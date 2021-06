Samsung Satellite Crashes Into Family's Backyard

"A Michigan family was shocked to find a space satellite in their yard Saturday morning ," reports a local TV station:In an announcement last week Samsung said their satellite " pushes the boundaries of innovation ." That announcement also promised a "bold, out-of-this-world mission... demonstrating the pioneering spirit of its brand and setting a new standard for the potential of mobile technology."The announcement said the satellite "will showcase the strength of Samsung's innovations and how it continues to design products that make what was previously impossible, possible." And it quotes their chief marketing officer for Europe as promising "we will show that amazing things continue to happen using Samsung technology."In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, Samsung blamed the "early soft landing" during the satellite's planned descent on the weather. "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused ."