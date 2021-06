Possible Link Found Between Body Weight and the Immune System

The Atlantic talked to Lora Hooper, chair of the immunology department at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, one of the researchers investigating gut microbes, inflammation, and what may be a very important connection.They note that the rise of antibiotic usage among humans "coincides with the obesity epidemic."Slashdot reader Beeftopia submitted the story, noting that even the North American Meat Institute, the largest trade group representing meat processors, acknowledges that the use of some antibiotics "can destroy certain bacteria in the gut and help livestock and poultry convert feed to muscle more quickly causing more rapid growth." [ PDF, page 4 ]."Inflammation plays a critical role in determining how we digest food," writes the Atlantic, "and it's only now starting to reveal itself."