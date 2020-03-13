Coronavirus Could Force ISPs To Abandon Data Caps Forever (techcrunch.com) 119
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: The coronavirus threat and official policies of "social distancing" are leading millions to stay home, doing meetings via video chat and probably watching Netflix and YouTube the rest of the time. That means a big uptick in bytes going through the tubes, both simultaneously and cumulatively. ISPs, leery of repeating Verizon's memorable gaffe of cutting off service during an emergency, are proposing a variety of user-friendly changes to their policies. Comcast is boosting the bandwidth of its low-income Internet Essentials customers to levels that actually qualify as broadband under FCC rules. AT&T is suspending data caps for all its customers until further notice. Verizon has added $500 million to its 5G rollout plans. Wait, how does that help? Unclear, but the company "stands ready" for increases in traffic. Elsewhere in the world ISPs are taking similar actions, either voluntarily or at the request of the state. In India, for instance, ACT Fibernet has bumped everyone up to 300 Mbps for no cost.
There are two simple truths at play here. The first is that any company that sends its subscriber a $150 overage fee because they had to work from home for a month and ran over their data cap is going to be radioactive. The optics on that are so bad that my guess is most companies are quietly setting forgiveness policies in place to prevent it from happening -- though of course it probably will anyway. The second is that these caps are completely unnecessary, existing only as a way to squeeze more money from subscribers. Data caps just don't matter any more. As I pointed out during the whole zero-rating debacle, the very fact that the limits can be lifted at will or certain high-traffic categories (such as a broadband company's own streaming TV channels) can be exempted fundamentally beggars the concept of these caps.
Think about it: If the internet provider can even temporarily lift the data caps, then there is definitively enough capacity for the network to be used without those caps. If there's enough capacity, then why did the caps exist in the first place? Answer: Because they make money.
The dialogue with your users changes significantly when you can no longer shame them into not using the service they're paying you for.
Down with data caps and metered billing. That shit is pure evil and the current global crisis underscores it clearly.
Does anyone else remember the Mentor's last words? "...making use of a service that could be free if it wasn't run by profiteering gluttons..."
The idea that the ISPs will do anything but reap maximum profit from data cap overruns is laughable. Wouldn't surprise me if they lowered data caps for maximum profiteering. We are talking about ISPs after all.
Nice of you to think Fiber, switches and routers grow on trees along with the labor to install it. What happens if everyone uses it simultaneously and then the Internet goes to a crawl? Complain about that and demand fast speed with congestion? Sigh...
What happens if everyone uses it simultaneously and then the Internet goes to a crawl?
Then the ISP's either upgrade their network to keep pace with their marketing claims, or they stop advertising that they support those speeds. In other words, stop allowing them to lie their asses off.
That doesn't make any sense. No ISP builds their network for 100% capacity by all customers, not even business circuits. Not even Amazon. No one.
ISPs in my country do not have data caps and somehow manage to stay in business. It may surprise you but a vast majority of people who get 100-300mbps lines usually do not use them at capacity 24/7. People who get 600mbps-1gbps lines use them a bit more, but still way below capacity. It's kinda difficult to actually saturate the line.
Few people do use the line more, but they are rare and unless you advertise 1gbps speeds while having uplink capacity of 1.5gbps you will be fine.
How big is your country?
Small. OK, the population density in the US is lower. OK, that may excuse the rural areas as even in my country the rural areas gave worse internet (still no data caps, unless it's 3G/4G).
However the cities in the US are more densely packed than cities in my country (the biggest skyscraper has 33 floors), so there must be lots of local ISPs competing and in connections much better than in some far away areas, right?
First of all, no. I don't remember maps not loading or dropped calls. The cell network in my area is actually really nice. And second of al, yea, even distribution of bandwidth combined with an ethical restriction on overbooking the network instead of adding extra capacity. They have plenty of money to do it. That's the old way it used to be done, and it actually takes much less expensive routing hardware to accomplish it, and the ISPs have more money and consolidated buying power than they ever did, s
Except what you're proposing isn't idiotic or impossible. What is idiotic or impossible is assuming that CNN's video stream resolution should be the benchmark of how much bandwidth is allowed. See how you sound like an idiot when you talk out of your ass without understanding what you're talking about? You see forgone conclusions based on stupidity and greed. Now re-think it like it's an essential communication tool instead of a vector for high bandwidth video advertising content.
It's an extreme case, but it should serve as an example that there can very well be network overloads.
The wireless carriers have to manage user experience with network management in a way that's fair. Got a better idea than caps?
