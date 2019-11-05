More Than 11,000 Scientists From Around the World Declare a 'Climate Emergency'

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian:"A broader set of indicators should be monitored, including human population growth, meat consumption, tree-cover loss, energy consumption, fossil-fuel subsidies and annual economic losses to extreme weather events," said co-author Thomas Newsome, of the University of Sydney. Other "profoundly troubling signs from human activities" selected by the scientists include booming air passenger numbers and world GDP growth.The scientists did identify some positive signs, including decreasing global birth rates, increasing solar and wind power and fossil fuel divestment, and a falling rate of destruction in the Amazon. They also listed a series of actions people can do to help the "climate crisis":Use energy far more efficiently and apply strong carbon taxes to cut fossil fuel useStabilize global population -- currently growing by 200,000 people a day -- using ethical approaches such as longer education for girlsEnd the destruction of nature and restore forests and mangroves to absorb CO2Eat mostly plants and less meat, and reduce food wasteShift economic goals away from GDP growth