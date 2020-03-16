US Tried To Buy Out German Company For Access To Coronavirus Vaccine Research, German Officials Say (nytimes.com) 272
New submitter andywest shares a report from The New York Times: The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German firm developing a possible vaccine for coronavirus to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States. The offer arose from a March 2 meeting at the White House that included the chief executive of the German firm CureVac, Daniel Menichella. President Trump briefly attended the meeting and Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, was also there. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But two senior American officials said that some of the German news accounts first reporting the story were overblown, particularly with regard to any effort by the United States to secure exclusive access to a vaccine. The Trump administration has spoken with more than 25 companies that say they can help with a vaccine, one of the American officials said, and is open to speaking with others. Any solution, he said, would be shared with the world.
Nevertheless, Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has a famously testy relationship with Mr. Trump, will lead a crisis meeting with ministers on Monday that will include discussion of a German defense strategy for the firm. Asked by a reporter to confirm that the U.S. administration had tried to take over a German company researching vaccines, Seehofer responded that he had heard about the effort "from several members of the government and it will be discussed tomorrow in the crisis team." Another official, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said the company was offered a "large sum" of money.
According to the German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag, which first reported the story on Sunday, Mr. Trump offered CureVac roughly $1 billion in exchange for exclusive access to the vaccine. The newspaper quoted an unnamed German government source who said Mr. Trump wanted the resulting vaccine "only for the United States." But another German official, reached by The New York Times, said it was unclear whether the administration simply wanted the research work, and for any resulting production to be on American soil.
In times like this the Government has the power to just take stuff over and / or wave any IP, trademark , patent in place.
How does that work, exactly?
The EU may just do on there OWN for the EU.
This happened before with AIDS research.
France was far ahead of everyone else and shared their research with the U.S.. A U.S. company filed and received their drug patent even though France applied for the U.S. patent several months earlier but still hadn't received it.
It was later discovered that the U.S. government purposefully delayed the patent application so a U.S. firm could control the research.
Much of this was detailed in the book "And the Band Played On" which was later made into a movie.
Also atomic weapons and supersonic aircraft. The UK helped the US develop both and then the US turned around and reneged on the technology sharing agreements.
It's deeply ironic that the US keeps accusing China of stealing technology when that's exactly what the US has been doing for decades too.
Just take stuff over? From the fucking Germans?
How does that work, exactly?
"The Russians put our camera made by our German scientists and your film made by your German scientists into their satellite made by their German scientists." -- Ice Station Zebra
I wonder if that was based on some real life events. The first probe to photograph the far side of the Moon was Russia but used American film taken from spy balloons that crashed in the USSR.
However the camera, the probe and the rockets were all developed by the Russians. They started from captured V2 rockets and some German documentation but unlike the American space programme didn't have German scientists actively developing the technology for them.
Where is that large automobile?.
Dietmar Hopp, the owner of the company, sought to put an end to the public fight on Monday saying the business would stay in Germany, but confirmed that Trump had sought to secure exclusivity rights. "It is not possible that a German company develops the vaccine and that it is used exclusively in the U.S. That was not an option for me," he told Germany's Sport1 when asked why he had refused an offer by Trump worth €1 billion.
Are you really that easily fooled?
The company put out a very carefully worded statement saying that they didn't receive a specific offer. They just sat down and had talks with the Trump administration, and then word of it leaked out and the Germany government said they wouldn't allow it, and no offer was made.
Who are you going to believe, a PR statement by the company that is in PR meltdown and who just fired the CEO who met with the Trump team, or the German government? And note that the Trump administrati
I think a lot of the political churn is the result of crap communication skills. At the best of times a politician's words get twisted. In a crisis rumors are always ready to take off.
Trump's skills as a speaker are in communicating emotion and attitude, and he's very good at that. It comes from his background as a salesman. But in a crisis clarity and actual meaning are critically important, and let's face it, semantic precision is not his strong suit. He likes to improvise, riff on whatever pops into his head and see where it leads.
