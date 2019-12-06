Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Science

Early Humans Domesticated Themselves, New Genetic Evidence Suggests (sciencemag.org) 112

Posted by BeauHD from the self-domestication dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Magazine: A new study -- citing genetic evidence from a disorder that in some ways mirrors elements of domestication -- suggests modern humans domesticated themselves after they split from their extinct relatives, Neanderthals and Denisovans, approximately 600,000 years ago. Domestication encompasses a whole suite of genetic changes that arise as a species is bred to be friendlier and less aggressive. In dogs and domesticated foxes, for example, many changes are physical: smaller teeth and skulls, floppy ears, and shorter, curlier tails. Those physical changes have all been linked to the fact that domesticated animals have fewer of a certain type of stem cell, called neural crest stem cells.

Giuseppe Testa, a molecular biologist at University of Milan in Italy, and colleagues knew that one gene, BAZ1B, plays an important role in orchestrating the movements of neural crest cells. Most people have two copies of this gene. Curiously, one copy of BAZ1B, along with a handful of others, is missing in people with Williams-Beuren syndrome, a disorder linked to cognitive impairments, smaller skulls, elfinlike facial features, and extreme friendliness. To learn whether BAZ1B plays a role in those facial features, Testa and colleagues cultured 11 neural crest stem cell lines: four from people with Williams-Beuren syndrome, three from people with a different but related disorder in which they have duplicates instead of deletions of the disorder's key genes, and four from people without either disorder. Next, they used a variety of techniques to tweak BAZ1B's activity up or down in each of the stem cell lines. That tweaking, they learned, affected hundreds of other genes known to be involved in facial and cranial development. Overall, they found that a tamped-down BAZ1B gene led to the distinct facial features of people with Williams-Beuren syndrome, establishing the gene as an important driver of facial appearance. "When the researchers looked at those hundreds of BAZ1B-sensitive genes in modern humans, two Neanderthals, and one Denisovan, they found that in the modern humans, those genes had accumulated loads of regulatory mutations of their own," the report says. "This suggests natural selection was shaping them. And because many of these same genes have also been under selection in other domesticated animals, modern humans, too, underwent a recent process of domestication."

The findings have been reported in the journal Science Advances.

Early Humans Domesticated Themselves, New Genetic Evidence Suggests More | Reply

Early Humans Domesticated Themselves, New Genetic Evidence Suggests

Comments Filter:

  • At least dogs were forced into becoming wussified. But this is like self oppression.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      "At least dogs were forced into becoming wussified." I see, so you would rate "wussification" lower than living longer and not dying sooner due to aggression from other males. By all reports, females prefer sensitive men who aren't beating their chests and opining on their size of their dicks. However, if the latter works for you, get out there and start bleating, there isn't enough humor in the world.

      • > By all reports, females prefer sensitive men who aren't beating their chests

        In the friend zone, yes. They prefer soft, sensitive men to go shopping with.
        Unfortunately, possibly due instincts encoded in ancient genes, they are turned on by Mark Wahlberg, not Todd Chrisley. Marlon Brando was a sex symbol, not Richard Simmons. No woman ever fantasized about Bob Saget taking her from behind.

        That's too bad for me, because I have more in common with Todd Chrisley than I do with Dwayne Johnson.

        Fortunately, I

        • But the way, I'm not just theorizing. I went through a phase of trying to find my one-in-a-million by going on dates with about a hundred different ladies.

          I was able to confirm that the following impressed ladies:

          Being greeted by many people (social standing)

          Being thanked "thanks for helping me out last week" (shows some sort of power - to help other people or choose not to)

          Driving three different vehicles to the first three dates.
          Mentioning that I prefer to pay cash for vehicles instead of getting loans.

          • But the way, I'm not just theorizing. I went through a phase of trying to find my one-in-a-million by going on dates with about a hundred different ladies.

            Guy dates one hundred ladies he picks up in bars, and reports all women are like the women he picks up in bars. Because sample size of 100!

            • Also: He tells women that a relationship with him is a purely economic proposition, and women treat a relationship with him as a purely economic proposition.

