eyes, one of the best p

        • ... much more useful for protecting others from you than for protecting you from others, because the virus can survive on almost every potential material.

          Why the difference in protecting others from me, vs. protecting me from others?

          Because.. There are more ways for the virus to get IN than OUT..

          It can get in through your eyes, nose and mouth, and it's really hard to protect your eyes.

          OUT is a different story.. It comes out your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze, so your mask can stop that (or at least slow it down).

          However, masks are not very effective under any circumstances and may only reduce your chances by about 25% on the inbound side, and a bit more than that on the outbound. The problem is that masks are only good

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by tresho ( 1000127 )
        "Our health care professionals should all have forced air hoods with UV sterilization," CDC is not currently recommending that except for cases where secretions are spewing all over a room. Some of their recommendations do consider the nationwide scarcity of PPE in the USA.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Cambridge university did a study of DIY mask materials [researchgate.net] during the 2009 swine flu epidemic. The results are that a wide variety of materials around the home are capable of providing at least some protection, some nearly as good as a surgical mask. The very best alternative they found was a vacuum cleaner bag.

      Note that this study only relates to the material's filtration capabilities while dry. A mask's real world performance depends on its design and how it is used. In general surgical masks aren't a g

  • Animal ventilators? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by GKGeofferton ( 6705652 ) on Saturday March 21, 2020 @01:05AM (#59855600)
    Can large- or small-animal ventilators be used on humans? How many people could you connect to a large-animal ventilator?
  • There are issues of ramp pressure, dwell times and lung tissue compliance that make me skeptical this could work with actual random patients hooked up to one machine. There is more to inflating lungs than just hap-haphazardly pushing air in and out.

    • Yea, and there are differences in resistance between patients which might cause patient A to be getting too much "help" at the expense of patient B who isn't getting enough and there would be no way to tell.

      But, if this was the only way to bridge over and keep more folks alive until they either got better or equipment could be found, I suppose we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good and just let somebody die because everything isn't perfect. If we can get it close enough, folks can live.

  • They are quite cheap, you just need new nitrogen scrubber filters from time to time.