So far, none of the cell providers have said they are lifting data caps. It's only the wire based services which are opening up the caps. The big Cable companies are also allowing open access to their wifi hotspots, and are giving 60 days of free service to people with K-12 and college students. But I'm sure someone will find a way to hate on them for it.
USA operators are a ripoff. (Score:2)
there are countries that provide unlimited gb's for far cheaper and have less money per customer spent on it. countries that have both higher and lower population densites. super dense cities and places with 300km round trip to buy alcohol. yet they have unlimited wireless data service available for under 20 dollars per month.
There have to be some limits (Score:2, Insightful)
If you let a bunch of hipsters watch 4K TV 24/7 while running a game server farm, there won't be anything left for the poor sods trying to work from home and stream a few hours of reasonable entertainment. Do the math.
The speed of the plan is the limit.
The support and service quality is the limit.
The time for repair work to the network is the limit AC.
Re: There have to be some limits (Score:3)
Anything else is bullshit. There is no cost to the ISP to you transferring more or less data in a month beyond the instantaneous bandwidth.
I'm guessing you've never watched Kill la Kill. Fiber is evil.
Re: (Score:3)
...there won't be anything left for the poor sods trying to work from home....
Then the ISP's need to either upgrade their networks to keep up with their marketing claims, or they need to stop claiming they support those speeds. In other words, stop allowing them to lie their asses off.
Re:There have to be some limits (Score:4, Insightful)
If you let a bunch of hipsters watch 4K TV 24/7 while running a game server farm, there won't be anything left for the poor sods trying to work from home and stream a few hours of reasonable entertainment. Do the math.
This is what queue management is for.
There's more than enough capacity. And if there isn't, use the $Billions$ that you make every year to build more.
Brilliant, plow all your profits back into you products for the benefit of customers who will pay no more for any increased service your re-invested profits offer.
Do you simply not understand that the purpose of AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, etc. is not to operate as a non-profit, catering to your ever-increasing bandwidth demands without any profit incentive?
Well, duh. (Score:3)
US is the exception here, as rest of the western world abandoned data caps long ago. So no "greed" is not technically the cause. It's simply matter of dysfunctional market - where last miles remain monopolized to such an extent predatory practices are commonplace. "Net neutrality" and "there's enough capacity" discussions are bollocks, as they deal with the symptom, not the underlying issue. When you position an ISP to a place that they can easily abuse you, and you then rationalize bogus reasons for doing so?
But then again, this is TC, who would expect argument rooted in basic economics in there?
Re:Well, duh. (Score:5, Insightful)
Data caps and net neutrality issues all stem from the same problem: lack of competition. If there was legitimate competition, data caps and net neutrality issues would not exist -- could not exist -- because customers would switch to someone else for their service.
That doesn't actually sound like disagreement?
The bandwidth is as unlimited as your money (Score:4, Interesting)
The fact is, the reason the ISPs spend billions every year building more network, more bandwidth, is that there does not in fact exist any way to produce unlimited bandwidth.
You want more bandwidth, you have to run more fiber all over the city. You need more switches, more routers, more UPS systems, more cooling - more money. Building networks costs money. That's why you don't have your own personal 100Gbps nationwide network - because that would cost you a trillion dollars to build.
You want stream 3 4K shows at once all day? That has a certain cost. So you have two options:
1. EVERYBODY pays the $190/month that costs.
2. The people who use that much pay their share of the cost.
Since I choose not to wastefully stream 4K video all day when I'm not even in the room, I prefer option #2 - I get all the bandwidth I want to use for $75. If I wanted to, I could use twice as much ans pay twice as much, but I don't want to.
Re:The bandwidth is as unlimited as your money (Score:5, Informative)
Yeah, my house is on a GPON network with around 20 other homes. In theory we share 2.4Gbps down and 1.2Gbps up, but it pretty much always feels like i've got a gigabit connection. My upload speed very rarely drops beyond 900Mbps when I've tested it, because most of the time people aren't significantly using their connection.
I haven't tracked it well, but i doubt i use massively more total data transfer these days than I did when i only had a 50Mbps connection.
Especially for the higher speeds (more than 300mbps) you actually have to put some effort to saturate the connection, even with torrents. Most people don't.
I know non-optimized websites and programs trying to change that
That would be the speed limit on the unlimited ISP plan.
25 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 200 Mbps.... thats the data limit per day due to the plan speed...
Use the 25 Mbps all day and night... thats not a "personal 100Gbps nationwide network"... thats 25 Mbps.
