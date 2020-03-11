Washington State and San Francisco Are Banning Large Gatherings As Coronavirus Spreads (theverge.com) 80
Washington state and San Francisco are banning large gatherings to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The bans are a way to create social distancing, which may help people avoid coming into contact with others who might be sick. The Verge reports: Gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area are prohibited through the end of March, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced. Gatherings of more than 1,000 people will be banned in San Francisco for two weeks, according to the office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "This order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities," said Inslee's announcement about Washington's ban. "These include but are not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities."
Washington's ban covers Seattle and its surrounding areas: King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Washington currently has more than 260 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the highest number in the US, and of the 24 confirmed deaths, many of them have been in or near Seattle. It's "very highly likely" that the ban will be extended beyond March, Inslee said in a news conference. San Francisco's ban also affects sporting events like Golden State Warriors games. The team announced that it will play upcoming home games without fans. Events scheduled through March 21st at the Chase Center, the stadium where the Warriors play, have been postponed or moved to a new location. Santa Clara County, home to many tech companies like Apple and Google, banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more on Monday.
The Washington, DC Department of Health recommended today that "non-essential" mass gatherings of 1,000 or more be postponed or canceled. Meanwhile, New York created a "containment area" for New Rochelle, a city in New York where a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported. Schools, churches, and synagogues will be closed, and large indoor gatherings will be banned.
It's unconstitutional outside of martial law.
Let's organize a mass street protest against this illegal power grab.
Your pussy hat will protect you.
They can't admit their leftist policies don't work and they're really stupid for continuing to insist they work. Trump policies work.
And... "you're not the boss of me!" contingent has now been heard from.
Same as the family under "informal" quarantine... So he took his daughter to a Father/Daughter event at the school. Now the school is closed and EVERYONE there is now exposed.
Just shoot them and be safe!
If they're spraying large crowds with water cannons, does that increase or decrease the infection among the crowd? I'm not really sure, lol.
Maybe if the water is hot enough.
Thats a lot of work that would not be needed if the "large crowd in public" did not happen.
But if they are all shot, then there is no need to track anyone down, so what is the problem? Just shoot them dead and burn the bodies. Problem solved. Dunno why they would want to use water cannons. Sounds totally ineffective against infected organisms. Best to kill quick while still can.
They can ban events. Anything you require a permit for implies that one day they can say "no". Well today they're saying no.
If more than 1000 people regularly attend a church, it's not like that church needs a permit for each meeting. And of course the government banning people from attending church is blatantly unconstitutional, if any judges still remember we have on of those.
People will be idiots, It's the nature of man. The CDC had its chance to contain this when it was just a few people, but they didn't have a plan to do that, so they failed. Disaster planning is all about being able to react very quickly, with very lim
The CDC had its chance to contain this when it was just a few people
It can't be contained. By the time you identified the first case there are already new cases incubating. Politicians are going to seem stupid playing whack-a-mole with this virus. Even if they successfully manage to quarantine their entire population for a few weeks, the rest of the world is a reservoir and the vulnerable population will still be able to get infected. I wonder how long they plan on keeping up this charade. Economies and supply chains are starting to get seriously fucked now.
Around 60% (ac
One result of the virus will be a massive die-off of the most vulnerable part of the public. A lot of the people who require expensive long term care will be among those who die. It may give the pols the greatly reduced healthcare cost they claim they can deliver.
The reality, the number one locus of infection, cutting aside all the bullshit, the supermarket and you absolutely can not escape it by having groceries delivered because the grocery pickers and packers, and the grocery deliverer.
Why the US panic, public health services have been gutted to feed tax cuts and they all bragged about cutting services to the bone, added to that crony capitalism contracts with a whole lot is paid for very little results, just used as routes to corruption and now you have a dead s
You can carry on believing that.
You might even discover just how far it gets you if you press hard enough.
Good luck.
It's unconstitutional outside of martial law.
Martial law is unconstitutional.
The US Military can establish martial law in occupied territories, but not in the incorporated territory of the United States.