I wouldn't be surprised if he floated something that sounded like an acquisition suggestion. It's still not what you want, but here's the thing everybody understands about Trump on some level: he's constantly bullshitting people. He was probably trying to impress the CEO with the wealth and power he commands.
That's likely not the problem. I've heard reports that the ambassador to German holds an office with the well:
Richard Allen Grenell is an American diplomat, civil servant, and media consultant. Grenell is the acting Director of National Intelligence, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations. Wikipedia
I have heard that he is extremely unpopular with the Germans, and possibly because of things like this. Or, of course, that might cause things li
discussion of a German defense strategy for the firm.
What, we're going to send in Marines to take the German lab over?
TDS is apparently also an international phenomenon.
TDS is apparently also an international phenomenon.
"If everyone disagrees with me, they're the ones who are wrong; I can't possibly be wrong."
Presumably, you then have TDSSS.
Does it work like LGBTQABC++?
CureVac just unexpectedly booted their CEO, right after his meeting with Trump and other US officials. Turns out CureVac's major investor was not a fan [reuters.com] of the idea:
CureVac’s main investor Dietmar Hopp said he was not selling and wanted CureVac to develop a coronavirus vaccine to “help people not just regionally but in solidarity across the world.”
Reuters also reports that sources in the German government confirmed US interest in CureVac, as does Der Spiegel.
But I'm sure you're right and these are all purely coincidental, nothing at all to do with the story being reported by so many respectable German news services.
Look at that! Some time ago, in response to an overly zealous american claiming that Europe has nothing on the US I went into erotrash rant pointing examples where we have it better...
One of my points was 'and most of the modern drugs from which your BigPharma makes billions are developed in Europe, specifically Germany'.
Prophetic. American guys, I like you. I don't suffer from TDS. But your BigPharma sucks and this attempt to buy your way out (again!) on the expense of others is a dick move. Sorry.
I could imagine the US vying to control this technology, which will be taken as an affront within Germany. However I don't see why the US (or anybody) would then try to block other nations from also licensing it.
BecaUSE tRUMPS A RUSSIAN ASSET, MAYBE? (Score:2)
His whole gameplan has been disruption from day 1; this fits the pattern.
By "exclusive" I think they meant "priority." As in, the US gets all the vaccine they need, first.
Then you lack imagination.
Horrible people are unfortunately a reality, and it is quite believable for some country's leader to want to use the position of being the only country in the world with the vaccine to strong-arm other nations into doing what that nation's leader wants.
I do *NOT* mean to suggest that is what Trump has necessarily done. I honestly don't know if he actually wanted exclusive a
Hmm... You just gave me the idea that maybe Trump's real plan was to sell the vaccine at a huge markup to other countries. In joke form:
1. Buy German company that is making vaccine.
2. YUGE increase on price of vaccine.
3. PROFIT!
CureVac AG is facing heavy sanctions from the German government for this.
Sanctions for what? Attending a meeting? Receiving an offer? What did CureVac do to run afoul of German law? (honest question)
CureVac AG is facing heavy sanctions from the German government for this. Of course they're denying it.
And how should that work? What law did they break? What "sanctions" can a government put on a company? Germany has no president that can do stupid things. Emphasize on "can".
The German government seizing the vaccine is a penalty, aka a sanction.
... and if it would, what would be the problem?
But it does not
Do you really think the company wold not sell the vaccine in the USA? For what reason?
When the government "protects" you from making a profit, do you normally thank them? You're literally advocating socialism just to troll PopeRatzo here; have you thought this out? Of course the defense strategy is for Germany, not the firm; it's just standard political doublespeak.
This is pure FAKE NEWS.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]
BeauHD is an enemy of the state. Fuck BeauHD. Fuck Slashdot.
Who gains from driving a wedge between the US and Europe?
Who gains from driving a wedge between the US and Europe?
News outlets. The true enemy of the people today.