Per second, hour, day, month - all the same (Score:2)
When you look at usage for your house only, you can usefully distinguish between how much you used in the last 10 seconds vs average the last 30 days and it's useful to have two different names for those things. You BURST at 50 Mbps or whatever while you're in the middle of a download, you AVERAGE much less over a month because (hopefully) you're not downloading 24/7. Typically you download a web page for one second, read it for ten seconds, download foe one second, read for ten seconds. Your home connect
so using a 25 Mbps for office work at 10:00 AM is extra different at 25 Mbps than "everybody wants to use it 7:00 PM"
The 25 Mbps is the limit to use. Not the time, not theoretical maximum capacity.
Your road isn't in Japan (Score:2)
> The connection can support 25 Mbps at 10:00 AM and that "everybody" network use at
... 7:00 PM.
4:00 AM too in the USA if needed for global use... when it is work time in another part of the world..
Your connection to your ISP is not, in fact, IN another part of the world. Think of it like roads. The road your take to work isn't useful to someone on the other side of the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Think of it like roads.
In that case, data caps are like "you must pay us more money if you drive more than 1000 miles a month", even if most of those miles are when the road is nearly empty. Sure, you're can't go full speed during rush hour, but that's not what is being limited by a data cap. It is based on the miles traveled, not the speed.
It's precisely 200 miles per month of express lane (Score:2)
Of course they don't cut you off after X GB, so "data cap" is a misleading term (intentionally).
What happens is if you exceed the amount of prioritized access you bought, after that you only go ad fast as your fair share during peak times. Aka during rush hour you don't to drive on the shoulder to pass everyone else.
They aren't two different measurements and at the ISP level there is little point in trying to distinguish.
They kinda are. The network has to be designed to deal with the peaks - when everybody watches a game on IPTV or some movie on Netflix. During the other times it is not at 100%. So, it follows that I should be able to saturate my home connection at night when other people are not watching Netflix and it would be the same for the ISP. If you limit the amount of data per month, you will most likely not reduce the peaks - people will still watch Netflix at the same time, just that the off-peak use will be low
It's all Netflix and competitors these days (Score:2)
If people changee their data usage based on different rates at peak hours vs non-peak you could have different rates.
80%-90% of the data transfer is Netflix and other streaming services. People don't change what time they watch their shows based on their internet plan. They either stream 4K over their mobile connection or they don't. They turn the TV off when they are watching it or they don't. They don't switch to watching at off-peak hours.
You are half right. To serve NEW customers they have to do all of that.
To improve service for existing customers they just need new Central Office equipment. And even then only switches. The equipment manufacturers are constantly squeezing more performance out of the same power draw. (A 48 port 1Gb switch uses about the same power and cooling as a 48 port 10Gb switch).
The rest of the infrastructure (wiring between the CO and the customer is already there).
I'm curious what, exactly, you think is connected to the upstream port on those switches. Magic?
I'm also curious if you think every home in America has single-mode fiber installed, and every street has fiber switches within 100 meters of each house.
Re: (Score:2)
and every street has fiber switches within 100 meters of each house
Rural areas, of course not. But suburban areas, maybe 500 meters. The problem is that telcos have been dragging their feet for decades about upgrading that last 500 meters to everyone, and being 100 meters wouldn't make a difference.
People watch at 7P, they don't watch at 4A. Hence (Score:2)
Most of the bandwidth is Netflix and other streaming services. People watch their shows in the evening, not at 2:00 in the morning. So it's not really all that useful to talk about if the usage was stead all day - it isn't.
Upgrading bandwidth usually doesn't require laying new fibre at all, just upgrading the equipment connected to it.
For example Japan is getting 10,000Mb/sec fibre from next month in the three biggest cities and the only change is to the equipment, not the fibre. That's up from 2,000Mb/sec previously, which itself was upgraded from 1,000Mb/sec and 100Mb/sec before that.
For reference the average in the UK is 22Mb/sec, and our new fibre to the premises is mostly limited to 160/30 for some reason.
The UK got ripped off by BT. NEC offered to build a proper fibre network but BT got the cash in the end and built their crappy copper network instead.
Higher speeds are important for many uses, particularly business.
But now that the major ISPs in the USA all opened the flood gates, what's going to happen when they try to close them? Which one will try first and will the others follow? That's going to be interesting.
Last time I heard about any data limiits around here, was when we had eeyore-modems
Re: (Score:3)
When I first got on the Internet I was envious of you Americans and your free local calls, here in Norway dial-up was pay-per-minute and being on the Internet was like sitting in a taxi with the meter running. The huge selling point of broadband was always on, one price. Some ISPs tried with caps, they were cheaper but it was almost an allergic reaction to worrying about usage and overages. Even when they had all sorts of rational data that we were heavily cross-subsidizing heavy users it was like we didn't
wishful thinking (Score:2)
Unclear how "out of network charges" stories from 10 years ago relates to data overage story in the present time...