Perhaps Trump will declare Martian Law intead.
nah. green and orange are a bad mix.
Abraham Lincoln would disagree... let's not forget that he arrested members of the Maryland's legislature to prevent them from voting on succession: http://teaching.msa.maryland.g... [maryland.gov]
And that before he was granted the ability to do so by the congress a couple of years later.
Yes, SCOTUS eventually shot it down... but where is their army to enforce their rulings?
"I am the President of the United States - CLOTHED in IMMENSE power! " - A. Lincoln.
It's unconstitutional outside of martial law.
Martial law is unconstitutional.
The US Military can establish martial law in occupied territories, but not in the incorporated territory of the United States.
Isn't that what the national guard is for? So the US can legally do military shit in its own yard because waahhhh thats unconstitunional.
It's unconstitutional outside of martial law.
Perhaps to an uneducated potato. Assembly that is a threat to public safety isn't guaranteed under the first amendment. https://www.loc.gov/law/help/p... [loc.gov]
You might want to look at Jones v. Parmley, 465 F.3d 46, 56–57 (2d Cir. 2006.
Keyword : Immediate.
There is nothing immediate about a 2 week incubation of a virus that causes in a mild cough at worst in the majority of cases.
Freedom to lawfully assemble
If you're denied a permit, is the assembly still lawful?
;-)
There is NO authority for any level of government in the U.S. to ban religious gatherings. It's not an enumerated power, it's specifically outlawed by the First and Fourteenth Amendments, it would set an awful precedent, some will oppose it by force (as is their right IMO, though I won't be among them), and I could not possibly care less what courts have ruled because their authority is subservient to that of the Constitution.
Having said that, they can and should ask churches and similar organizations to v
Churches are changing the way they perform services. Here is one article about it from NPR. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/03/07/812998643/keep-the-faith-lose-the-germs-clergy-rethink-customs-in-the-age-of-coronavirus/ [npr.org]
I did see an article about Churches are streaming their services instead of live services. BU
The Christian Church started as small gatherings (Score:1)
Home groups of small numbers of non-vulnerable people could be a useful substitute until larger gatherings return to being wise. Pastors can live stream services from their own homes or from a relatively empty church.
That would be one thought. The problem is that COVID-19 has an unusual ability to spread via people who may not show visible symptoms yet (or at all). This may be one of those thankfully rare times in history when it really does make sense to avoid in-person human contact, for at least as long as necessary to minimize the impact to those at high risk for complications.
Our home group unfortunately consists largely of people at risk. We're considering not going until things calm down, mainly for their sake
How exactly will this help? Coronavirus is spread by Internet too, and if your computer gets it and you touch your computer or keyboard or a phone, then you have it too. Antivirus products are not effective -- there is no shot you can get for this. It is God's will that you should die, part of his wonderful plan for you. Rejoice and be Merry!
A libertarian lawyer thinks otherwise:
https://reason.com/2020/03/11/... [reason.com]
It sounds like there's some room for argument, so hearing what your sources are would be valuable.
Disneyland? (Score:5, Interesting)
Why on earth is Disneyland still open?
Mickey and Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, Thumper, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, Iago, Genie, Flower, Bambi, Scrooge McDuck, Jiminy Cricket, Grumpy, Flounder and Tinker Bell are completely immune to COVID-19.
M-I-C, See you real soon!
K-E-Y, Why? Because we like you!
Oh, you S.O.B.!
Re:Disneyland? (Score:5, Funny)
But it wasn't a real shark.
And this isn't any more of a threat than the seasonal flu.
People are acting like if you get it you're sure to die and that's not reality.
Larry Vaughn was still mayor in Jaws 2, so don't tell me that wasn't a winning strategy.
Ahh....
Because Disneyland is not in San Francisco or King/Pierce county in Washington?
Anything else captain obvious?
What about other amusement parks?