Also China. The major media outlets are pretty obviously being paid by Chinese govt propagandists given they went from calling it the Wuhan virus to screaming racism in the span of all of 2-3 weeks.
Re: (Score:2)
It is not good how they are operating.
https://twitter.com/disastrid/... [twitter.com]
Because if you ask the question who's gaining from that it could be every one who isn't the US or Germany or gains from their relationship. At most this is about the US and the EU and not Europe as a whole. All the geo-politically important parts of Russia are also in Europe, don't forget that.
So a small but incomplete list would be: the UK for example, Iran, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Russia...
So if you want to imply Russia here, there should be
Russia for course but Russia is closer to Europe while the US is merely a distant spectator with sentimental ties based on race which are rapidly fading as our cultures diverge.
If Europe wants protection from Russia Euros can make adult choices and fund their own war machine instead of hiding beneath US skirts. I'd like to see the division continue because as with Israel, all the US does is sacrifice blood and treasure for ungrateful parasites.
Who gains from driving a wedge between the US and Europe?
... the only "stupid ally" of the US in Europe is UK ... if at all.
The wedge is there since the 1970s
Uh, you sure you haven't got that backwards?
The US has now a century of driving a wedge between Europe and Russia. It's even been official policy for decades.
Oh shit, it's possible the President of the USA is interested in protecting the people of the USA from a pandemic. Break out the pitchforks! What if he doesn't want to share?!?! Get the torches!
Article is a load of crap.
Trump can do that by purchasing a license to produce the vaccine domestically without trying to get an exclusivity agreement.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
exclusively
Which part of exclusively do you not grasp?
Break out the pitchforks!
I think pitch forks are in order.
How 1/3rd of your population can praise that asshole is beyond me.
Sorry, but that's the way the world works. We don't have one-world government yet.
trump is a monster, but, not like this (Score:2)
Greenland is 90%white. (Score:2)
Why else would Trump want foreigners?
Why wouldn't Trump try to push a deal for his American friends to own the vaccine? Whoever gets the vaccine first can make a YUGE profit if they price it high enough.
The more outrage I see from the deranged followers of Trump, the more convinced I am that there really is another scandal of Trumpian incompetence in here. So much smoke has to have a fire.
Plausible, but *if* this report be true, I still will doubt that Trump knew about it ahead of time. And certainly that it can be shown that he knew about it ahead of time.
(What's the correct present tense to follow a hypothetical subjunctive? Nothing I tried looked right.)
As usual, this is pure bullshit.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
Various German officials are reluctant to outright deny the story. There is probably more to this that has yet to come out. Note that dealings with the German gov't and dealings with a private company may not necessarily be in sync.
Not true at all.
https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]
This might be the end of slashdot for me. 20 years visiting this site, watching it die like this is heartbreaking
Next you'll be telling me we bought technology form Yugoslavia so we could go to the moon.
:)
Lots of Nazis moved to Florida and Alabama for the moon project; they're still there.
"... raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States."
This kind of activity is tantamount to a war crime in my opinion.
Trump would have loved to hold the rest of the world hostage while he doled out doses of vaccine to his cronies and favorites. If you aren't on the "yes I love you Dear Leader" list, you wouldn't get the vaccine.
You know it's true. You right-wingers will deny it and pretend to be o
Since your quote said "...raising fears..." I've got to agree with you. But that doesn't mean that's what happened. And we can't tell. A denial by a liar isn't that convincing.
The whole story must be false, since I have it on good Slashdot authority that the development of new drugs and treatments does not happen in a country with socialized medicine.
Mod parent up!
âoeAmerica first, alwaysâ (Score:2)
*Exclusivity* is where it gets fucked-up. (Score:2)
How is that any different from mass-murder?
I don't even get why anyone would want exclusivity, other than to literally let others die.
I'd treat it like a threat of war or terrorism.
Even more weirdly, there seem to be several who intend to vote for him again.
