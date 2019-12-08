Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ohio Neighborhood Temporarily Evacuated Over Misplaced Fears of a Homemade Nuclear Reactor (dispatch.com) 148

Posted by EditorDavid from the weekend-projects dept.
"A 911 call Thursday led to a precautionary evacuation of an entire street in a Northwest Side neighborhood in Columbus over concerns about a possible small nuclear reactor and alpha waves reported by a resident who said he sustained burns in his garage on the device," acocrding to the Columbus Dispatch.

Slashdot reader k6mfw shared their report: In the end, authorities found no hazard. The man will undergo a mental-health examination and may face charges of inducing a panic. The man, who is in his late 20s or early 30s and who resides on the 6300 block of Chippenhook Court, called 911 about 6:15 p.m. and reported he had been sustained burns from a device he was working on in his garage.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the Columbus Fire Division's media spokesman, said the man's description of the device suggested he was working on a small nuclear reactor and included references to a particle accelerator and alpha waves. The latter reference led to concerns about potential radiation, he said. Hazmat, bomb squad and other emergency responders -- operating out of an abundance of caution -- evacuated the approximately 40 residences on the cul-de-sac street in the Cranston Commons development while they assessed the situation, Martin said...

He said medics determined the man did not appear to be injured, at least not seriously. Radiation level checks were conducted on the man and then at the residence and nothing was found, Martin said. A nuclear specialist brought to the scene found in the garage what was identified as a homemade capacitor, Martin said. A capacitor is a device that consists of two or more separate conducting plates and is used to store an electric charge, not unlike a battery. After it was determined there was no threat, residents were allowed to return to their homes at 9:20 p.m. Depending on the evaluation and further investigation, it is possible the man will be criminally charged with inducing a panic, Martin said.

Only one injury was reported: a firefighter in a hazmat suit was injured when he unepectedly came off a curb and twisted his ankle, Martin said.

  • Radioactive Boy Scout (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Gay Boner Sex ( 5003585 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @07:38PM (#59499110)
    Anyone remember this guy? [wikipedia.org] ;)

  • c'mon (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xorbe ( 249648 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @07:43PM (#59499120)

    > it is possible the man will be criminally charged with inducing a panic

    To be fair, he called 911, and the situation was sorted out. He was not running up and down the street screaming "run away chain reaction!" Sounds like he needs general mental health help, of the non-violent nature.

    • Re:c'mon (Score:4, Insightful)

      by lgw ( 121541 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @07:49PM (#59499142) Journal

      The state will never determine that the state fucked up. Giotta blame someone, and he's handy.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        This. HE did not create a panic, the responders did. They can't claim he made a false call to 911 since he was apparently genuinely concerned. Unless they want people who see something concerning to decide it's best not to call 911, they need to change course FAST. And perhaps next time someone reports a potential radiological hazard, they should give it a once over with a Geiger counter before they freak out.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Lanthanide ( 4982283 )

          He told them he was working on a nuclear reactor, had radiation burns and mentioned alpha waves and particle accelerators.

          They didn't have a normal 911 response to this, instead they got hazmat suits and a nuclear specialist.

          If this was a genuine situation I'm sure he would have been charged with reckless endangerment or something else that resulted in the evacuation of his neighborhood. Since it wasn't a genuine situation but the evacuation and enhanced response still took place, doesn't seem unreasonable

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Tom ( 822 )

          And perhaps next time someone reports a potential radiological hazard, they should give it a once over with a Geiger counter before they freak out.

          This. If someone reports radition, you bring a geiger counter. Then you get it out and turn it on. If it shows nothing, you double-check that it's turned on. If it still shows nothing, you slowly walk closer. If you're in front of the garage and it still shows nothing, you probably don't have to evacuate the whole neighbourhood.

          • What if it only shows 3.6 Roentgens?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by cusco ( 717999 )

            If you turn it on and it does nothing then it's not working correctly. It should detect the ambient radiation in the area and be clicking pretty much as soon as it's on. It's the **rate** of the clicks that tell you whether there is a hazard or not. To make it even more fun a neighborhood on the north end of town will have a different ambient radiation level than a neighborhood on the south end.

            Which all just demonstrates how useless a Geiger counter is without training and prior practice in the area bei

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cusco ( 717999 )

          Maybe you could have loaned them your Geiger counter. What, you don't have one either? It isn't a common piece of hardware, most first responders wouldn't carry one and even fewer are trained in how to use it.

      • Nobody did though. You might consider the state to have been a little over-cautious, but that's forgivable. People don't usually get punished for taking too many precautions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      > it is possible the man will be criminally charged with inducing a panic

      To be fair, he called 911, and the situation was sorted out. He was not running up and down the street screaming "run away chain reaction!" Sounds like he needs general mental health help, of the non-violent nature.

