Almost Half of Connected Medical Devices Are Vulnerable To Hackers Exploiting BlueKeep (zdnet.com) 57
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Connected medical devices are twice as likely to be vulnerable to the BlueKeep exploit than other devices on hospital networks, putting patients and staff at additional risk from cyber attacks. This is especially concerning when healthcare is already such a popular target for hacking campaigns. BlueKeep is a vulnerability in Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) service which was discovered last year, and impacts Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2008.
According to figures in a new report from researchers at healthcare cybersecurity company CyberMDX, 22% of all Windows devices in a typical hospital are exposed to BlueKeep because they haven't received the relevant patches. And when it comes to connected medical devices running on Windows, the figure rises to 45% -- meaning almost half are vulnerable. Connected devices on hospital networks can include radiology equipment, monitors, x-ray and ultrasound devices, anesthesia machines and more. If these devices aren't patched, it's possible that destructive cyber attacks searching for machines vulnerable to BlueKeep could put hospital networks -- and patients -- at risk. "One of the key problems for hospitals is that many devices are classed as obsolete: Windows 7, for example, is vulnerable to BlueKeep and no longer supported by Microsoft, but remains common across hospital networks," adds ZDNet. "Any further vulnerabilities uncovered in Windows 7 -- and other out-of-support operating systems -- aren't guaranteed security patches, leaving networks potentially at further risk going forward."
I can envision a sequel to Weekend at Bernie's.
So ironically, the "limited feature" Windows 7 Home wouldn't be vulnerable, since Microsoft opted to delete the RDP server from it.
Meanwhile, on Windows 10 it requires a heroic effort to keep Candy Crush uninstalled.
RDP is in Windows 7, it's just that you can't enable it for arbitrary connections. It's still available for their "remote support" feature though, which was intended for computer manufacturers to offer assistance to customers.
Microsoft lists all versions of Windows 7 as being vulnerable: https://portal.msrc.microsoft.... [microsoft.com]
At a high level, the main problem is that companies build this equipment, and then once it is sold, there's little advantage to maintaining it. After all, you're not about to buy another MRI machine. You already have one. So you have all this custom software that was designed to run on one version of one operating system, and the risk of things going wrong on a new OS is high, and changing anything requires everything to be re-certified, so it never happens.
In an ideal world, these systems would be purpose-built, with minimal operating systems capable of handling the operation of the devices, and the computers you use for actually seeing what they are doing or asking them to do things should be subject to lower levels of certification, because the devices themselves should be internally failsafe-by-design. I'm not sure what the proper boundary is, but it seems pretty clear that the industry hasn't found it yet.
Also, in an ideal world, the FDA would require the manufacturer to realize a significant portion of revenue over the expected life of the hardware, and provide regular maintenance updates and recertification throughout that entire period, for as long as anyone is still within that expected lifespan, thus ensuring that, for example, the digital X-ray at your dentist's office isn't stuck on Windows 95 because the manufacturer abandoned it after five years.
You realise that the distros of linux only have a limited lifetime of support per release too? And every other offering I know of too. Well, outside hobbyist, but you'd never want that kind of support for a front line medical device.
You realise that the distros of linux only have a limited lifetime of support per release too? And every other offering I know of too. Well, outside hobbyist, but you'd never want that kind of support for a front line medical device.
Updates and support lifecycles on Linux don't work like you envision. If a distro goes end of life, the new one is an update away. I've had several distros go EOL, and the update just carries along with no distruption.
Until the update breaks something. Maybe they changed the init system to systemd. Maybe the version of libc your app needs no longer works. And that the new version runs on the old hardware, they didn't just deprecate something you need or break a driver you relied on.
How likely do you think it is that a binary which interfaces with custom hardware using custom drivers from say 10 years ago will work properly on a 2020 Linux distro? I mean, maybe, but at the very least the manufacturer needs to do some exte
The difference is that they *can* still be supported. If your MRI machine used Linux you could club together with others who used the same model and get the system code maintained. Whether this would be legal is another question, since the updated code would then often need to be recertified...and that's not an easy process. But in principle you could do it.