Read your history, you can find lots of analogies. You don't even need to go back very far. Consider Huey Long. Consider Jimmy Hoffa. Some are closer analogies than other. Read "When Prophecy Fails", and realize that it doesn't only apply to religion.
> how is fake when the US government confirms it did try to buy it
Prove it. The part about wanting to make it US-only is also fake, what on earth kind of sense would that make?
> and the company in question also confirms it?
They're on the record denying it. Source [bloomberg.com]. Maybe talk to the actual company next time instead of spreading absurd rumors from idiots with axes to grind.
You guys are full of crap. It's amazing how you bounce from saying the Russians want to divide the nation to posting fake news d
Your own link has them confirming that their now ex-CEO did meet with Trump representatives before being fired.
Fake? More like a declaration of war on Germany (Score:2)
You're feeding a troll. Also, it's more AC FP shite. If you really can't help yourself, at least you can nuke the troll's Subject: line and try to guide the discussion into more constructive turf.
When I first heard this story, I knew it was true, but I also knew it would take years to squeeze the full truth out of the GOT. (That's Gang Of Trump, the replacement for the defunct GOP.) Probably require a fresh Supreme Court, too. (Unless partisan "justices" could be compelled to recuse themselves.) However the
Whatever they need to feed their TDS.
There is no desire or need for the US to acquire the only vaccine. It isn't a money making operation for the US and nor would we conduct some secret warfare by withholding a vaccine.
Every is absolutely crazy.
Whatever they need to feed their TDS.
There is no desire or need for the US to acquire the only vaccine. It isn't a money making operation for the US and nor would we conduct some secret warfare by withholding a vaccine.
Every is absolutely crazy.
I'm guessing the logic could have gone something like this.
1. Their work looks promising.
2. We need 300+ million doses
3. Can we make sure we get the first 300+ million doses?
Having a mother who is likely old enough to have considerable difficulty with this disease, I can certainly understand the appeal of getting it first, but, it's a world problem, and we should be able to harness enough resources so any promising vaccine is replicated all over the world simultaneously. Indeed we need to probably be making sure we can replicate all the promising candidates simultaneously so as soon as we know its safe we can use it.
I am glad that we are all trying to stop the spread by staying home as much as possible. If we can somehow get the replication rate below 1 and keep it below one, we can avoid the worst of this.
Both the company in question and the White House are denying any such offer was made. The German company reiterated what I said and indicated a vaccine would be for everyone.
What, Trump lies? Sk the ukrainian pres how... (Score:5, Insightful)
.. the phone call went.
Extortion victims rarely testify, lol.
It is not the logic of the problem, it is their corrupt CIA solution. The kind of idiotic shite that looks really fucking bad on the international diplomatic circuit. All they had to do was fucking ask the German government first and to establish a relationship to share information.
Instead, buy it out, monopolise it and sell it for maximum profit, mwha hah hah. Typically stupid cunts idiots and arseholes thinking and fuck all other governments, we do not need to ask them for anything, we tell them and they
There's no logic to it. It's Trump, it isn't going to make much sense.
They should have asked to help develop and fast track US approval and licence it for mass production. But being Trump with an election coming he wanted it for himself and he thinks everything and everyone can be bought.
FD: not a huge fan of the rey coronado americano. But. The US fucking always shares lifesaving technology with the rest of the World... it's in our alleged hero DNA.
El Presidente Trump is merely trying to rescue his presidency, and it shouldn't come off as too far fetched that he might believe he could buy his way out of this debacle.
El Presidente Trump is merely trying to rescue his presidency, and it shouldn't come off as too far fetched that he might believe he could buy his way out of this debacle.
this seems the most simple and plausible explanation.
anyway doesn't really matter anymore, it blew up. however, i'd wager he will rescue his presidency anyway, no matter what. that's peanuts compared to getting it in the first place. polarized us won't renounce to their local putin easily now. don't you enjoy being great again?
:)
Stop and think for a moment; why would this sound bad to the average voter out there? Trump was trying to secure a vaccine for the US, possibly at the expense of another country so we'd have it first.
