Government United States Science

Fired EPA Scientists To Release Air Pollution Report They Say Agency Unqualified To Issue (nbcnews.com) 116

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: Nearly one year ago, the Trump administration fired a panel of more than two dozen scientific experts who assisted the Environmental Protection Agency in its review of air quality standards for particulate matter. Now, as the EPA prepares its report on those standards later this month, 20 of those scientists are meeting independently to release their own assessment of current air pollution levels, with a focus on the particles from fossil fuels that can make people sick.

These scientists and researchers, former members of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) on particulate matter, said the EPA has stripped the panel down to its core seven members, who are ill-equipped to set air quality standards and don't have the time to do it. "They fired the particulate matter review panel and they said the chartered CASAC would do the review," Chris Zarba, who served as the staff director of the Scientific Advisory Board at the EPA until 2018, said. "In the history of the agency this has never happened. The new panel is unqualified and the new panel has said they were unqualified." The new panel feels their work is necessary for the very reasons that particle pollution is regulated by the EPA: because extended exposure can cause premature death, nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and respiratory issues, according to the agency. EPA said it is confident in its own panel and experts and said it "is committed to scientific integrity and transparency." "EPA has the utmost confidence in its career scientist and the members on its science advisory boards and panels," an agency spokesperson said. "EPA routinely takes comments from the public and outside organizations, including those not employed or associated with EPA, and will continue to take into consideration those comments that meet our scientific standards."

  • I love it. (Score:4)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Friday October 11, 2019 @11:35PM (#59298474)

    Scientists gotta science.

  • Memento Mori.

    The partisan bickering over temporary solutions may now resume.

  • UK clean air... think of the children... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by johnjones ( 14274 ) on Saturday October 12, 2019 @12:00AM (#59298548) Homepage Journal

    clean air in the UK has become a hot political issue with the murdoch uk times newspaper campaigning for it

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/join-our-campaign-5lnvhcl3c

    basically it does not matter how much money you have if your children breath in pollution they are compromised...
    better clean that up then...

    regards

    John Jones

    • you live outside the city. Lately traffic's bad enough that the super wealthy have helicopters to fly them into work. The Amazon guy lost his bid to have the city/state pay for his new headquarters in New York and his insistence on them paying for a helicopter pad for him was I think the straw that broke the camel's back. It's pretty infuriating to think of the super rich flying above all the filth they make us live in.

      I think this is the biggest probably capitalism has. In an era of telecommunications a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

      Murdoch papers are dishonest sacks of shit, I wouldn't want anything to do with them.

  • Hardly surprising (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Saturday October 12, 2019 @12:01AM (#59298552) Journal

    It seems to be the modus operandi of the current administration: make oversight agencies ineffective by defunding them, forcing attrition by moving them to other states, or in this case, outright firing the competent contributors who have messages you don't agree with.

    This can only go so far, until you run out of truth-tellers. And then what? You'll be left with people who echo the administration's message.

    Be afraid. Be very afraid.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      A stable democracy needs to prevent that kind of thing and make its institutions independent and impossible to defund/relocate without a supermajority. Otherwise stuff like this happens and it will take a decade to undo, because those good people won't just come back when the administration changes.

      • Too many democracies have a problem where their head of government is restrained more by cultural norms and the customs of good conduct than hard legal boundaries. This leaves them vulnerable to being severely damaged by the election of the first norm-and-custom-smashing human wrecking ball willing to work at least up to if not past the legal boundaries, which are vastly less restrictive than the norms. The US and Donald Trump represent one of the direst examples, the UK and Boris Johnson are now another.

        Fu

    • The GOP has been doing this since Reagan. They call it "Starve the Beast". You convince people "Government's the problem, not the solution" with pithy slogans like "Worst words ever, I'm from the government and I'm hear to help". You get them to demand constant tax cuts, giving them small one while their wages plummet due to outsourcing to make it feel like they need those little tax cuts just to survive, then you slash the 1%er taxes while your at it. When the funding base collapses you go to them and say

      • The Federal Government spends over $1200 per month for every man, woman, and child in the US. What benefits are being realized for that level of spending? There are approximately 5 MILLION Federal employees. That is approximately one per 60 residents (men, women, children) in the US. How much benefit do we have from nearly 2% of our workforce working for the Federal Government?