      He has been posting here for some and has quite a reputation for his nuclear advocacy. If he gets out today I'm sure he will post in this thread.

  • "Only one injury was reported: a firefighter in a hazmat suit was injured when he unepectedly came off a curb and twisted his ankle"

    Does anyone ever expectantly come off a curb?

  • "Alpha waves"? Really? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by OldMugwump ( 4760237 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @07:51PM (#59499154) Homepage
    I'd like to think that 911 dispatchers and other first-responders who might have to deal with radioactive contamination would not confuse "alpha waves" with alpha particles.

    I'd like to think that.

    • Re:"Alpha waves"? Really? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @08:09PM (#59499220)
      How many 911 dispatchers do you know who are also versed in nuclear reactions?

      • The entire job of a 911 dispatcher is to determine what sort of emergency exists and to dispatch the appropriate responders to the site. Something is giving off alpha particles? Call in NEST and/or a HAZMAT crew. Something is giving off alpha waves? Just get everyone into a nice comfy bed so they can enjoy their sweet REM sleep. The two situations could hardly be any less alike; and the latter does not merit a 911 call at all. So I'd say that, yes, its their goddamned *JOB* to know the difference betw

      • This is why they have "runbooks", with procedures for different classes of emergency such as chemical spills, nuclear meltdowns, and simpler events like fires and domestic violence.

      • How many 911 dispatchers do you know who are also versed in nuclear reactions?

        Hopefully all of them. The government is always concerned about CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) incidents [epa.gov]. The specific response for each is different, but the general response is the same since they all involve evacuation of large areas, total lockdown of the contaminated site, and extensive cleanup. So they're all grouped together. I would presume all 911 dispatchers are trained to recognize a potential C

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by cusco ( 717999 )

          Nope, sorry. None of them are trained in anything like that. I've known six of them over the years, two were dumb as rocks (nice women, just not smart), and the other four knew more about the Seattle Seahawks than they did about how to respond to an actual CBRN incident.

    • would not confuse "alpha waves" with alpha particles.

      What's really sad is that alpha particles are one of the things that you can protect yourself from by holding a piece of paper between you and the source. Alpha particles won't even penetrate the outer layer of your skin....

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Strider- ( 39683 )

        That really depends on how much energy they have. Typical Alpha particles from radioactive decay? Sure. Alpha particles with omg particle levels of energy? Not so much.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      You don't really know what you're dealing with if you're getting information second hand. Somewhere along the line "gamma" made have got garbled to "alpha", for example. It's also possible given the Internet for people to build dangerous devices like neutron sources without really understanding them.

      It's a bit like the time I worked in a faulty fire alarm that had a false trigger about twice a week for about two months. Every time the alarm went off I dutifully grabbed the backup tapes and left the build

    • I'd like to think that 911 dispatchers and other first-responders who might have to deal with radioactive contamination would not confuse "alpha waves" with alpha particles. I'd like to think that.

      Sure, but if you're dealing with someone who thinks a capacitor is some magical device and called 911 after shocking themselves on it making up all kinds of sci-fi jargon you have to focus on the keywords because it's not going to match with reality regardless. The prudent course was to assume "some untagged mental patient found uranium in his uncle's garage" rather than "meh, it's just a crazy person." Not every stupid incident needs to have someone at fault.

    • Maybe the 911 dispatcher did understand the difference, but assumed that the guy didn't. Best to err on the safe side.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by cusco ( 717999 )

      None of the six 911 dispatchers that I've ever know would have a clue what either one was. Nerds don't generally become 911 dispatchers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by clovis ( 4684 )

      I'd like to think that 911 dispatchers and other first-responders who might have to deal with radioactive contamination would not confuse "alpha waves" with alpha particles.

      Another likely fail would be the reporter who originally wrote the story.
      It may well be that the caller said "alpha particles" and 911 transcribed it as "alpha particles" and the reporter wrote it as " alpha waves", and the other news sources just uncritically copied that reporter.

  • "...and alpha waves. The latter reference led to concerns about potential radiation..."
    So what you're saying, is that you don't know the difference between alpha waves and alpha particles?
  • The taxpayers have to pay for that inappropriate police response.

    • Yes and no. They pay for police whether or not this incident happened. Are the police going to charge the city extra because they took the hazmat suits out of the locker?

  • only the military has the resposibility and accountability mechanisms in place to operate nuclear reactors. Civilians for some reason seem to make a mess out of it.

    • Re:This is why... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @08:25PM (#59499272)

      The electric power generation industry begs to differ with you. Also, various medical and research institutions.

      • The electric power generation industry begs to differ with you.

        The nuclear power generation industry couldn't operate without subsidies, and doesn't have a plan for long-term management of its waste. Its opinion is not really relevant.