          • Thank you for conveying the results of your sociological research to us. You should publish. But you will have about a hundred co-authors. Do you remember any of their names? Their real ones, that is.

            Can't call this "humble bragging" since there is no fake humility here. I guess this is a case of "pity bragging" where the braggart boasts of dating lots of strangers, tries to impress them by pretending to own a fleet of cars, but complains that none of them cared about "the real me".

            • Only on a site as nerdy as Slashdot could talking about going to lunch with more than one woman, rather than settling for the one and only woman who ever indicated interest, be considered bragging.

              Going to lunch actually isn't any more difficult than setting up a Raspberry Pi, so if you're the type who can learn how to network a cluster of Pis, you can also learn how to network with humans - even female humans. It's not that hard. It's not a skill worth bragging about, its a skill most anyone on Slashdot

        • > By all reports, females prefer sensitive men who aren't beating their chests

          In the friend zone, yes. They prefer soft, sensitive men to go shopping with.

          Bingo. I tried the sensitive guy approach once, years ago, and got friendzoned instantly.

          heh My better half has some gay friends who are sensitive. I'm not certain you would call that friend zoned, but yeah, sensitivity isn't a turn on.

          I think it is a mutant adaptation of the "If only you were more like me" argument. The idea that if males were only like females, all would be good. But as much as a male being happy to cry about many things doesn't create a desire in her to mate. Maybe commiserate, but

          • Like the lady in this picture:

            https://ifunny.co/picture/get-... [ifunny.co]

            • Like the lady in this picture:

              https://ifunny.co/picture/get-... [ifunny.co]

              Exactly. That guy's gonna get laid tonight.

              Every group, be it liberal or conservative, has some ideas that just don't work. Like demanding weak males while falling for the aggressive ones by the feminist left.

              Here's another one along those lines. I'm not posting this for political reasons, but to show how attraction to an alpha works at times. https://www.theweek.in/content... [theweek.in]

              • Every group, be it liberal or conservative, has some ideas that just don't work. Like demanding weak males while falling for the aggressive ones by the feminist left.

                This is a misogynistic fantasy, propped up by popular culture's tendency to highlight what are in fact anomalous socio-culture events rather than common ones."Women forming long-term relationship with man who is a close friend" and "women in long-term relationship bearing partner's children" do not make news stories.

                • Well, Carey, if you ever get tired of being a sub, we've explained it to you. What you do in your life is your choice.

                  • Sorry recirculating boasts you trade with people trade on incel sites makes you look like a very small guy (can't say "man").

                    • Want to try that again in English?

                    • Sorry recirculating boasts you trade with people trade on incel sites makes you look like a very small guy (can't say "man").

                      Ah - triggered and calling people tired old pejoratives that don't mean anything any more. And apparently much anger calling hims a "very small guy"

                      Triggered tantrums are impressive, and more childish than anything raymorris and I were discussing.

                      HOw come ya'll preachers of inclusivity love to label everything. A label for everyone is the opposite of inclusivity. Sorry not sorry.

                • Every group, be it liberal or conservative, has some ideas that just don't work. Like demanding weak males while falling for the aggressive ones by the feminist left.

                  This is a misogynistic fantasy,

                  There ya go. My, we simply love to lebel and castigate. And yet.......

                  https://www.scientificamerican... [scientificamerican.com] But wait - there's more! https://www.livescience.com/20... [livescience.com]

                  https://www.sciencedirect.com/... [sciencedirect.com] I'm just getting started

                  https://www.lifeadvancer.com/w... [lifeadvancer.com]

                  Aww shucks....

                  Now written by a women you'll hurry to blast as a misogynist. https://www.bustle.com/p/why-a... [bustle.com]

                  I could go on, but I'm getting bored.

                  Even without a woman having a conscious or unconscious attraction to men that are not good for th

              • Every group, be it liberal or conservative, has some ideas that just don't work. Like demanding weak males while falling for the aggressive ones by the feminist left.