(Still, a better approach is to not have the code accessible over the net. Possibly post copies of the results to a net facing server that has read
Too many specialized medical systems are STILL running Windoze XP. I went my my ophthalmologist last year, and the system was running XP, wasn't compatible with Win 7, and the maker had gone out of business. There were no updates.
I just can't see this ending well.
not ideal, but air gapping and virtualisation for dead HW could perpetuate this xp only software "safely" (less risk) well into the future. But if someone says connected...
There are alternatives to just about every system I know of on the medical front. The problem is that sometimes, the clinical leads have a system that just works, can be stand alone (making it invisible to IT, unless they're specifically brought in), they've never bought a maintenance and support contract and they've struck lucky in that something doesn't go wrong, so they just keep right on using it.
These aren't the life critical systems, though sometimes end up being very useful in treatment. As things
Too many specialized medical systems are STILL running Windoze XP. I went my my ophthalmologist last year, and the system was running XP, wasn't compatible with Win 7, and the maker had gone out of business. There were no updates.
Its the conundrum that people didn't think of. With most things, you use it until it breaks or wears out. Companies and individual businesses didn't know or understand that the Windows model was to replace working systems every few years for no really good reason. You have to go into that meeting telling them they have to spend a lot of money to get to the same place they already are.
So in the matter of larger companies, the OS update might involve buying thousands of new computers, and very often new peripherals, as Windows stops supporting things like printers - I lived through the VISTA debacle as drivers went away, and just had a W10 update abandon a perfectly good laser printer driver. And some places are likewise stuck with software that isn't available any more, but works on the older machines they already have.
So if I am admitted to hospital, my life might depend on windows installations so obsolete and ill-maintained, that I would not trust them with even the most menial tasks around my own home or business?
A patient with good IT knowledge risk dying of fear and shock once hooked up to such a system.
Right you are, now you need the latest Windows with official spyware and brand new vulnerabilities. And don't worry a bit about backward compatibility because lots of the good old exploits still work too.
I don't know how bad it is because I don't have Win10 on anything I own.
It would be a violation of HIPAA if it were true. It's not though. Windows in an enterprise is very configurable about what you allow and disallow.
Everything has vulnerabilities if it has any complexity enough (c.f. the frame problem).
IIUC, MSWindows installations are certified by some authority, so even though they ought to be in violation of the HIPAA, they effectively aren't.
Right you are, now you need the latest Windows with official spyware and brand new vulnerabilities. And don't worry a bit about backward compatibility because lots of the good old exploits still work too.
Exactly. People get all spun up about W7 and security when Windows 10 gets tons of security updates. Which means it's not quite as secure as they would like us to believe.
I tend to assume there's an innumerable supply of vulnerabilities in any complex piece of software (like an OS). (I say "innumerable" rather than infinite, because while the number may be small or large, it isn't known, but also has some bound.) I'll also assume that Win10 has dealt with most of the known vulnerabilities of Win7. The fact that
So if I am admitted to hospital, my life might depend on windows installations so obsolete and ill-maintained, that I would not trust them with even the most menial tasks around my own home or business?
A patient with good IT knowledge risk dying of fear and shock once hooked up to such a system.
Well, at least a Windows 10 update won't delete your ventilator's drivers on you.
Relax, I'm sure the billing systems are properly maintained and hardened so there's very little risk of your giant bill accidentally disappearing due to hacking.
Somebody needs to go to jail for running medical devices on Windows.
Yeah right. It isn’t just a Windows problem, but Windows is the most visible issue. I have seen ancient versions of Solaris, and even some Linux systems. They cannot be updated like a normal computer— everything needs to be approved as a package. A hospital will buy a support contract (as long as one is available), but companies do go out of business, merge/acquire, and lose key staff, which can all lead to a loss of ability to continue to support a legacy product.
Most hospitals I have dealt wit
It isn’t just a Windows problem
This one is just a Windows problem. [csoonline.com] Plus every one of the numerous other medical vulnerabilities I have heard of.
Using Windows as a medical platform should be a felony. How many lives have been lost already, and who are the criminals responsible?
Completely incorrect. I can tell you don't work in the clinical area from your assertions alone. I suspect you may not even work in the IT field at all.
Windows is a perfectly capable system for using as a medical platform. All front line clinical systems are thoroughly vetted, tested and so on, with several levels of fail safe built in.
