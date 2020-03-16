Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


US Tried To Buy Out German Company For Access To Coronavirus Vaccine Research, German Officials Say (nytimes.com) 272

Posted by BeauHD from the money-talks dept.
New submitter andywest shares a report from The New York Times: The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German firm developing a possible vaccine for coronavirus to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States. The offer arose from a March 2 meeting at the White House that included the chief executive of the German firm CureVac, Daniel Menichella. President Trump briefly attended the meeting and Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, was also there. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But two senior American officials said that some of the German news accounts first reporting the story were overblown, particularly with regard to any effort by the United States to secure exclusive access to a vaccine. The Trump administration has spoken with more than 25 companies that say they can help with a vaccine, one of the American officials said, and is open to speaking with others. Any solution, he said, would be shared with the world.

Nevertheless, Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has a famously testy relationship with Mr. Trump, will lead a crisis meeting with ministers on Monday that will include discussion of a German defense strategy for the firm. Asked by a reporter to confirm that the U.S. administration had tried to take over a German company researching vaccines, Seehofer responded that he had heard about the effort "from several members of the government and it will be discussed tomorrow in the crisis team." Another official, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said the company was offered a "large sum" of money.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag, which first reported the story on Sunday, Mr. Trump offered CureVac roughly $1 billion in exchange for exclusive access to the vaccine. The newspaper quoted an unnamed German government source who said Mr. Trump wanted the resulting vaccine "only for the United States." But another German official, reached by The New York Times, said it was unclear whether the administration simply wanted the research work, and for any resulting production to be on American soil.

  • In times like this the Government has the power to just take stuff over and / or wave any IP, trademark , patent in place.

  • News? (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 16, 2020 @08:26PM (#59838260)
    Already debunked. [usatoday.com]
    • See https://www.politico.eu/articl... [politico.eu]

      Dietmar Hopp, the owner of the company, sought to put an end to the public fight on Monday saying the business would stay in Germany, but confirmed that Trump had sought to secure exclusivity rights. "It is not possible that a German company develops the vaccine and that it is used exclusively in the U.S. That was not an option for me," he told Germany's Sport1 when asked why he had refused an offer by Trump worth €1 billion.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Are you really that easily fooled?

      The company put out a very carefully worded statement saying that they didn't receive a specific offer. They just sat down and had talks with the Trump administration, and then word of it leaked out and the Germany government said they wouldn't allow it, and no offer was made.

      Who are you going to believe, a PR statement by the company that is in PR meltdown and who just fired the CEO who met with the Trump team, or the German government? And note that the Trump administrati

  • discussion of a German defense strategy for the firm.

    What, we're going to send in Marines to take the German lab over?

    TDS is apparently also an international phenomenon.

  • ...and CureVac shoots down the fake news (Score:3, Informative)

    by Kogun ( 170504 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @08:33PM (#59838276)
    "CureVac AG is disputing reports that President Donald Trump tried to recruit the company to give the U.S. exclusive access to a possible coronavirus vaccine. Bloomberg’s Daniel Schaefer reports on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open." (Source: Bloomberg)" https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]

    • Re:...and CureVac shoots down the fake news (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 16, 2020 @09:02PM (#59838368)

      CureVac just unexpectedly booted their CEO, right after his meeting with Trump and other US officials. Turns out CureVac's major investor was not a fan [reuters.com] of the idea:

      CureVac’s main investor Dietmar Hopp said he was not selling and wanted CureVac to develop a coronavirus vaccine to “help people not just regionally but in solidarity across the world.”

      Reuters also reports that sources in the German government confirmed US interest in CureVac, as does Der Spiegel.

      But I'm sure you're right and these are all purely coincidental, nothing at all to do with the story being reported by so many respectable German news services.

      • Look at that! Some time ago, in response to an overly zealous american claiming that Europe has nothing on the US I went into erotrash rant pointing examples where we have it better...
        One of my points was 'and most of the modern drugs from which your BigPharma makes billions are developed in Europe, specifically Germany'.
        Prophetic. American guys, I like you. I don't suffer from TDS. But your BigPharma sucks and this attempt to buy your way out (again!) on the expense of others is a dick move. Sorry.

    • I would guess the denial hinges on the word, "exclusive."

      I could imagine the US vying to control this technology, which will be taken as an affront within Germany. However I don't see why the US (or anybody) would then try to block other nations from also licensing it.

      • His whole gameplan has been disruption from day 1; this fits the pattern.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

        By "exclusive" I think they meant "priority." As in, the US gets all the vaccine they need, first.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        However I don't see why the US (or anybody) would then try to block other nations from also licensing it.

        Then you lack imagination.

        Horrible people are unfortunately a reality, and it is quite believable for some country's leader to want to use the position of being the only country in the world with the vaccine to strong-arm other nations into doing what that nation's leader wants.