                The feminist left mostly doesn't have sex with men anyway. Regular women outside the academic hothouse are the ones who choose actual mates.

                • Every group, be it liberal or conservative, has some ideas that just don't work. Like demanding weak males while falling for the aggressive ones by the feminist left.

                  The feminist left mostly doesn't have sex with men anyway. Regular women outside the academic hothouse are the ones who choose actual mates.

                  A fair number of them are sapphic. But you'll see a lot of women at the clubs, and a surprising number are married, and not there with their husbands. They aren't academics.

      • "At least dogs were forced into becoming wussified." I see, so you would rate "wussification" lower than living longer and not dying sooner due to aggression from other males. By all reports, females prefer sensitive men who aren't beating their chests and opining on their size of their dicks. However, if the latter works for you, get out there and start bleating, there isn't enough humor in the world.

        "At least dogs were forced into becoming wussified." I see, so you would rate "wussification" lower than living longer and not dying sooner due to aggression from other males. By all reports, females prefer sensitive men who aren't beating their chests and opining on their size of their dicks. However, if the latter works for you, get out there and start bleating, there isn't enough humor in the world.

        "Reports", amirite? Yet there is plenty of proof that those bad boy males manage to get more than their share of sex, and often manage to become parents without the responsibility of raising the kids. Go to a "singles" bar. Plenty of married women there. It's kind of a bad solution to the awkward situation that women find themselves in that that sensitive guy she married simply doesn't attract her sexually, while the bad boy does turn her on.

        At his point in history, male/female relationships are in a ve

    • Getting all hung up on and confused with a simple etymological fallacy despite obvious advantages of the evolutionary traits you just shat your pants over.

      Domestication is another way of saying rational and team-oriented.
      It's how we made those better clubs, invented agriculture, cities, everything else... and how we extincted both your asses.

      Say hello to Denisovans when you see them. IN HELL!!!

      • domesticate
        n verb
        1 tame (an animal) and keep it as a pet or for farm produce. Øhumorous accustom (someone) to home life and domestic tasks.
        2 cultivate (a plant) for food.

        DERIVATIVES
        domesticable adjective
        domestication noun

        As Yuval Noah Harari points out in "Sapiens",

        “We did not domesticate wheat. It domesticated us. The word ‘domesticate’ comes from the Latin domus, which means ‘house’. Who’s the one l

        • Every good harvest tempted people to have more children, ...
          Sorry to break your illusions.
          Kids don't come from rich harvests.

          They come from having sex. I guess you are old enough to ... hm ... have guessed that on your own meanwhile.

          Eating grains weakened their immune systems ... On what science would such a claim be based?

  • Self-domestication seems to be a bit contradictory, particularly when coupled with terms like natural selection. Domestication implies a guided or directed shaping of genetics which is hardly natural in that subjective frame of reference, and natural selection implies that the outcomes were evolutionarily the most successful irrespective of any kind of intent on the participants.

    I don't know if their conclusion holds. It's plausible that natural selection gave rise to certain traits in humans without any

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      You're using a different definiton than they are. By your definition it can't happen, but by theirs it can...and does. Think of it as the preliminary step towards the evolution of eusocial behavior. And consider it as descriptive rather than admonitory.

  • Domesticated? (Score:4, Funny)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Friday December 06, 2019 @11:08PM (#59494004)

    My wife says the jury is still out on that.

  • Wouldn't more cooperative and friendly females be easier to mate with in a world where most mating was involuntary (rapey)? If so, wouldn't their genes prevail over time, helping "domesticate" the species? I suppose that would lead to the question of why all species capable of domestication do not naturally domesticate.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      You've got a weird idea of life before tools were common. I doubt that rape was ever the dominant form of reproduction. I'm not denying that it happened, even ducks rape, just that it was very common...or a particularly successful strategy. Looking at bonobo and chimpanzee societies and extrapolating, I would guess that it was quite uncommon among our common ancestors. Among baboons it's been known to get even a dominant male killed.