So customer took their iPhone off the AT&T network, consumed third-party data resources on a cruise ship, and incurred a huge bill. The only thing surprising is that you were surprised by that outcome. (Reminder, all those "foreign" data charges were likely pass-thru costs from either the cruise line provider or the local foreign providers in the ports the boat docked in, not AT&T.
They make money (Score:2)
Answer: Because they make money.
Oh, the horror!!
Wow, just wow. (Score:2)
Think about it: If the internet provider can even temporarily lift the data caps, then there is definitively enough capacity for the network to be used without those caps. If there's enough capacity, then why did the caps exist in the first place? Answer: Because they make money.
Unless, of course, the network planners built their networks to handle the higher data volume based on additional revenue generated by overage fees!
Network infrastructure costs money
it's a good thing they didn't take any federal money to build out those networks though. That would be swindling Uncle Sam, and immoral.
Heavens me, they'd never do that, would they?
it's a good thing they didn't take any federal money to build out those networks though.
They did, in some areas, not all.
That would be swindling Uncle Sam, and immoral.
Why? Because they were given money to subsidize infrastructure investments in under-served, low-density areas they aren't allowed to charge for their usage? The money provided was to offer service to the previously under-served, without the money, there would be no service, and BTW, the money was raised by collecting fees from everyone with multiple land lines of service to one address, for the express purpose of funding rural service.
It wasn't taken from the general funds o
Network infrastructure costs money
Then the ISP's need to either upgrade their networks to keep up with their marketing claims, or they need to stop claiming they support those speeds. In other words, stop allowing them to lie their asses off.
Still waiting for author to make his case (Score:2)
Why do these companies have data caps on their services? The answer is "because they can", not "because bandwidth is limited". So the second of his "two simple truths" is a non-sequitir.
And the idea that charging overage fees "is going to be radioactive" is laughable. Most customers don't have an actual choice - if they want high speed internet, their list of available options is exactly one item long. And there goes "simple truth" number one.
Indeed the author has no case. Even assuming the "going to be radioactive" is a thing an industry that has 3 very profitable members constantly in the top 20 most hated companies by consumers in America cares about, the radioactive part will disappear along with the COVID-19 virus.
There is no case not to go back to business as usual.
Try $280/mo (Score:2)
They did it before (Score:2)
It happened with dialup, it can happen with broadband too. There have been enough tech advances. Next is mobile.
To steal a line from Mel Brooks.. (Score:2)
Bullshit bullshit aaannnndddd BULLSHIT! We have seen in every market that people will ALWAYS abuse what you hand them and the simple fact is unless you want another trillion bucks worth of taxes to run FTTH on a country the size of the USA? We simply do not have enough big pipes to handle every person streaming 4k while their kids are all gaming while streaming their tunes.
My stepdaughter stayed with us for a couple months when she moved down here so she wouldn't have to rush finding a new home and Jesus Ta
Look I don't like caps, nobody does, but I also know how fricking HUGE this country is as I've traveled many times cross country and the simple fact is we just don't have the infrastructure to let everybody stream ultra HD while gaming and listening to tunes and all the other stuff, we just don't.
I've been hearing the same thing for the past 20 years (VoIP, torrents, Netflix..etc) What seems to be happening is similar to moore's law capacity keeps doubling every couple years as cost of high bandwidth PHYs and routing hardware keep falling.
The main argument I can make against caps is it de-emphasis demand for new capabilities. If ISPs keep having to upgrade to keep up with demand this lights all kinds of fires throughout the industry to continuously deliver higher bandwidth routing and interfaces.
So you are willing to pay $300+ a month for Internet? Cuz I got news for ya, the cablecos aren't gonna run that fiber for free, and AT&T is already abandoning their DSL lines so they can force users onto the cell with the better profits.
And how many people do you know with 1, let alone multiple, 4k monitors? I do not believe anyone in my circle of family/friends has upgraded. My 1080p projection on my 135" screen looks really good.
Hahahahahaha (Score:2)
We have a duopoly and a pro corporate administration that is likely to win a second term (Incumbents usually win and there's plenty of time for this virus thing to blow over, plus they're blowing all their post recession wad pre-recession, which is going to be a disaster but none of that will matter to the Administration in 2021).
Democrats had their chance to fix this (Score:3, Informative)
The Obama administration enjoyed a Democrat led House and Senate until the 2010 midterms. That was their opportunity to "fix" the broadband situation in the US.