        I do *NOT* mean to suggest that is what Trump has necessarily done. I honestly don't know if he actually wanted exclusive a

      • Hmm... You just gave me the idea that maybe Trump's real plan was to sell the vaccine at a huge markup to other countries. In joke form:

        1. Buy German company that is making vaccine.
        2. YUGE increase on price of vaccine.
        3. PROFIT!

  • F A K E N E W S (Score:2, Informative)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 )

    This is pure FAKE NEWS.
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
    https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]

    BeauHD is an enemy of the state. Fuck BeauHD. Fuck Slashdot.

  • Russia Propaganda. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kaenneth ( 82978 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @08:50PM (#59838328) Homepage Journal

    Who gains from driving a wedge between the US and Europe?

    • Re:Russia Propaganda. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Delicious Pun ( 3864033 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @09:58PM (#59838516)

      Who gains from driving a wedge between the US and Europe?

      News outlets. The true enemy of the people today.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by U0K ( 6195040 )
      Maybe it's Russia, maybe not.
      Because if you ask the question who's gaining from that it could be every one who isn't the US or Germany or gains from their relationship. At most this is about the US and the EU and not Europe as a whole. All the geo-politically important parts of Russia are also in Europe, don't forget that.
      So a small but incomplete list would be: the UK for example, Iran, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Russia...

      So if you want to imply Russia here, there should be

    • Russia for course but Russia is closer to Europe while the US is merely a distant spectator with sentimental ties based on race which are rapidly fading as our cultures diverge.
      If Europe wants protection from Russia Euros can make adult choices and fund their own war machine instead of hiding beneath US skirts. I'd like to see the division continue because as with Israel, all the US does is sacrifice blood and treasure for ungrateful parasites.

    • Who gains from driving a wedge between the US and Europe?
      The wedge is there since the 1970s ... the only "stupid ally" of the US in Europe is UK ... if at all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tom ( 822 )

      Uh, you sure you haven't got that backwards?

      The US has now a century of driving a wedge between Europe and Russia. It's even been official policy for decades.

  • "...raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States."
    Oh shit, it's possible the President of the USA is interested in protecting the people of the USA from a pandemic. Break out the pitchforks! What if he doesn't want to share?!?! Get the torches!
    Article is a load of crap.

    • Trump can do that by purchasing a license to produce the vaccine domestically without trying to get an exclusivity agreement.

    • The scenarios being compared here are: Europe and US have vaccine vs only US has vaccine. How exactly is the latter "protecting the people of the USA from a pandemic"?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        It seems to me that the scenarios being compared here are every nation capable of providing the vaccine to its citizens having equal access to the vaccine vs the USA having exclusive or at least preferred access to it.

    • exclusively
      Which part of exclusively do you not grasp?

      Break out the pitchforks!
      I think pitch forks are in order.

      How 1/3rd of your population can praise that asshole is beyond me.

  • I'd be disappointed if my government didn't look out for me first and the rest of the world second. I'm sure German voters feel the same way. They want their government looking out for them, not me.

    Sorry, but that's the way the world works. We don't have one-world government yet.
  • Seriously, I doubt that Trump was trying to get this just for America. Bringing the R&D here would be something that he would try (think trying to buy greenland).

    • Why else would Trump want foreigners?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Why wouldn't Trump try to push a deal for his American friends to own the vaccine? Whoever gets the vaccine first can make a YUGE profit if they price it high enough.

      The more outrage I see from the deranged followers of Trump, the more convinced I am that there really is another scandal of Trumpian incompetence in here. So much smoke has to have a fire.

  • Lies (Score:4, Informative)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @09:18PM (#59838424)

    As usual, this is pure bullshit.
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]

  • Nope. (Score:2, Informative)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 )

    Not true at all.
    https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]

  • oh slashdot, how money and advertising have corrupted you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      This might be the end of slashdot for me. 20 years visiting this site, watching it die like this is heartbreaking

  • Next you'll be telling me we bought technology form Yugoslavia so we could go to the moon. :)

  • "... raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States."

    This kind of activity is tantamount to a war crime in my opinion.

    Trump would have loved to hold the rest of the world hostage while he doled out doses of vaccine to his cronies and favorites. If you aren't on the "yes I love you Dear Leader" list, you wouldn't get the vaccine.

    You know it's true. You right-wingers will deny it and pretend to be o

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Since your quote said "...raising fears..." I've got to agree with you. But that doesn't mean that's what happened. And we can't tell. A denial by a liar isn't that convincing.

  • Not possible (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @11:24PM (#59838738)

    The whole story must be false, since I have it on good Slashdot authority that the development of new drugs and treatments does not happen in a country with socialized medicine.

  • So you know this is fake news when the first human trials are ALREADY started in the USA. This is not the only company ... Moderna, Inc. is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company that is focused on drug discovery and drug development based on messenger RNA. The company creates synthetic mRNA that can be injected into patients to help them create their own therapies.

  • The rest of the world hears it, and clearly remembers it perfectly. Especially in times like these.

  • How is that any different from mass-murder?

    I don't even get why anyone would want exclusivity, other than to literally let others die.

    I'd treat it like a threat of war or terrorism.