      • And neither the civilian electric power generation industry, nor the civilian nuclear research or medical radiation treatment industries have the (Perfect... zero reactor failures or radiation releases due to reactor mishap in nearly 70 years and hundreds of reactors operated.) operation safety record that the US Navy has. So yeah... GP has a very good point.

  • Seems like the 911 dispatcher induced panic not him. Alpha waves are brain waves no? nothing to do with radioactive particles. Alpha particles on the other hand....

    • Re:WAIT!! Alpha waves? or Alpha particles? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Zero__Kelvin ( 151819 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @10:21PM (#59499592) Homepage
      Assume for the moment the 911 dispatcher knows the difference. How exactly do you think they can determine that the caller also knows the difference? The same people who are criticizing them for over-reacting would be saying they should have reacted if it turned out they were alpha particles and the caller used the wrong terminology and they did nothing. Hindsight is 20/20.

      • I'd think anyone capable of building an alpha particle emitter would likely know the difference. It's not that common a term among the general populace, and home-made nuclear reactors even less so.

        OTOH if you don't assume competence is a necessary factor, then you might as well overreact to anyone mentioning the word "radiation".

      • This.

        Dumb-as a brick Fireman here, friend of many dispatchers. Any given dispatcher may or may know appreciate the differences between alpha, beta, and gamma. They might even have enjoyed the Chernobyl series and can argue the finer points of RBMK reactors. But, as someone stated earlier, there are procedures and run cards. If the procedure card for "Potential Radiological Incident" says to call everyone including the Pope, then I hope he has his hat on while he's in bed, 'cause it's wakeup time. It doe

  • Its not clear who it was who said it was a nuclear reactor. They said "his description of the device suggested he was working on a small nuclear reactor and included references to a particle accelerator and alpha waves" - but did he claim it was a reactor or did the police just assume it was a sciencey thing and might be a reactor?

    • I've met people who thought a microwave oven was a nuclear device...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      It sounds like it was the responders who assumed it was a reactor and subsequently caused a panic.. The caller said he got an RF burn. Most probably he simply got a shock from the capacitor.

  • This would be a good time, while he's distracted, to cancel his Slashdot account. Please don't take that as a suggestion that all /.ers are nutters, but well, look around. Meanwhile, as the Trumpers one-by-one march off to jail their accounts can be terminated giving Slashdot a fresh clean look. But those darn meddling Russians! They're like cockroaches; they're everywhere and you just can't get rid of them.

    • Re:an opportunity for the community (Score:4, Insightful)

      by retchdog ( 1319261 ) on Sunday December 08, 2019 @11:47PM (#59499762) Journal

      Are you kidding? Community? I'm just here for the trolling; the community's dead and slashdot is being hot-potatoed as an asset of dubious value. If Russians are actually here, it's just as a training ground for ops that actually matter.

      It's currently owned, afaiui, by bizx.info, whose tagline is "We leverage iconic technology brands combined with big data". Slashdot isn't big data for damn sure, so that means it's an "iconic technology brand", which is industry slang for "as legitimate a brand as Atari or PBR". The community (for whatever it was ever worth) was sold out ages ago to a brand remixer agency. The community has already been netted, tagged, released, recaptured, bagged, traded, sold, re-traded and re-sold a few more times and so on. Now they're hoping that maybe, just maybe, some miracle will allow MacHiNE LeARNiNG to somehow magically make money off this pity-asset. A quick trip to bizx.info might help you adjust your expectations.

      One day you'll just be redirected to an ad-wall, or outright get a 404 because nostalgic randos finally got tired of funding this has-been shit-pool. Slashdot's literally owned and funded by the same shady bullshit that the culture here despises. It's hilarious.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Have you ever spoken to Whipslash directly? He's a decent guy and seems to actually care about the site. He's trying to improve it, despite some people's best efforts to drag it down.

        Nice signature, BTW. Really bringing the tone up around here, I'm sure it will encourage insightful and thoughtful discussion.

  • If he was making a large high voltage capacitor, and did not take appropriate precautions with operating it, he is lucky it did not kill him outright. A 10 KV, a microfarad capacitor stores 50 J which is considered lethal (though an unlucky discharge of 10 J can do the job also).

  • "The man told bomb squad, arson fire investigators and medics on scene that he sustained “radio frequency burns” while working on a “quantum physics generator” in his garage, Martin said."

    Protip, quantum physics generates itself!

    • radio frequency burns” while working on a “quantum physics generator” in his garage, Martin said." Protip, quantum physics generates itself!

      ROTFL

  • a homemade capacitor

    omg hacking paraphernalia!! why do they let people like this into the country?!

  • ... Sheldon Cooper.. it that you again??

      Someone had to say it.