They didn't bother.
Communists/Socialists aren't interested in pro-consumer free-market competition. The very groups that decry the centralization of power and control in corporate hands want to centralize power and control in government.
You say "pro corporate" like that's a bad thing. I've been employed by corporations my entire working career. E
I really don't understand why Socialists think that the corruption and greed surrounding private corporations will magically disappear when the government becomes the only choice. The corruption and greed will move to the government and unlike a private company, the government has to give you permission to sue it, and when the greed and corruption get too big and the whole thing fails, you get Venezuela instead of industry bailouts. I hate industry bailouts, but at least we didn't have to start eating our
Alabama? That would be hot dogs. With burgers and fireworks.
Oh wait, I'm thinking of Texas on the 4th of july.
Indeed, that's because none of those countries you mentioned are socialist. They're all free market based capitalist societies.
Signed: citizen of the Nordic nation where the only reason we're as wealthy as we are today is because we executed socialists in our civil war. Youngest known executed socialist was 6 years old. No mercy was given to this societally corrosive ideology.
And now, we're wealthy and can afford a large social security net on the back of taxes paid by corporations that operate in state-gua
Obama wasn't a socialist, he was centre-right.
And actually social democracies have some of the best broadband networks in the world. For example in Denmark most of the last mile infrastructure is owned by the state telecoms company and consumers get good speeds with many enjoying 1Gb/sec.
Finland enjoys 1Gb/sec for about 50 Euro/month. France is well known for being cheap and fast. In Iceland 75% of homes can get FTTP 1Gb/sec, with the government aiming for 99% by 2022. Latvia, an ex-communist state, is a br
Coronavirus 100% guarantees Trumpâ(TM)s re-election, because by November this thing would have gone away (effective treatments and rapid diagnostics are in the pipeline) and the economy will be in resurgence mode allowing him to look great like he personally is conquered Coronavirus and brought the economy back.
There is zero chance this is going to happen (Score:2)
What a stupid fucking article.
Let's make the problem very clear (Score:2)
Set the 10mbps as an unlimited home executive plan.
The 100mbps can stay with limits.
The one good thing about Spectrum (Score:2)
Even when it was Time Warner, there were never caps.
My bandwidth went up and the price went down when Spectrum took over. Their pricing has remained very reasonable, though it helps I'm also in a Fios area so they can't get too complacent.
Basic optimization (Score:2)
Throttling and data caps are part of basic network optimization.
So you are a small ISP with 10 customers sharing a gigabit line, and realized 99% of the time no more than 3 customers use their service. With this information you can choose:
A) Don't do anything, and let 70% of the capacity (paid by customers) go to waste
B) Upgrade all users to 300mbit, and throttling when there is peak demand (1% of the time)
In ideal world where companies are ran by engineers, that's how it would be.
Unfortunately we don't live in an ideal world, and companies are ran by marketing people. Those people see engineers and those elements as just one input into decision making process, and secondary one at best. Primary factor is "how do we maximize monetization of our existing capacity".
Couple this with lack of regulation limiting inherent monopolization process of telecommunications infrastructure, and you get to data caps in US an
How it should be:
So you are a small ISP with 10 customers sharing a gigabit line, and realized 99% of the time no more than 3 customers use their service. With this information you can choose:
C) Keep the same speed, but add 3x users, passing the saving to users (who am I kidding, earning extra profits)
Then you realize 90% of the time, there is no more than 1.5 person of load. Then:
Get even more users, and potentially offer higher speeds. If you see that your uplink gets close to 100% during peak times, upgrade it with the additional money you get for the higher speed plans and the additional users from previously.
This is kind-of how my ISP does things. I had my connection upgraded multiple times over the years, from 80/80 to 1000/600 with the same price (act
Forever? (Score:2)
Or 90 days, whichever comes first.
"Data Cap"? What is that? (Score:2)
Seriously, I have not had a data-cap on wired Internet in like a decade here. This is Europe, of course, not the ever-greedy corporate wasteland that the US has. A lot of backbone traffic here is via direct peering (very cheap) and long haul has stopped to be metered a long time ago. Instead the ISPs buy bandwidth, but because a lot of people (especially the railway companies next to their tracks) have buried a lot of dark fiber, that is pretty cheap as well. So I have 1Gb symmetrical unmetered at home just
A toast for our fallen friends (Score:2)
Economics 101 (Score:2)
If corn grows on the ground for zero dollars, why isnâ(TM)t food free?
Itâ(TM)s because nobody wants to do stuff for your lazy ass for free!
Re: (Score:2)