Early Humans Domesticated Themselves, New Genetic Evidence Suggests

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Magazine:"When the researchers looked at those hundreds of BAZ1B-sensitive genes in modern humans, two Neanderthals, and one Denisovan, they found that in the modern humans, those genes had accumulated loads of regulatory mutations of their own," the report says. "This suggests natural selection was shaping them. And because many of these same genes have also been under selection in other domesticated animals, modern humans, too, underwent a recent process of domestication."The findings have been reported in the journal Science Advances