Scientists Fed an Ancient Earth Organism Space Metals. It Started 'Dancing'

Scientists have discovered that a single-celled organism, a descendant of some of the earliest living creatures on Earth, is able to colonize a meteorite, growing and synthesizing nutrients. From a report: Their experiment, published on Monday in the journal Scientific Reports, may give us a way to look for the signatures of past life on other planets. "This process was very enigmatic and exciting, how the chemical energy of a stone fragment can be transformed into the biochemical energy of a living entity," said Tetyana Milojevic, the first author of the study. "To find an answer to understand this process, I think it's a great moment." Living on a space rock is just one more oddball accolade that the species, Metallosphaera sedula, can add to its growing list. First isolated from a volcanic field in Italy in 1989, the microbe is considered an extremophile because it prefers to live in conditions that would be uninhabitable to most other organisms. Such organisms are helpful for probing the early history of Earth, with its harsh and inhospitable environments, as well as the possibilities for life in the universe.

  • we are all descendants of the earliest life (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Friday December 06, 2019 @09:52AM (#59491166) Homepage

    "a single-celled organism, a descendant of some of the earliest living creatures on Earth,"

    I do have to point out that we are all descendants of the earliest living creatures on Earth.

    • Speak for yourself. I came in on one of L. Ron Hubbard's spaceships during the fall of '97.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Empiric ( 675968 )

      Except for genetically engineered organisms.

      Which, many assert, could have happened at no other time in the past.

      Not science, but still, good for confirmation bias.

      • Except for genetically engineered organisms.
        Which, many assert, could have happened at no other time in the past.

        If you mean bacterium made wholesale out of custom genes, then sure, those are new — and in fact they could not have happened at any other time in the past. If you mean genetically modified organisms, then those are also descendants of the earliest life on earth as almost all of their genes are inherited and not edited.

    • I do have to point out that we are all descendants of the earliest living creatures on Earth.

      And I don't have to point out that we don't know that at all, but I will.

  • Would you say the organism spaced out?

  • Oh dear (Score:3)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Friday December 06, 2019 @10:06AM (#59491240)

    Scientists Fed an Ancient Earth Organism Space Metals. It Started 'Dancing'

    That means the Baptists will disapprove of space now!

    • They stopped bitching about dancing and card-playing years ago; now Baptists just try not to be seen by each other at the liquor store.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by CRB9000 ( 647092 )
      You are going to Hell for that one.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Empiric ( 675968 )

      I particularly am amused by the Baptist notion that wine, the -primary sacrament- of Christianity, is a sin.

      More Origen, less Footloose.

  • Come on, this is how *it* begins.

  • "published on Monday in the journal Scientific Reports"
     
    Stopped reading there.

  • They should replace "space metals" with "metals....from space". It's more dramatic. +1 if they could have the guy from Futurama who says "welcome to the world of TOOOMOOOROW" https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Some scientists did something and there was a result. They don't know what it means but they have some interesting guesses.

    This seems like a good effort to make a story out of very little.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      New science often stems from new observations of things that we had not previously even realized existed or occurred.

  • Plagues (Score:2)

    by TWX ( 665546 )

    So now we can blame the origin of the various Dancing Plagues [wikipedia.org] on space invaders?

  • ... perhaps the extreme Evangelical white batshit crazy under-educated Christians women who elected Trump will latch on to "extremophile" to prove we go back there in a burning hell somewhat similar to the hell extreme Evangelical white batshit crazy under-educated Christians women give is today.

    They're very good at proving that LGBTQ should be stoned and that baking a cake would send the back to the extremophile phase.

  • Haven't I read this book [wikipedia.org]?