:P
Re: (Score:3)
At Least Some Resistance is Financial (Score:1)
My wife, myself, and my brother's girlfriend, all of us 67 or older, bought expen$ive tickets to Sting's "The Last Ship." When we got the word that people over 65 were being strongly advised NOT to attend gatherings involving large numbers of people, it took a fair amount of effort just to apply for a refund, including my having to supply "... a short written/typed note from your Doctor (signed and on headed paper) which excludes you from attending the booked event due to being a high risk patient."
I doubt
Are they shutting down mass transit as well? (Score:2)
Because if they were really serious about controlling opportunities for contagion, it seems to me that would be a good place to begin.
It wouldn't surprise me, however, if Trump passes an executive order within the next few hours banning peaceful gatherings of any size at a civic or statewide level without martial law being employed.
Spread in a bus like area was unexpected.
> Spread in a bus like area was unexpected.
How could that possibly have been unexpected? Have bureaucrats never ridden the bus?
Sorry, the answer is obvious. Never mind.
Re: (Score:2)
Then how come I remember free speech zones during the George W. Bush administration?
Re: (Score:2)
That's it. I'm staying home! (Score:2)
So 249 and 999 are still safe? (Score:4, Insightful)
Look at South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore..
Stop random meetings... slow the spread... give the health system time to get ready...
No case yet, but Allegheny Cy banned it too! (Score:2)
Good. (Score:2)
We have cyberspace for safe gatherings with a much lower carbon footprint. The desire for meatspace mobs is old but that doesn't make it smart. This is good practice for when a much more dangerous pandemic hits. Likewise we don't need frivolities like cruises which pollute the oceans, have huge carbon footprints, and spread disease.
What about political rallies? (Score:2)
All this talk of cancelling things like sports matches, concerts and other things, why aren't things like political rallies (including those for Trump) being restricted as well?
He'll hold those on Twitter.
All this talk of cancelling things like sports matches, concerts and other things, why aren't things like political rallies (including those for Trump) being restricted as well?
Biden and Bernie cancelled their latest. Trump didn't. I presume that the idea is if he does he admits the problem is serious, but then he already did that on TV a short while ago, so perhaps he will cancel as well... (Not holding breath.)
I think we need to try to have online rallies. I'm not quite sure how that is going to work. You want something more interactive than simply broadcast one way.
It wouldn't be super hard to have a massive game environment with virtual avatars, where you can mostly hear c
This Coronavirus is spread by Internet Contact. Please turn off your computer and disconnect from the Internet in order to avoid catching it. Current Antivirus software will not prevent you from catching it as there is no vaccine available yet.
Weird Al's "Virus Alert" is going through my head right now.
Biden cancel because his people don't want him in front of a crowd and he does have the strength to stand and think for more than 30 mins at time. I guess he will get his seat at the next debates now.
Trump had already canceled rallies back on Wednesday march 11, a day before you posted this. Which makes it seem you are just talking hate and ignorance; so I guess that makes you an example of the liberals voting.
All this talk of cancelling things like sports matches, concerts and other things, why aren't things like political rallies (including those for Trump) being restricted as well?
I think we should keep Trump rallies going. It'd be good for the voting population overall.
Oregon Too (Score:1)
Gatherings of more than 250 people (Score:1)
What you gonna do? (Score:2)
Jump up and down and throw a temper tantrum?
I would suggest suspending all travel by all methods other than walking on own two foots and that any violator be shot it head and then incinerated.
In particular, please keep you Americans in America. Nobody else wants you now. (Not that we ever did).
If you all die the world will be a much better place.
Of course. They are probably immune. Once you other dumbfucks clear up some space by dying they will have homes. Isn't God Great?
homeless encampments? (Score:2)
FYI: Oregon just announced a similar ban.
I have to wonder about homeless encampments. There are several in the greater Portland area, which are both large and dense and at least some must exceed the limit. I've read about similar encampments in the Salem, Seattle and San Francisco areas. These people are, I think, less likely to have access to medical facilities.
I've scanned TFAs and didn't see any mention of the homeless. I'm wondering, do they actually have a plan, or are these people just on their o