I know us worldly types want to act outraged over anything "nationalistic" Trump pulls, but consider how this sounds to the voters.
Trump will be our president until 2024 with this kind of behavior. The only question is whether we have a Trump as president after 2024.
Given the national debt increase under Trump and because of his last tax giveaway, the U.S. will be lucky to make it 2024. And to make matters worse, the Medicare trust fund is expected to require further support starting in 2025. Wait until the blue hairs learn Trump frittered away their health care.
The last several Presidents, starting at least with Clinton, doubled the national debt during their time in office (except for Bush '42, as a single-term President he oversaw a smaller, yet similar increase in the national debt.
On the campaign trail Obama bemoaned Bush'43s $8TN dollar national debt, and when Obama left office it was at what, $15-16TN?
The people complaining about Trumps trillion dollar annual deficits were mum when Obama ran similar size deficits.
The research of this particular company has been financed IN PART by the Melinda And Bill Gates Foundation. But the majority stake is held by dievini Hopp BioTech holding, which is owned by Dietmar Hopp, founder of SAP. Unfortunately, you find this information only on the German Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The country voted him into office! (Score:2)
How is there anything that comes closer to him literally representing your country and your wishes?!
Apparently you don't even associate your election with the will of the people anymore
...
Sounds about right.
:D
It's fake because that didn't fucking happen.
Oh, so the White House confirming it means it's a lie? Give it a rest, goober.
They're trying to tell you that Trump is trying to buy a vaccine and withhold it from the rest of the world.
It would be his wet dream come true.
It's fake because that didn't fucking happen.
Oh, so the White House confirming it means it's a lie? Give it a rest, goober.
It may or may not be true. But it is 100 percent plausible.
There really is a lesson here. If we treat our allies as if they are our enemies, and if we treat over half of our citizens as enemies, we shouldn't be terribly surprised if they act like the believe we have become their enemies.
And in a time where the USA could use some cooperation both from the half of it's citizens and the rest of thtecivilizaed world that Trump and supporters have decalered as the enemy, well this is karma. pure and simp
It's a fact. And you're a blackeyer or Trump fanbo (Score:2)
Nobody cares if you cannot accept it. Get your triggers in check.
Sorry, there are assholes in this world. And conspirators, and liars and murderers and catastrophes.
And people who are too weak to handle reality, and need help.
Welllll......the attempt to buy the company happened, and the attempt to move the company to the US happened. Anything further isn't really certain, and the report is unconfirmed. Which doesn't mean it didn't happen. It could just mean that the Germans don't wish to publicize that the US government could be so uncivil. Or that they, perhaps, threatened to use legal methods to prevent foreign purchase. (Which they have the laws in place to do, it's not quite eminent domain, as I understand it, but merel
Do you have some evidence for those claims? I know you donâ(TM)t.
the attempt to buy the company happened, and the attempt to move the company to the US happened
According to the company itself, that is a lie: https://mobile.twitter.com/Cur... [twitter.com]
Ex-Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg's personal propaganda machine has to call it fake news... imagine how much TDS you have to still believe it.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Trump Derangement Syndrome is the ability to believe Trump.
Re: (Score:3)
Except the White House confirmed it.
Is anything that you disagree with or that doesn't fit your asshole narrative deemed to be "fake news"?
Except the White House confirmed it.
Is anything that you disagree with or that doesn't fit your asshole narrative deemed to be "fake news"?
This is when we find out that the deranged part of Trump derangement syndrome is his supporters.
We find out that in the clutch, their leader, their moral compass, their philosophical demigod......just isn't up to the task.
The funny part will be when forget they ever supported Trump. After Nixon was gone, you couldn't find anyone who ever voted for him.
You don't have to be deranged to support Trump, but it's obviously not a disqualifier.
interesting username, i guess it's a reference to astroturf.
People like you, Tovarich? (Score:2)
"Everyone who disagrees with me is a nazi."