The problem is that hospital IT groups are kept small and focused on keeping normal hospital activities going, which leaves clinical devices in a very strange place. The
There is a reason [networkworld.com] that Windows is permanently banned from financial platforms. Why is it still allowed in hospitals?
Except it's not. That's a cherry picking fallacy you've just picked up right there. I happen to know Windows is used a lot in Financial institutions too.
.net system, because the latency was too great.
What they got rid of was an in house
I should also have mentioned that the article you pointed to only referred to their in house platform, NOT windows. So you're even further away from the truth. I call "chess pigeon".
I call denialist. Windows is in fact not used in any financial trading platform (provide link if you think otherwise, haha) not only because it is slow but because it is buggy as shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Ahh, now you're saying "trading platform", which isn't a standard "financial platform". That's a changing the goalposts logical fallacy, and completely changes the entire scope of the discussion. Which is a completely chess pigeon move.
What you originally said is "Windows is so bad that people should be made a crime to use it in a medical environment". Your evidence for this is that a niche example of a stock trading transfer system that is effectively a highly tuned specialist piece of software that wil
Disingenuous fellow. Trading platform and financial platform are commonly regarded as synonyms. To clarify, a platform dependent on 100% reliable and efficient network transactions, which Windows abundantly proved itself to be incapable of. Never mind that it is a malware petri dish, always has been and always will be.
Flail away my friend, these facts are engraved on the internet.
Incorrect. Financial platforms are many and varied (at last according to the financiers in my crowd). A particular stock exchange gateway is a piece of software (I know LSE swapped out their own software for MillenniumIT, but I'm actually suspecting that's gateway software that may even sit on windows; there's nothing about underlying infrastructure I can see, but nothing saying a move away was made).
A financial platform would be such things as financial modelling platforms, financial trading platforms, s
I know LSE swapped out their own software for MillenniumIT, but I'm actually suspecting that's gateway software that may even sit on windows
You guessed 100% wrong on multiple levels. Post again and embarrass yourself more.
Except it's not. That's a cherry picking fallacy you've just picked up right there. I happen to know Windows is used a lot in Financial institutions too. What they got rid of was an in house
.net system, because the latency was too great.
I take it from your posts that there isn't any problem here?
A hospital will buy a support contract
From whom? When your Windows 7 system goes EOL, who could you pay to keep it running? Never mind Windows 7. What about people who got stuck with a Windows XP, IE6 SCADA where the choice is to rip out and replace millions of dollars of hardware (hoping that the port didn't overlook some oddball system dependency), or just cross your fingers, unplug the workstation from the Internet and soldier on.
Wouldn't it be nice if someone could pick up the system source code, put that together with some past experience
Microsoft support it for a very pretty penny.
The critical systems are updated to work with newer versions of windows.
You buy a support contract for your system from a Siemens/GE/Phillips/Varian/whomever. They will update the OS if needed; the cost is trivial relative to their maintenance contract. (Sure, they will find a way to charge you for it though.) For most systems, the upgrade comes roughly at the same time the operator workstation is replaced.
It is not like commercial software; you are paying for a solution, not a program.
In-house stuff is/was another matter though.
Somebody needs to go to jail for making completely inane ranty assertions without rational and evidence.
It's much worse than this. (Score:3, Informative)
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
That's a HIPAA violation (or data protection act violation) right there.
If that wasn't over 30 years ago, call in the lawyers.
Then one day I had the crazy idea to just fire up wireshark and sniff the air. I figured all the traffic would be encrypted, but why not just look.
ZOMG. I donâ(TM)t think *anything* was encrypted. I shut it down before I could see anything so blatant as to compel me to have to have a big long Responsibily Disclosing This Info To Your IT Folks discussion
Re: (Score:2)
Well,, there's the patient network, which is completely open, so patients can, well, use their wireless devices to entertain themselves in areas that reception isn't great, or is non-existent.
That's pretty much the case for every hospital I know of. So what you were likely looking at was other people's traffic from their devices.
Completely gapped from that is the real hospital network which hosts servers, and usually at least VLAN and firewall isolated from that are the medical device networks.
Microsoft Windows strikes again (Score:2)