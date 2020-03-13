Europe and Russia's Robotic Mission To Mars Is Delayed Until 2022 (theverge.com) 13
Europe and Russia have decided to push back the launch of their joint robotic rover to Mars until 2022, rather than launch this year as originally planned. More testing is needed on the vehicle's parachutes ahead of the launch, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), and there isn't enough time to get all of that work done before the launch window in July and August. The Verge reports: This is the second major delay for the rover, which is a critical piece of the ExoMars mission -- a partnership program between ESA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos aimed at figuring out if Mars ever hosted life. Originally, the rover, named after the famous chemist Rosalind Franklin, was meant to launch in 2018, but it was pushed until 2020 due to delays in delivering the scientific payloads. Now, the parachutes needed to land the vehicle on Mars are to blame. Last year, two high-altitude drop tests here on Earth damaged the parachutes, with some even tearing while they inflated. ESA wants to do two additional parachute tests ahead of the mission, but they won't occur in time to allow a summer launch to happen.
Additionally, some of the electronics inside the vehicle that carries the rover down to the surface need to be returned to their suppliers for troubleshooting. The final software for the mission is also delayed, and engineers don't have enough time to test it out before the summer. And if that wasn't enough, Jan Worner, the director general of ESA, admitted that the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is playing a role in the delay. [...] Now, the earliest option to launch the Rosalind Franklin rover is 2022, thanks to how Earth and Mars orbit the Sun. The two planets only skim close by one another every 26 months, giving scientists a limited window to launch spacecraft to the Red Planet. With a launch window opening up this summer, multiple countries including the US, China, and the United Arab Emirates are launching spacecraft to Mars. But since ExoMars cannot make the deadline, the next opportunity to launch is between August and October 2022.
While ESA and Roscosmos wait for 2022, the rover will go into storage, and engineers will lubricate the vehicle over the next two years to maintain all of its components. In the meantime, the Russian Proton rocket that will launch the rover and the vehicle's European carrier spacecraft are all ready to go and have no issues. So the Rosalind Franklin rover should be ready to go by 2022 if the upcoming tests go well.
Retardation by comment reading. (Score:3)
Bullshit by US-American.
reading comment by retardation (Score:2)
Bleating by Euro-peon
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for such an insightful rebuttal! That's what I love about the always sober and rational Europeans, careful analysis of the facts by trained professionals, presented in a beautifully erudite way.
I would note that there is a whopper of a misleading statement in the summary that you could have pointed out, since any sharp 10-year-old would have caught it, but you managed to avoid that.
Will the USA sabotage it ... again? (Score:2)
Because apaprently they need to prove that they have bigger power penis than OMGEBILRUSSIA.
Re: (Score:1)
Sabotage what? I assure you that *absolutely no one cares about what the Euros do in space*, not one whit. To sabotage something, you would have to first be aware of it, and outside a small community of scientists, ESA is not even a dust mote in the eye of the rest of the world, I doubt anyone would even know about that it exists.
Bloody hell! (Score:1)
Oh hell no - the Coronavirus has now postponed a trip to Mars.
Repaying the dubious favor, here's a conspiracy theory:
NASA has actually found intelligent life on Mars. We're delaying the mission because we don't want to infect the Martians.
Pass it around.
Re: (Score:2)
Won't someone PLEASE think of the CHILDREN!!! If even one person gets the sniffles, that is one person to many!!!!!!!!!!
Gov't / Military Contractors (Score:2)
It's good to see that the United States is not the *only* one having problems with contractors who have figured out there's more money to be made in perpetual budget increases for vaporware than there has ever been in actually delivering a working product. I'd hate to think we were alone in that.