Washington State and San Francisco Are Banning Large Gatherings As Coronavirus Spreads

Washington state and San Francisco are banning large gatherings to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus . The bans are a way to create social distancing, which may help people avoid coming into contact with others who might be sick. The Verge reports:Santa Clara County, home to many tech companies like Apple and Google, banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more on Monday.The Washington, DC Department of Health recommended today that "non-essential" mass gatherings of 1,000 or more be postponed or canceled. Meanwhile, New York created a "containment area " for New Rochelle, a city in New York where a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported. Schools, churches, and synagogues will be closed, and large indoor gatherings will be banned.