        There are approximately 15 MILLION employees of States, Counties, and cities/municipalities. Combined with Federal employment,

  • I thought they were all replaced by henchmen by now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Draeven ( 166561 )

      EPA has the utmost confidence in its career scientist

      Note the singular usage.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Xenx ( 2211586 )
        I saw that myself and hoped it was just a fitting typo.

        • Sinister meaning can also be attached to the end of the comment from EPA (emphasis added): "(EPA)...will continue to take into consideration those comments that meet our scientific standards."

  • EPA in exile (Score:5, Insightful)

    by uvajed_ekil ( 914487 ) on Saturday October 12, 2019 @12:58AM (#59298640)
    These conscientious scientists are essentially acting as the EPA-in-exile, and I love it. Perhaps some day they'll be restored to their former posts. You can't silence good, honest people just by firing them. Science doesn't lie, even if the people directing it can do nothing but.

  • Checked out the comments to see Libertarian fuckhead-nazis almost explode their tiny brains because of the hard choice between "Government is evil" and "SJWs are evil" before their brainwashing kicked in and made them come down heavily in favour of "whatever lets corporations fuck everyone over as much as they want".

    Was not disappointed.

  • Current EPA is a farce (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Saturday October 12, 2019 @01:27AM (#59298682) Journal
    Trump doesn't give a damn about the environment in any way shape or form, and he appoints someone to lead the EPA who thinks the same way, dismantles protections of the enviroment that promote people's health and overall well-being, takes away Californias' ability to set their own vehicle emissions standards, then points a finger at them for having bad air quality (which isn't even true).
    14 more months, folks, then maybe we can start getting some credibility and sanity back in this country.

    • Re:Current EPA is a farce (Score:4, Interesting)

      by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 ) on Saturday October 12, 2019 @02:55AM (#59298826)
      Well he promised to run the country like a company. He just didn't tell us it would an oil company.

    • You obviously don't live in CA. The air quality is bad, I assure you. It's better than the 70's for sure, but to claim CA air quality is good is ridiculous, and borderline extremist.

      • Re: Current EPA is a farce (Score:4, Insightful)

        by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Saturday October 12, 2019 @11:45AM (#59299656)

        You obviously don't live in CA. The air quality is bad, I assure you. It's better than the 70's for sure, but to claim CA air quality is good is ridiculous, and borderline extremist.

        The OP did not say CA air quality is good. This is what was posted: " takes away Californias' ability to set their own vehicle emissions standards, then points a finger at them for having bad air quality (which isn't even true)." The OP was pointing to the absurd Trump logic that the CA air quality is bad so he's going to take away their ability to try to make it better.

      • I do live in California, I have my entire life, the air quality is not perfect, but it's better than it has been in some eras, it's not easy to keep air quality good when you have this many people and their vehicles in it, and brain-dead Trump and his cadre of criminals and incompetents are going out of their way to sabotage California in any way they can, along with the rest of the country with regards to the environment (among so many other things). Not allowing California to continue to set it's own emis
  • "MCAS is fine. Shut up, or you're fired."

  • From the GAO [gao.gov], we learn that the board "shrank" from 47 members to 44. So that's 3, not 12. What happened was that academics, who used to make up 76% of the board, now represent "only" 50% of the board (the rest being the other stakeholders such as Government employees, NGOs, industry, etc). See page 24 of the report.

    So 12 professors "lost" their extra Government position (if you read the report, you find out they essentially "aged" out, after their 3 year term expired and it was not renewed), and were r

  • I really wish people would stop lying to smear Trump.

    Looking at the article that was linked to:

    https://science.slashdot.org/story/17/05/08/1843224/epa-dismisses-half-the-scientists-on-its-major-review-board

    I don't see where Trump had any part of this.

    • It clearly says “Trump administration” as opposed to the Obama administration as it didn’t happen under Obama’s presidency.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Trump appointed the head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt. He has everything to do with it. from the link you posted: "A spokesman for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed that he's thinking of replacing the academics with industry experts (though the EPA is supposed to be regulating those companies)."

  • ""EPA has the utmost confidence in its career scientist and the members on its science advisory boards and panels," an agency spokesperson said. "

    They only have one scientist left?