      Among humans living in small primitive groups, being that kind of a nui

  • One feature that humans have is neoteny [wikipedia.org], which is the retention of juvenile features into adulthood.

    Look at the face of a puppy, baby baboon or baby gorilla, compared to an adult: they develop a large muzzle, and muscles that go with it, for the jaws, that attach to the sides and often the ridge crest of the skull. In humans, we lack these massive jaws, and associated muscles, and no muzzle. One theory is that allows the skull cavity to be larger for the brain and not constrained by the central ridge that h

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      neoteny, which is the retention of juvenile features into adulthood.

      Very hard, I am resisting mention of you-know-who.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        He-who-must-not-be-named has the biggest juvenile features in the history of the world. And he's a stable genius. Even the NATO leaders acknowledged as such doing their hot-mic interlude. In fact, he's so stable that he decided to declare Peace with Honor (via his hero Nixon) and leave early so they could discuss his greatness in his absence. They were much appreciative of his first gesture towards the unity of NATO. Trudeau was so impressed that he used both faces to express his appreciation that he-who-mu

  • that's socialization. We became a more social species. More likely to work together, less likely to fight among ourselves (I said _less_, we still do a lot of fighting).
    • Domestication is imho another word for socialization. We made the wolf more likely to work together with a different species and less less likely to fight with this species. This domestication went two ways: before we also fought with wolves since they were competitors or dangers. Dogs also fight less among themselves for dominance.

      Both species were domesticated and socialized.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      that's socialization...More likely to work together, less likely to fight

      Until emacs versus vi is brought up...

  • modern humans are to Pomeranians as Denisovans/Neanderthals are to Wolves? Very interesting, if so. Who knew we were the domesticated bitches. (I keed, I keed!)
  • Deep, I mean. Apparently the stupidest people have had larger families for much longer than previously assumed.
  • thats something to consider too, slavery a staple of life back then, capitalism is slavery-2.0

  • Some things never change (Score:3)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Saturday December 07, 2019 @12:56AM (#59494264)

    In the late paleolithic era, last known group of neanderthals was seen huddled around a campfire, bitterly complaining about all the SJWs taking over the adjacent valleys.

  • Is that like a motorcycle bar accident?

  • And here I thought only marriage domesticated people.

    --
    Insane means fewer cameras! - Ally Carter

  • Gracilization is the process where a species loses some of its bone density (robustness) over the ages because it no longer needs it. Our domesticated animals are more gracile than their wild counterparts, perhaps because they live safer, more tranquil lives, being cared for and looked after by humans.

    The human skeleton too is more gracile than that of the Neanderthals, and it appears the Neanderthals needed that robustness. Their skeletal remains suggest that they were frequently involved in violent activi

  • Hoomanz were domesticated by cats (Score:3)

    by Miamicanes ( 730264 ) on Saturday December 07, 2019 @03:28AM (#59494458)

    Millions of years ago, cats decided primates might be useful someday if we were properly domesticated . They were right. Even gorillas love kitties (google: koko and all-ball).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      Millions of years ago, cats decided primates might be useful someday if we were properly domesticated . They were right. Even gorillas love kitties (google: koko and all-ball).

      So cats decided to domesticate dogs who domesticated humans.

  • The Denisovans or Denisova hominins are an extinct species or subspecies of archaic humans in the genus Homo without an agreed taxonomic name. Pending consensus on its taxonomic status, it has been referred to as Homo denisova, Homo altaiensis, or Homo sapiens denisova.

    Is it unclear to anyone from this that there are no objective genetic distinctions here, and they are simply made up genetic delineations with a made up name to apply it what is made up? [wikipedia.org]

    Now people will assert this is attacking "evolution". They can't make the mildest distinctions between arbitrariness and objectivity in that domain. I'm not arguing with facts, I'm arguing with academic hypnosis.

    "species or subspecies of archaic humans in the genus Homo without an agreed taxonomic name"

    A species.

Slashdot Top Deals

A computer lets you make more mistakes faster than any other invention, with the possible exceptions of handguns and Tequilla. -- Mitch Ratcliffe

Close